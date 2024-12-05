AMS 2025

Printing Money Episode 24: Q3 2024 Earnings Review with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

Welcome to Printing Money Episode 24. Troy Jensen, Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald, joins Danny Piper, Managing Partner at NewCap Partners, once again as it is time to review the Q3 2024 earnings in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. Give us 36 minutes and we’ll give you the 3D printing world!

Danny and Troy discuss all of the public company earnings reports, of course. Thanks to some data from AM Research, Danny and Troy also provide commentary on sales and traction from some of the more difficult companies (privately owned, or non-reporting parts of larger public companies) to track.

First Danny and Troy layout the macro picture through which to view the Q3 numbers.  Next, they discuss takeaways from Formnext 2024.  Then they jump in and run through the financial performance of all the significant 3D printing manufacturers.  Along the way they sprinkle in relevant discussion of components and peripherals such as lasers and powder companies.

You can be sure that Printing Money Episode 24 also includes the latest analysis on the consolidating landscape (ie; NNDM buying DM and MKFG) and the biggest hot button issues (ie; Chinese 3D printing vs the West).

Please enjoy Episode 24.

This episode was recorded December 2, 2024.

Timestamps:

00:24 – Welcome to Episode 24, and welcome to Troy Jensen (Cantor Fitzgerald)

01:14 – Bigger picture: Q3 was full of geopolitics, let alone a US presidential election

02:05 – The tenor at Formnext 2024

03:32 – Evidence of a bottom; the Q3 2024 numbers for the 3DP/AM industry

04:38 – Rotation time?  Large cap tech has outperformed for a couple years

06:03 – Nikon SLM Solutions Q3 2024, in light of AM Research data

07:19 – BLT and Farsoon take flight with Airbus

10:43 – EOS Q3 2024, considering AM Research data

11:41 – nLIGHT (LASR) beaming into the laser metal AM markets

13:17 – Velo3D (VLDX) to the pink sheets, and the SpaceX deal

15:54 – Stratasys (SSYS) Q3 2024

20:05 – 3D Systems (DDD) Q3 2024

21:00 – Relationship status for 3D Systems and Align (ALGN)

23:41 – Nano Dimension (NNDM) Q3 2024

24:17 – Shareholder activism at NNDM

24:45 – Desktop Metal (DM) Q3 2024

25:37 – Markforged (MKFG) Q3 2024

26:25 – Financials and outlook for NNDM, DM and MKFG combined

30:10 – Materialise (MTLS) Q3 2024

34:06 – Voxeldance booth shut-down by German authorities at Formnext 2024

35:22 – IperionX (IPX) and Carpenter (CRS): Metal powder companies doing well in the stock market

36:36 – Thanks again to Troy, and thanks everybody for listening!

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.  The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

3DPOD

