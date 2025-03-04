GE’s 3D Printed Catalyst Turboprop Engine Gains FAA Approval

GE’s Catalyst turboprop engine has received Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) Part 33 certification, a significant milestone in engine airworthiness and a crucial step toward getting the engine into operation. The Catalyst has extensively utilized 3D printing, incorporating the technology for nearly a third of its internal components. In some cases, 855 conventionally manufactured parts were replaced with just 12 3D-printed ones, reducing weight, lowering maintenance costs, and making the engine significantly lighter.

Furthermore, key components such as the compressor and high-temperature turbine were optimized, resulting in a higher-performing engine. The engine consumes 18% less fuel than its peers, a significant advantage for owners. With turboprop fuel costs ranging from $250 to $600 per hour, this reduction has a considerable financial impact. Additionally, the new engine delivers 10% higher cruise speeds, an important benefit for customers and partners.

The engine was designed and developed across Europe, with parts sourced from Turin, Warsaw, Prague, Bielsko-Biała, and Cameri, Italy. Development involved several GE subsidiaries, most notably Avio Aero. The new certification adheres to updated standards, requiring 20 additional requirements, 8,000 hours of engine operation, 23 engines in total, and over 90 component tests.

“The certification of the Catalyst engine is a significant milestone for our company and a proud moment for all our team members who have dedicated their efforts to the design, development, and testing of this brand-new European turboprop engine. We are now fully committed to supporting the production ramp-up of the engine towards the entry into service in support of our customers,” said Riccardo Procacci, CEO of Avio Aero.

“Catalyst has been through a rigorous certification and testing process. We are pleased with the performance of the engine throughout its ground and flight test campaigns, and we remain fully focused on supporting Textron Aviation as they complete the certification process and prepare for entry into service of the Beechcraft Denali,” said Paul Corkery, Catalyst General Manager at Avio Aero.

New, more efficient prop engines could propel 3D printing to the forefront of the turboprop market, which represents a $1.3 billion revenue opportunity. Currently, around 1,800 turboprop aircraft are delivered annually in the U.S., positioning GE’s Catalyst project to make a significant impact.

The engine will also be crucial for Textron. The $13 billion revenue company—spanning products from golf carts to combat helicopters—has been performing well in the Army Vertical Lift award series, outpacing Sikorsky/Boeing and advancing on multiple fronts. However, after years of strong growth, revenue has dipped slightly.

Textron, while a large company by many measures, remains relatively small in the aviation defense sector. Its total size is roughly a third of Northrop and General Dynamics and a quarter of industry giants like Airbus. Unlike these larger firms, Textron cannot afford frequent losses and must act strategically.

By acquiring Cessna and Beechcraft, Textron made a significant bet on smaller civilian aircraft to complement its commercial and military helicopter sales. Both Cessna and Beechcraft are storied brands, producing some of the best-selling small aircraft in history. However, the general aviation market has seen increasing competition from determined challengers.

Companies like Pilatus, known for decades of reliable performance in remote regions, and Mooney, an unlikely corporate survival story, are making their mark. Meanwhile, Austrian firm Diamond Aircraft brings lightweight innovation, and radical advancements from Eclipse, Cirrus, and Icon are intensifying the race to attract small- to medium-plane buyers.

At the same time, electrification looms, with uncertainty surrounding how quickly—if at all—electric aircraft will take off. Helitaxis and personal flying transport of all kinds are also entering the skies. The small aircraft market appears to be fueled by a mix of optimism, investor cash, and ambitious visions, often bordering on irrationality.

To succeed in this competitive environment, Textron will need a strong offering to hold its ground against tough new entrants. With additive manufacturing and GE at its side, it has the potential to make the Beechcraft Denali a competitive aircraft. If Textron succeeds, many more industry players will take notice, further accelerating the adoption of additive in this fast-moving space.

