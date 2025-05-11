When Design Meets 3D Printing: Shaping Real Spaces

3D printing has made its way from the factory floor to interior design studios. Today, artists and designers are using it to make beautiful objects for real-life spaces, things like wall art and lampshades that don’t just look nice, but also help with sound or lighting. Two recent projects, one in Amsterdam and the other in Prague, show how 3D printing can mix creativity, function, and eco-friendly ideas.

A Wall That Looks Like Art and Sounds Better Too

Dutch designer Mae Engelgeer created her very first 3D printed wall feature, which is called Parhelion. Beyond aesthetics, the piece is designed to absorb sound, making indoor spaces quieter and more comfortable.

Parhelion was made in collaboration with Aectual, an Amsterdam-based company specializing in large-scale 3D printing for architecture and interior design. Using advanced robotic arms with six degrees of freedom, Aectual produces customized architectural elements like walls, floors, and furniture. Its proprietary extrusion-based 3D printing technology allows for creating unique designs on large surfaces, with each square meter being different.

Committed to sustainability, Aectual uses recycled and renewable materials, including plant-based polymers and wood waste, in its production processes. The company also runs a circular take-back program, allowing the recycling and reprinting of materials to minimize waste.

For Parhelion, Aectual used its plant-based polymers and recycled PET felt to produce a lightweight but durable wall panel. Each piece is printed on demand, and because the colors are blended during the printing process, no two are exactly alike. The design is not only striking but also improves acoustics, making it an ideal choice for places like restaurants, offices, or homes.

The design is inspired by a natural event called a “parhelion,” when rainbow-like spots appear beside the sun. The wall panels reflect this effect through soft color blends and layered surface patterns.

Available through Aectual’s platform, the panels come in three color styles—sand, purple, and blue—and in two sizes, a large 150 cm circle and a smaller 75 cm version. Printed on demand, no two panels are exactly alike. They are sold individually, so buyers can hang just one or combine several to cover more of the wall. Pricing starts at roughly €650 for the smaller size.

Soft Light, Warm Feelings

While Parhelion brings 3D printing to wall design, another project also shows how the technology can transform lighting. In Prague, a vegan restaurant called Loving Bistro now glows with custom 3D printed lampshades made from wood and biopolymer. The designer, Martin Žampach, worked with esté architekti to create a soft, modern look that fits great with the calm, beige interior of the space.

The ridges from the printing process add a handmade look to the shades. The shades come in several sizes and are arranged in groups to create various lighting compositions across the restaurant.

“Production efficiency is key for me as a designer. Thanks to 3D printing, we can reduce the production process to a minimum and print only what is actually needed — the final product, without any additional moulds and preparations for production. This approach not only minimises costs but also waste, which is key for me as a designer who focuses on sustainability and closed product lifecycles,” explains Žampach.

Parhelion and the Loving Bistro lamps show how 3D printing changes design. These two projects prove that with the right mix of creativity and technology, 3D printing can make spaces more beautiful and sustainable.

