3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 6, 2024

Things are picking back up in this week’s roundup, with many events, both virtual and in-person! Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

October 7, 8 & 11: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. First, the truck heads to Fowling Warehouse Hamtramck in Detroit, Michigan on Monday, October 7th, and then to Geofabrica in Auburn Hills, Michigan on the 8th. There will be a quick break, as the tour moves on to TopGolf in Edison, New Jersey on Friday, October 11th.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

October 8 – 9: The Advanced Materials Show

From October 8-9 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, The Advanced Materials Show will be held. This is the leading expo for high-performance materials technology, in applications like automotive, semiconductors, aerospace and defense, batteries, and more. Represented technology and materials showcased at the show include composites, technical ceramics, metals, printed electronics, and more. Plus, the event is co-located with Materials Science & Technology (MS&T), which is a longstanding forum for fostering technical innovation at the intersection of engineering, material science, and application.

“Leaders in R&D, materials science and engineering will use the show to source the latest advanced materials; along with the scientific instruments and processing equipment necessary for the development, manufacture and processing of advanced materials.”

You can get your free pass to the shows here.

October 8 – 9: AMRACE Open House

The AMRACE Open House 2024 in Malaysia, from October 8-9, in collaboration with Precision Engineering Technologies (Phillips Machine Tools), welcomes academia, industry leaders, innovators, and government agencies to Universiti Putra Malaysia to share their experiences and insights. The first day will focus on advanced manufacturing and SME financing, while the second day is about industry and education collaboration. There will be panel discussions and keynote presentations, interactive exhibit booths, networking opportunities, demos and workshops, and more.

“Attendees will have the chance to connect with experts, learn about the latest trends in advanced precision Net Zero manufacturing practices, and gain actionable knowledge to drive their business forward.”

You can register for this immersive two-day event here.

October 8 – 10: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota this week. First, from October 8-10, “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation” will be offered for customers of FDM High-End 3D printing systems. Then, “SAF Advanced Operations” for Stratasys H350 users will be held from October 9-10.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

Keep an eye on the Stratasys Academy Online Learning page for further training events.

October 8 – 10: Salons Industriels de Québec

The largest industrial and manufacturing event in Eastern Canada, Salon Industriel de Québec, is from October 8-10 this week. 6,500 visitors are expected to attend the event, which is organized by Groupe Pageau and features 15 exclusive conferences and 125,000 square feet of exhibition space. There will be live demonstrations, presentations on topics like AI and supply chain evolution, and an impressive machine tool section.

“The Salon Industriel de Québec is the place to see the latest products and technologies, find the tools to improve productivity, and discover new solutions for your business.”

You can register for the event here.

October 11: Northeast Ohio Innovation Day

This next event isn’t until Friday, October 11th, but registration for Innovation Day, hosted at Youngstown State University, ends on Tuesday the 8th. This event is the second demonstration of some of the top innovations in Northeast Ohio, sponsored by industry partners like JobsOhio and organized jointly by the institutional members of the Northeast Ohio Public University Research Alliance (NEO-PURA). There will be a keynote presentation and panel discussions, a Student Poster Session, networking opportunities, and facility tours of America Makes and the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI).

“The event will serve as a venue for innovators, university faculties, and students to discuss and showcase the region’s key innovations, technology transfer strategies, and thought leadership.”

Register for Innovation Day here by October 8th.

October 8: Improve Design-to-Manufacturing 3D Printing Workflow

If you’re interested in learning how to “Enhance the Efficiency of Your Design-to-Manufacturing 3D Printing Workflow,” join HP and Materialise for their webinar at 10:30 am EST on Tuesday the 8th. Attendees will learn how to use Materialise Magics to streamline their workflow and improve part economics for HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printers. Topics include leveraging beam lattices to overcome design constraints, improving build density with the Materialise Nester module, and more.

“Design constraints, cost, and scalability are a few key challenges that can inhibit businesses from introducing commercially viable products using additive manufacturing (AM). However, advancements in AM technologies and supporting software are helping them overcome these barriers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 9 – 10: Würth Additive Group Demo Days 2024

Würth Additive Group (WAG) continues Demo Days 2024, an exclusive journey across key locations in North America. At these events, attendees can witness product demos, have a Q&A session with application experts, get a Demo Days t-shirt, and eat, drink, and network with the local 3D printing community. This week, the tour stops first at Hundred Mile Brewing in Phoenix, Arizona from 4-7 pm MST on October 9th, and then at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona from 4-8 pm MST on the 10th.

