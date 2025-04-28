3DPOD Episode 251: 3D Printing for Football Helmets with Kodiak Brush, LIGHT Helmets

Kodiak Brush grew up playing football before working on crash testing. Sometimes someone’s career can seem like it is inexorably building up to one goal. And with Kodiak now making better football helmets through 3D printing, this is one of those cases. LIGHT Helmets is making affordable 3D printed helmets. Using desktop 3D printing and design optimization, special structures have been created that absorb critical impacts in the correct way. There are cheaper helmets out there, but starting at $649, this is probably the best helmet and a prime example of how 3D printing is set to revolutionize sporting goods and impact protection.

