nLIGHT’s New 2kW Laser Brings Double the Power and Triple the Speed to Metal 3D Printing

U.S.-based nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) recently announced the launch of its Corona AFX-2000 laser, a two-kilowatt dynamic beam shaping system designed to push the boundaries of productivity in laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) for metal additive manufacturing (AM). To be officially introduced at Formnext 2024, the AFX-2000 represents a significant step forward in laser technology, particularly for high-productivity applications requiring precision and speed.

The AFX-2000 builds on nLIGHT’s expertise in high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, offering a suite of beam shaping capabilities that address many of the challenges in LPBF processes. Whereas beam shaping has seen limited commercialization in 3D printing, nLIGHT has quickly changed that, thanks to a number of partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the recent governmental push toward domestic production. We spoke to nLIGHT’s Rob Martinsen, Chief Technology Officer, and Alex Kingsbury, Market Development Manager of Additive Manufacturing, to learn more.

Enhancing the Melt Pool for Increased Stability and Speed

The common approach to beam shaping is to manipulate the optics, a technique that is limited by the time required for mechanical movement and, hence, not versatile enough for a commercial process. One of the key technological advancements of the AFX-2000 is its ability to rapidly switch between beam profiles. This versatility makes the AFX-2000 a valuable tool for achieving both precision and high-volume manufacturing efficiency.

As Martinsen said, “The dynamic beam shaping technology in these lasers allows for productivity-optimized switching between profiles ideal for fine-scale features and contour exposures, to extremely fast and highly reproducible build rates using ring beam profiles.”

Unlike traditional single-mode Gaussian lasers, which can create intense hotspots and lead to spatter and soot generation, the ring-shaped beam profile enabled by nLIGHT produces a more stable, evenly distributed melt pool. This innovation is crucial for materials like aluminum and copper, which benefit from the stable, high-brightness processing enabled by such systems as the AFX-2000.

As Kingsbury told 3DPrint.com, “One of the benefits of using a ring mode beam profile is its ability to create a flat and even melt pool, reducing localized overheating that leads to material vaporization and spatter.” By preventing these issues, the AFX-2000 reduces the amount of elemental imabalance and soot, resulting in cleaner and more consistent parts.

The increased power output of the AFX-2000, coupled with the stability provided by the ring beam, means that users can achieve higher build speeds and greater part volumes. “The two-kilowatt capability allows us to triple the build speeds of traditional one-kilowatt lasers,” Martinsen noted, highlighting the productivity gains this laser can bring to high-volume applications in sectors like aerospace and automotive manufacturing.

This is particularly important in an AM world increasingly characterized by larger, many-lasered machines. If a system can achieve the same build rates with one 2kW laser as other, more expensive printers with multiple lasers, customers have a more convincing case to purchase the system featuring the AFX-2000. This becomes even more significant when dealing with printers that include multiple nLIGHT lasers.

The Modulus Platform: Simplifying Multi-Laser Integration

The AFX-2000 is available as part of nLIGHT’s Modulus platform, a multi-laser sub-system designed to streamline integration in high-productivity LPBF machines. As Martinsen pointed out, “This new laser platform just makes it so much easier to integrate, control, and maintain multiple lasers for a multi-laser system.”

The Modulus platform, specifically, is meant to better manage multiple lasers in a single system. With that in mind, we can imagine the new generation of many-laser PBF printers achieving even greater productivity with nLIGHT, thus improving throughput and, as a result, amortization rates. In other words, nLIGHT may make metal 3D printers, regardless of how many lasers they feature, less expensive in the long run.

Martinsen and Kingsbury highlighted that nLIGHT’s approach to integration extends beyond simply providing lasers; the company works closely with OEM partners to ensure that the lasers are optimized for each specific application. “We’re not the provider of a printer, and that’s intentional. We focus on enabling printers with advanced laser technology, collaborating closely with OEMs to integrate our lasers into their systems,” Kingsbury explained.

Beam Shaping as a Commercialized Solution for Additive Manufacturing

While beam shaping technology is not new, nLIGHT claims that the AFX family, which also includes the AFX-1000 and AFX-1500, marks the first commercially viable applications of dynamic beam shaping in metal 3D printing. “Beam shaping hasn’t been properly commercialized for additive manufacturing until now,” Kingsbury said, adding that the AFX-2000’s ability to rapidly switch between Gaussian, flat-top, and ring modes gives it a distinct edge in flexibility.

Each of these profiles offers unique benefits for LPBF processes. Gaussian beams, for instance, are ideal for printing fine details and smooth contours, while ring-mode beams enable faster material deposition and deeper, more stable melt pools. With nLIGHT’s in-fiber beam shaping technology, operators can dynamically adjust the beam profile to suit specific design and material requirements, making the AFX-2000 a versatile tool for both prototyping and production.

Paving the Way for New Materials and Applications

The enhanced stability and power of the AFX-2000 also open doors for processing materials that were previously challenging to print. While specifics remain under wraps (many to be discussed at Formnext 2024), Martinsen hinted at ongoing collaborations with OEMs to explore new materials, particularly those prone to cracking or elemental loss. Kingsbury noted that the ability to produce stable melt pools with the AFX-2000 could unlock potential in high-performance alloys used in tooling, molding, and fixture applications.

“Being able to control the heat distribution in the melt pool allows us to consider materials that traditionally wouldn’t withstand the LPBF process due to cracking or segregation issues,” Kingsbury explained. By enabling a wider range of materials, the AFX-2000 could have a transformative impact on industries that require robust, high-quality metal parts, such as automotive and industrial tooling.

Positioned for Growth in a Reshoring Market

The launch of the AFX-2000 coincides with growing trend in reshoring advanced manufacturing capabilities to meet the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense and other critical sectors. Both Martinsen and Kingsbury underscored the importance of aligning with U.S. government initiatives like the CHIPS Act to support domestic manufacturing. According to Martinsen, “There is a significant influence on the growth of nLIGHT’s additive business due to the ‘Made in America’ initiative, particularly across the Department of Defense.”

This collaboration is especially critical in the defense, aerospace, and automotive markets, where cost per part and manufacturing efficiency are paramount. By lowering the cost per part through increased productivity and reduced material wastage, nLIGHT’s AFX-2000 is poised to play a significant role in the reshoring of advanced manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and meeting the stringent demands of industries reliant on high-performance metal parts.

For those attending Formnext, nLIGHT’s multi-day “Powered by Beam Shaping” seminar series will offer deeper insights into how the AFX-2000 is enabling new use cases and expanding material options across multiple sectors. The seminars will feature speakers from leading OEMs, including EOS, DMG MORI USA, and Nikon SLM Solutions, who will share firsthand experiences with nLIGHT’s beam shaping technology.

