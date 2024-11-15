AMS 2025

Nikon SLM Hits 1000th 3D Printer Milestone with Bosch Purchase

08:30 am by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeMetal 3D Printing

Nikon SLM Solutions has reached a significant milestone with the production of its 1000th NXG XII 600 system, among the most productive metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems in the industry. The printer, known for its 12-laser configuration and large build volume, has been acquired by Robert Bosch GmbH, a long-standing collaborator in additive technology.

Bosch will deploy the NXG XII 600 alongside other SLM Solutions machines at its 3D-Printing Manufacturing and Processing Center in Nuremberg, Germany. The center focuses on AM for prototyping and serial production, particularly in powertrain technology, hydrogen, and electric drive components. Interestingly, Bosch is also working with electric motor 3D printing startup Additive Drives. The NXG XII 600 will serve to enhance the center’s production capacity, supporting Bosch’s ambitions to lead in the development of critical automotive parts for emerging technologies.

The SLM Solutions team gathered around the new NXG XII 600 system.

SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 600 system. Image courtesy of SLM Solutions.

The NXG XII 600, featuring a 12-laser setup, is designed to accelerate production times while maintaining high precision, especially with difficult materials like aluminum alloys. The system includes advanced features such as an exchangeable build cylinder to minimize downtime and a closed-loop powder handling system for greater safety and material efficiency. These capabilities make it ideal for Bosch’s requirements, which prioritize both performance and efficiency in a high-demand manufacturing environment.

Nikon SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary commented on the milestone, saying, “We’re honored to celebrate our 1000th system milestone with Bosch, a partner that truly understands the transformative power of additive manufacturing. The NXG XII 600 is crafted for high-output production, and we are excited to see how Bosch will leverage this technology to advance automotive innovation.”

The purchase complements the German giant’s work in the polymer space, which includes investments into ARRIS Composites’ unique carbon fiber reinforcement technology, as well as the development of its own pellet 3D printer. Of course, these activities in the additive space aren’t necessarily related to one another, as Bosch is a roughly $93.1 billion company with diverse activities across a number of business units. However, the synergy between divisions may allow AM expertise and adoption to spill over into one another.

Perhaps most importantly, the adoption of Nikon SLM’s most productive machine signals the fact that Bosch may be moving into serial production of metal parts for automotive applications. If that’s the case, we may not hear about it for some time, but because the company works with a number of OEMs, we may assume 3D printed metal parts may wind up Volkswagen, Daimler, or Fiat Chrysler vehicles.

