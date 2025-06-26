EOS in India: AM’s Rising Star

EOS is doubling down on India.

With a growing base of aerospace startups, new government policies, and a massive engineering workforce, India is quickly becoming one of the most important countries for additive manufacturing (AM) in Asia. At the center of that push is EOS India, where the company’s team is helping build a stronger industrial base.

“We’re at a really good crossroads,” Vinu Vijayan, Director of EOS India, told 3DPrint.com. “The technology is proven. Customers are buying parts. Supply chains are forming. And now, the major players want to ramp up.”

India’s aerospace and space sectors have become especially active. From private space startups to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), AM is showing up in everything from engine components to fuel pumps and drone parts.

“The big switch we’re seeing now is going from a few R&D parts to real production,” Vijayan explained. “And additive is playing a huge role in that transition.”

Why India, Why Now

India isn’t just one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. It’s also becoming a central part of the global effort to diversify supply chains away from China. Many companies are looking to reduce risk by expanding their manufacturing footprints, with India emerging as a top destination.

“Everyone is rethinking their supply chain strategy right now,” Dr. Ankit Saharan, Director of Metals Technology at Global Additive Minds, EOS’s technical consulting arm, told 3DPrint.com. “And India checks a lot of boxes: size, affordability, and one of the youngest workforces in the world.” With a median age under 30, India’s workforce is a major advantage. It also boasts a large network of top-tier engineering schools. “There are more than 20 Indian Institutes of Technology, and I believe most of them now have EOS machines,” Saharan added. “That shows the foundation is already here.”

EOS is working to build on that base through its Additive Minds Academy and application engineering team, which partners with universities and companies to offer training and help develop a new generation of AM professionals. The company is also actively looking to partner with more universities in India to strengthen workforce development through its AMinds IGNITE program.

“We’re trying to make sure students and engineers can go from design to application, not just machine operation,” said Saharan. “That’s where the talent pipeline needs the most support.”

This shift—from machine operation skills to design and application—is at the heart of India’s AM evolution. Traditional manufacturing requires deep experience on the factory floor, but additive demands a more engineering-led approach.

“Additive moves the skill upstream,” pointed out Vijayan. “Instead of relying on master machinists, we now need great design engineers and applications experts. That’s something India is well-positioned to provide.”

A New Approach to Manufacturing

Unlike countries such as Japan, Korea, or China, where heavy manufacturing has long been established, India has a chance to leap ahead by adopting AM early.

“This is one of the few places where you don’t have to convert a legacy system to AM,” noted Vijayan. “You can build it with AM from day one.”

And that’s exactly what many Indian startups are doing. Space companies like Skyroot and Agnikul are building rockets using additively manufactured engines—sometimes in one single piece. “Many of them have gone from nothing to a successful launch in six years, and that was majorly driven by additive,” said Vijayan.

These companies are moving fast, and they’re doing it in close collaboration with ISRO, India’s national space agency. “It’s different from the U.S.,” observed Saharan. “Here, many of the private space launch companies are primarily catering to ISRO missions, rather than commercial satellite customers, as we often see in the U.S.”

This collaborative model may give India an advantage in scaling up quickly. “In the West, space companies operate more independently,” Saharan explained. “But in India, startups must coordinate with ISRO, which has helped them qualify additive parts early and push the tech into real missions.”

The first rocket engine fully printed on an EOS M 400-4 system came out of India. It’s now patented and stands as one of the country’s most visible AM success stories.

Make in India, with AM

EOS sees a direct link between India’s national “Make in India” policy and the growth of its AM ecosystem. The Indian government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been laying out a strategy for additive manufacturing that includes skills training, investment in equipment, and even the creation of national AM centers.

“There’s a real push to localize as much production as possible,” Vijayan said. “Especially in aerospace, defense, and even semiconductors. And AM is right at the center of that effort.”

These efforts are starting to materialize. The Indian government has already established multiple centers of excellence, like the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), to give companies access to machines, training, and pilot programs. EOS works closely with these initiatives and is one of the leading providers supporting this industrial rollout.

For the company, there is a clear emphasis, also in India, to go beyond selling printers. “We don’t want to be just a transactional partner,” said Vijayan. “We want to bring technical leadership, application support, and infrastructure.”

EOS already has technical centers in Singapore, China, and Japan. India could be next. “We’re making plans and building strategies to rapidly ramp up in India,” Saharan added. “Whether it’s better technical resources on the ground, increased local staffing, or deeper training partnerships—we see India as central to our growth in Asia.”

Sectors to Watch

While space and defense dominate headlines, AM in India is also spreading into other areas. Tooling is one of them.

“Tooling is huge,” shared Saharan. India is a global supplier of injection molding and die casting tools. AM can improve tool life, reduce cooling time, and cut lead times. There’s a lot of potential.”

Gas turbines for energy are another growing area, especially as India expands its domestic power generation capabilities. The structural parts market—including components for drones, aircraft, and advanced mobility—is also picking up.

And then there’s medical. “India is very open to using AM in healthcare,” said Vijayan. “We’re seeing strong demand for implants and other medical applications, and we plan to grow in that direction too.”

Still Early, But Moving Fast

India’s additive manufacturing market is not yet at the level of the U.S. or Europe, but the pace of growth is impressive.

“India may not have the same installed base as Japan or Korea yet,” Vijayan described. “But the growth rate to reach that level is much steeper. The opportunity is massive.”

In many ways, India is building its AM strategy from scratch. And that’s part of the appeal. “Because you’re not locked into old systems, you can build smarter,” Saharan noted. “India has the chance to design a new kind of industrial base.”

As global investment flows in, including the relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in the space sector, EOS expects even more momentum.

“We’re already seeing large aerospace and defense production/acquisition in India,” said Saharan. “And those contracts often require local manufacturing investment. That’s opening the door for AM in a big way.”

The Road Ahead

From fully printed engines to nationwide training programs, the AM story in India is still being written—but the early chapters are exciting.

“India is our rising star,” concluded Saharan. “Additive manufacturing technology has high-growth programs here, there is strong government support, and the local talent pool potential is incredible.”

The message from EOS is clear: India isn’t just catching up. It’s building a new AM future—fast.

