Formlabs Teams Up with DMG MORI in Japan

In late June, Nick Graham, Chief Revenue Officer at Formlabs, announced on LinkedIn that the company had partnered with DMG MORI, one of the world’s leading machine tool companies, to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM). As part of the collaboration, Technium, a subsidiary of DMG MORI, has become an official reseller of Formlabs products in Japan.

However, this partnership is about much more than just distribution. It’s a strategic effort to show how 3D printing can be integrated into traditional manufacturing environments, especially on the factory floor. By combining additive and subtractive technologies, the two companies hope to help manufacturers save time and reduce costs by using 3D printing for custom tooling and even high-quality end-use parts.

For the 3D printing industry, this kind of hybrid approach is an important step. It shows that more manufacturers are starting to understand that 3D printing doesn’t have to replace older methods; it can work alongside them to improve efficiency and expand what’s possible in production.

This new relationship also points to a deep connection between Formlabs and the Japanese market. The partnership was made possible by local leaders Kentaro Christian Blumenstengel, Head of Additive Manufacturing at Technium, and Saki Hagimori, who hosted the Formlabs team in Tokyo as part of DMG MORI’s local outreach. Both played key roles in bringing the two teams together. Formlabs products were showcased in DMG MORI’s showroom, a moment Graham described as both “humbling” and “exciting,” as they thought of plans to “build momentum together.”

This deal builds on DMG MORI’s work in bridging traditional machining and additive technology. It’s also a major step for Formlabs in Japan.

Technium is now offering Formlabs products in Japan, marking the first time DMG MORI has directly brought Formlabs technology to the Japanese market. The move points to a push toward 3D printing adoption by one of the world’s leading machine tool makers.

Why the DMG MORI Deal Matters

Japan is one of the world’s biggest manufacturing hubs, and this partnership gives Formlabs a direct way to reach that market. By working with DMG MORI, Formlabs can now connect with Japanese factories and companies that already trust the tool maker for high-quality machine tools.

This deal also shows how useful 3D printing is for making things like jigs, fixtures, and tooling, which can be produced much faster and at a lower cost with additive technology. Now, DMG MORI can provide both traditional machining and 3D printing, giving manufacturers more options.

Technium will help customers with setup, training, and ongoing support. That makes it much easier for companies in Japan to start using Formlabs printers and materials.

However, one of the biggest advantages of the partnership is the DMG MORI showroom. There, manufacturers can see real examples of 3D printed parts next to machined parts, showing how both technologies can work side by side in real-world production.

Formlabs in 2025

In March, Formlabs released an updated version of its Tough 1500 Resin, along with the second-generation Form Cure station. The new resin is designed to be as strong as injection-molded parts, while the updated Cure station speeds up post-processing.

Meanwhile, the Form 4L, Formlabs’ large-format printer launched last year, has been gaining traction, particularly in industries such as dental and automotive. Companies are using it for high-volume production applications in which reliability and part size matter.

Throughout the first part of 2025, Formlabs has also been showing up at major trade shows around the world, highlighting its full lineup of printers, materials, and software – all part of its growing ecosystem.

For anyone following 3D printing, this partnership between Formlabs and DMG MORI is a sign that the industry is evolving. 3D printing is now being used to produce real, reliable tools for everyday use in factories.

For manufacturers in Japan, the deal makes it easier than ever to get started with Formlabs technology. With local support from Technium, companies can get the help they need to install, learn about, and maintain the equipment, making adoption faster and more practical.

Also, while this is a major step for the Japanese market, it’s also part of a larger global trend. More and more traditional machining companies are adopting 3D printing, not as a side experiment, but as a core part of their manufacturing services. At its heart, this is about speed, savings, and working smarter through the integration of printing and machining.

