3DPOD 252: What’s Really Happening in Bioprinting, with Mark Skylar-Scott, Stanford University

09:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBioprinting

Mark Skylar-Scott is an experienced bioprinting researcher now working at one of the foremost bioprinting labs in the world at Stanford University. We talk about inexpensive desktop bioprinters and their ability to do meaningful work, as well as various bioprinting technologies. We were very happy to get a lot of detail, but also a great overview into this rather murky market. We’re told about the future probable and the future possible, as well as the different challenges. This is a great primer for anyone on bioprinting, but also an insightful view into the sector for those already in the bioprinting market.

3D Printing Guides