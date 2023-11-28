EPlus3D Continues European Growth with New 3D Printing Partnerships

Eplus3D has expanded its reach in the European market through two strategic collaborations. With Eisenbacher Dentalwaren, Eplus3D successfully completed a joint development project dedicated to the metal 3D printing of dental solutions in Germany. Meanwhile, the Chinese powder bed fusion (PBF) company has also established a partnership with Prirevo to expand its presence in the Austrian market.

Specifically, EPlus3D was able to demonstrate that Eisenbacher Dentalwaren’s KeraS metal powder can be processed on Eplus3D’s metal 3D printers to produce dental frameworks meeting the requirements of DIN EN ISO 22674 for type 5 alloys. This includes dental prostheses, crowns, bridges, and implants. Because all dental laboratories in the EU must comply with these requirements, this means that European labs can turn to EPlus3D’s dental-specific PBF systems for 3D printing with KeraS powders.

With Prirevo, Eplus3D aims to bolster its nationwide presence in Austria, focusing on the sale of its metal and polymer PBF solutions. Prirevo has a strong reputation for delivering impartial hardware solutions and extensive experience as a service provider. By teaming with EPlus3D, it will introduce such products as the EP-P420 for the production of polymer 3D printing to the local market.

The recent advancements and partnerships of Eplus3D in the European market are a microcosm of the larger trends within the Chinese LPBF metal 3D printing sector. This sector, as detailed in a PRO article on the topic, has seen significant growth and expansion beyond Chinese borders, underscoring China’s growing influence in the global additive manufacturing landscape.

Chinese manufacturers, including Eplus3D, have been making significant strides in LPBF technology, offering competitive and often more cost-effective solutions compared to Western counterparts. This is evident in Eplus3D’s expansion into European markets, signaling a broader trend where Chinese LPBF firms are increasingly becoming key players in the global sector. Their ability to produce large-scale, many-lasered systems at competitive prices is reshaping market dynamics, challenging established players, and offering new possibilities for industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and dentistry.

Moreover, the Chinese government’s strategic focus on advancing manufacturing capabilities, as part of the “Made in China 2025 Plan,” is propelling these companies forward. This governmental support, coupled with a rapidly evolving technology landscape, is enabling Chinese LPBF manufacturers to quickly adapt and innovate, positioning them to potentially surpass the capabilities of traditional and new entrants in the LPBF market. Eplus3D’s recent activities reflect this broader movement, demonstrating how Chinese firms are not only competing but also setting new standards in the metal 3D printing industry.

According to the “Metal AM Markets: 2023” report from Additive Manufacturing Research, EPlus has experienced a remarkable increase in revenue from the sales of metal Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machines, more than doubling its figures between 2020 and 2022. This surge is primarily attributed to a strategic shift in their product lineup. Initially, the company focused on selling cost-effective dental laboratory systems, but it gradually transitioned to offering more sophisticated, large-frame multi-laser systems within its primary market in China.

While high-end, large-scale systems from Chinese manufacturers, including EPlus, have yet to make a significant impact in Western markets, according to the report, EPlus has successfully penetrated international markets with its dental and smaller-scale systems, demonstrating its growing global presence outside of China. As of now, it is estimated to have about three percent of the total market share for metal PBF machines.

With its latest partnerships with Eisenbacher Dentalwaren and Prirevo, it’s possible that the company could begin to gain further traction alongside other Chinese leaders, such as Farsoon, HBD, and BLT.

