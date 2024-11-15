Nikon SLM Hits 1000th 3D Printer Milestone with Bosch Purchase

Nikon SLM Solutions has reached a significant milestone with the production of its 1000th NXG XII 600 system, among the most productive metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems in the industry. The printer, known for its 12-laser configuration and large build volume, has been acquired by Robert Bosch GmbH, a long-standing collaborator in additive technology.
Bosch will deploy the NXG XII 600 alongside other SLM Solutions machines at its 3D-Printing Manufacturing and Processing Center in Nuremberg, Germany. The center focuses on AM for prototyping and serial production, particularly in powertrain technology, hydrogen, and electric drive components. Interestingly, Bosch is also working with electric motor 3D printing startup Additive Drives. The NXG XII 600 will serve to enhance the center’s production capacity, supporting Bosch’s ambitions to lead in the development of critical automotive parts for emerging technologies.
The NXG XII 600, featuring a 12-laser setup, is designed to accelerate production times while maintaining high precision, especially with difficult materials like aluminum alloys. The system includes advanced features such as an exchangeable build cylinder to minimize downtime and a closed-loop powder handling system for greater safety and material efficiency. These capabilities make it ideal for Bosch’s requirements, which prioritize both performance and efficiency in a high-demand manufacturing environment.
Nikon SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary commented on the milestone, saying, “We’re honored to celebrate our 1000th system milestone with Bosch, a partner that truly understands the transformative power of additive manufacturing. The NXG XII 600 is crafted for high-output production, and we are excited to see how Bosch will leverage this technology to advance automotive innovation.”
The purchase complements the German giant’s work in the polymer space, which includes investments into ARRIS Composites’ unique carbon fiber reinforcement technology, as well as the development of its own pellet 3D printer. Of course, these activities in the additive space aren’t necessarily related to one another, as Bosch is a roughly $93.1 billion company with diverse activities across a number of business units. However, the synergy between divisions may allow AM expertise and adoption to spill over into one another.
Perhaps most importantly, the adoption of Nikon SLM’s most productive machine signals the fact that Bosch may be moving into serial production of metal parts for automotive applications. If that’s the case, we may not hear about it for some time, but because the company works with a number of OEMs, we may assume 3D printed metal parts may wind up Volkswagen, Daimler, or Fiat Chrysler vehicles.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Themes from AM Investment Strategies: Collaboration, Cost Challenges, and Expanding Markets
The 2024 Additive Manufacturing (AM) Investment Strategies event went off without a hitch. The online roundtable, hosted by AM Research (AMR) and Cantor Fitzgerald, dug into the latest trends and...
Authentise Launches Generative AI Extension ThreadsDoc to Automate Document Creation
Manufacturing workflow software provider Authentise has announced its latest releases ahead of next week’s Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt. Building on its generative AI exploration, the startup is launching ThreadsDoc, a...
Supernova to Launch Viscous Materials and 3D Printer at Formnext
Ahead of Formnext 2024, Supernova has launched a new ecosystem for polymer additive manufacturing (AM), with the introduction of its proprietary Viscogels materials and the Pulse Production Platform. The ecosystem...
HP and Global Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Announce Strategic 3D Printing Collaboration
Fortune Global 500 company ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest supplier of steel, has announced a strategic collaboration with HP to develop new additive manufacturing (AM) applications for ArcelorMittal’s steel powders. Via...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.