Chinese laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Eplus3D has announced that it has sold over 40 machines with build volumes exceeding 1m x 1m x 1m in all axes and an additional 60 machines where at least one axis exceeds 1m. The sales of its EP-M2050, EP-M1550, and EP-M1250 models primarily catered to the automotive, aerospace, and mold-making industries. Notably, Eplus3D revealed that some of these machines were acquired by electronics companies—a non-traditional market for metal LPBF printers where interest has been growing. These applications are believed to include individual component production and large-scale implementations.

Eplus3D has been making significant strides recently, expanding into Europe with a new office and partnerships while securing sales to companies like Jingye Group and showcasing parts such as train brake disks. Domestically, competitors like Farsoon and BLT generally lead the market, but Farsoon has been gaining international traction due to its accessible Flight polymer machines.

Eplus3D is pushing forward with both small, compact, low-cost systems and larger, high-capacity ones. These machines are typically used to produce less complex parts outside sensitive industries. For example, manufacturers focused on high-volume bracket production could benefit from reduced capital expenditures (Capex). With machine costs being the largest cost component, support from an OEM could open previously inaccessible applications at scale.

The prevailing view has been that Eplus3D and similar companies would find customers for low-cost systems in markets or applications that are traditionally underserved. This trend was anticipated to unfold both within China and in regions outside the US and Europe, giving Chinese firms a foothold to expand into new applications and markets, a topic discussed in greater depth in “The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing: Market Opportunity Brief” from AM Research.

Meanwhile, European and Japanese vendors have solidified their presence in ITAR-restricted markets such as aerospace, new space, and defense, where margins are high and business is booming. In these sectors, customers often prefer—or are required—to source from specific countries, and higher costs are generally accepted if they ensure superior reliability. On the surface, this strategy appears sound. However, it mirrors the approach that previously enabled Korean and Japanese automakers to challenge established players and facilitated the rise of Chinese competitors in various industries.

By neglecting lower-end markets, these vendors risk planting the seeds of their eventual decline. This scenario aligns with the arguments in the “Race to the Bottom” discussion. But what if the situation is even more precarious?

It was quite revealing to see Airbus Central Research & Technology (CRT) collaborating with Eplus3D on testing Scalmalloy. Meanwhile, AP Works, the pioneers of the lightweight, fast-printing aluminum alloy, have partnered with Farsoon and even acquired one of their machines. While it’s premature to view this as a comprehensive alignment for COMAC or Chinese military jet production, it undeniably represents a highly advantageous step for the Chinese military at a relatively minor gain for Airbus.

It’s not that leasing out the future for short-term benefit is inherently prohibited—it’s permissible, albeit unwise. The deeper issue lies in leasing out collective technological advancements at a fraction of their true worth, trading critical long-term value for negligible short-term returns.

But what if the situation were even more concerning? The prevailing belief is that large-format printers are ideal for producing large parts but are less effective and riskier for high-volume production of small components. Smaller machines are generally considered more cost-effective, offering greater flexibility and minimizing the risk of catastrophic build failures after extended production runs.

However, if Eplus3D succeeds in refining the performance and reliability of its 1-meter machines to the point where they become viable for producing smaller components across a broader range of industries, it would represent a genuine breakthrough.

The sale of 40 truly large-format machines and an additional 60 large ones strongly suggests the presence of at least two SpaceX-sized customers in China, likely in rocketry, new space, or aerospace. A single firm in these sectors could easily sustain such an investment. Given the burgeoning interest and commercialization of new space in China, this is likely a key driver behind the growth in demand for these machines.

JINGYE Additive Manufacturing is the 3D printing service arm of Jingye Group, the $30 billion owner of British Steel and one of the world’s largest steel producers. The AM division has transformed from producing plates, rebar, and commodity products to providing advanced additive manufacturing services. This strategic pivot makes sense in light of the challenges facing China’s construction sector and the corresponding decline in demand for rebar. For a company of Jingye’s scale, the capital expenditure required for large-format 3D printing machines is relatively insignificant.

It is highly probable that Jingye accounts for the majority of these large-format machine purchases, with their utilization predominantly focused on China’s aerospace industries. One or two well-utilized military or commercial new space customers could easily consume all of Jingye’s 3D printing service capacity, highlighting the strategic importance of these investments.

So perhaps this announcement is more about domestic success than a quickly expanding global Eplus. But, lower Capex, large format machines could give Chinese firms a huge advantage over Western ones when producing new advanced gear. More parts at an overall better yield could win out over more expensive but more reliable machines.

