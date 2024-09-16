Adidas Makes Climamog Fully 3D Printed Shoe for $28 a Pair

¨Style JQ8739 Climacool is a unisex closed toe/closed heel, below-the-ankle, slip-on shoe. The upper and outer sole consists of 100 percent Polyurethane (PU) material. The shoe is 3-D printed in a small size and is baked to achieve the desired full size and having a mesh design. It does not have foxing or foxing like band. The shoe is not classified as an athletic shoe because it is a slip-on. The F.O.B. value is $28 per pair.¨
This development might indicate that PU specialists have found a way to print PU independently of the established 3D printing industry. Taiwan, in particular, has seen promising work in this area, and many PU companies are already active in the footwear industry. Adidas could also be using a spray-on technique similar to the method ON employs. The simplest approach would be to use a mixing nozzle to print liquid PU, as companies like Lynxter do. VISOTEC nozzles, which have been applied to various two- and one-component elastomeric materials, could enable a fast printing process, especially if printed onto a last mounted on a motion stage, as ON does.
Another possibility is the use of a biobased PLA-based TPU, which has been demonstrated with an inexpensive Wiiboox printer. Voxel8 previously printed PU, and Kornit might now be using those printers to make shoes, which also required a baking step. It could also involve Synthene, where Direct Ink Writing has been used for PU, or even vat polymerization with PU resins. Additionally, Desktop Metal’s FreeFoam process could be a candidate, as some commenters have suggested.
Alternatively, these shoes could still be made using Carbon’s process, and the phrase “baked to size” might simply refer to the curing process Carbon employs. In that case, the customs official could have interpreted Carbon’s curing process differently. While we might describe the design as being compensated for shrinkage, they might interpret it as the shoe shrinking to fit. If the shoe were made from Carbon’s material or another photopolymer-based material, it likely wouldn’t be 100% polyurethane, as the customs official suggests.
Regardless of the specific method, producing a pair of 3D-printed shoes for $28 is an impressive achievement.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3DPOD 217: 3D Printing Money with Danny Piper, NewCap Partners
Danny Piper, of NewCap Partners, helps companies with mergers and acquisitions, financial analysis, and more, particularly in the additive manufacturing sector. As an analyst and sparring partner for the industry,...
Printing Money Episode 21: Q2 2024 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald
Like sands through the hourglass, so is the Q2 2024 earnings season. All of the publicly traded 3D printing companies have reported their financials, so it is time to welcome...
3DPOD 216: Glynn Fletcher, EOS North America President
Glynn Fletcher is the President of EOS North America. Transitioning from the machine tool world to 3D printing has given him a unique perspective compared to many others in our...
Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: Where Are They Now, Part 2
In March 2023, AM Research published the “Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: 10 Companies to Watch” report highlighting 3D printing companies with the potential to disrupt the additive manufacturing (AM) industry....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.