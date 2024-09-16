Adidas Makes Climamog Fully 3D Printed Shoe for $28 a Pair

¨Style JQ8739 Climacool is a unisex closed toe/closed heel, below-the-ankle, slip-on shoe. The upper and outer sole consists of 100 percent Polyurethane (PU) material. The shoe is 3-D printed in a small size and is baked to achieve the desired full size and having a mesh design. It does not have foxing or foxing like band. The shoe is not classified as an athletic shoe because it is a slip-on. The F.O.B. value is $28 per pair.¨

This development might indicate that PU specialists have found a way to print PU independently of the established 3D printing industry. Taiwan, in particular, has seen promising work in this area, and many PU companies are already active in the footwear industry. Adidas could also be using a spray-on technique similar to the method ON employs. The simplest approach would be to use a mixing nozzle to print liquid PU, as companies like Lynxter do. VISOTEC nozzles, which have been applied to various two- and one-component elastomeric materials, could enable a fast printing process, especially if printed onto a last mounted on a motion stage, as ON does.

Another possibility is the use of a biobased PLA-based TPU, which has been demonstrated with an inexpensive Wiiboox printer. Voxel8 previously printed PU, and Kornit might now be using those printers to make shoes, which also required a baking step. It could also involve Synthene, where Direct Ink Writing has been used for PU, or even vat polymerization with PU resins. Additionally, Desktop Metal’s FreeFoam process could be a candidate, as some commenters have suggested.