“Join us at one of our 3D tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Würth Additive Group preferred printers, materials, digital inventory software, and additive solutions, including Raise3D printers – the DF2, RMF500, Pro3 Plus and Loctite’s new resin materials featuring PRO417.”

You can register for the event here.

October 9 – 12: 34.BI-MU

From October 9-12, the biennial BIMU will take place in Milan. This is the most important Italian exhibition dedicated to metal cutting, metal forming, and additive machine tools, robots, digital manufacturing and automation systems, enabling technologies and subcontracting. The show features eight exhibition themes, including Composites and Consulting, Robots, Digital, Metrology, and Additive, and over 750 companies from all these sectors will be there. Additionally, there will also be a special project dedicated to education.

“The only trade fair for the sector in Italy with a truly international scope, the first one to open up to the world of connectivity for industry, BI-MU will present its proposal, by highlighting All faces of innovation.”

You can register for 34.BI-MU here.

October 9: Stratasys F3300 3D Printer ROI

At 10 am EST on Wednesday, October 9th, Stratasys will hold a webinar on “F3300 ROI: Saving Labor Costs and Improving Productivity.” If your 3D printer needs hours of labor and support, just to end in waiting multiple days for a part that may or may not work, this new FDM system from Stratasys could be the answer. Attendees will learn how faster throughput and reduced labor can result in better cost per part, gain insights into the applications that early F3300 users are achieving, and more.

“This webinar will demonstrate how the easy-to-use design reduces labor and training time required to operate the F3300. It will also provide data which supports the stated system performance on throughput and part strength potential. We will showcase applications that demonstrate the value that can be achieved in manufacturing and prototyping by saving time and labor during the production of 3D parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 9: Unlocking Funding with America Makes

The latest TRX webinar by America Makes, at 2 pm EST on the 9th, is all about “Unlocking Funding: Strategies for Financially Empowering Innovation Centers, Entrepreneurship Programs, and Makerspaces.” Co-presented by Rene-Oscar Ariko, VP, Global Sales, 3D Control Systems, and Chip Bobert, Colopy Entrepreneurship Program Director, North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics, the webinar will discuss problems and solutions surrounding issues in securing monetary resources for makerspaces, educational innovation centers, and entrepreneurship programs, which are often un-budgeted entities. Topics will include grant writing and proposal development, understanding the funding landscape, building relationships with funders, and more.

“This seminar aims to discuss problems and solutions surrounding key issues hindering development such as limited funding sources, competitive grant environments, internal resource allocation, and relationships with institutional foundations and administrators. We will attempt to demystify approaches to grant funding, foundational engagement, and help participants understand the value-driven mindset every university administrator must adopt for these programs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 10 – 12: International Dental Exhibition & Congress

The leading players in dentistry have long been meeting at the Dental World event in Budapest, Hungary to gain and share knowledge, experience, and expertise. With a special focus on Central-Eastern Europe, participants from over 75 countries will be attending the five international congresses at Dental World 2024, which runs October 10-12 and is expecting roughly 10,000 visitors, 500 manufacturers, and 80 speakers. There will be live demonstrations, surgeries, and workshops, practical training sessions, a conference, networking opportunities, and more. Some of the exhibitor names will be familiar to the AM industry, including 3Shape, Align, and others.

“The presence of more than 300 dental manufacturers will guarantee first-hand experience of all the innovations that will be seen in dental practices in the years to come.”

You can register for Dental World 2024 here.

October 10: ADDITIV Polymers World

The second edition of ADDITIV Polymers World will be held from 9 am-1:30 pm EST on Thursday, October 10th. This is the leading virtual event on polymer 3D printing, offered by 3Dnatives, and gives attendees the chance to network and connect with many experts working today in polymer AM, from organizations like Airbus, Ford, Al Seer Marine, the Mayo Clinic, the U.S. Navy, and more. Also expected to attend are key stakeholders from multiple application fields, like material development, aerospace, and post-processing.

“Do not miss the half-day dedicated to panel discussions, workshops, and networking, where the leading players in polymer manufacturing will be brought together.”

You can register for this virtual event here.

October 10: Biofabrication for Breast Reconstruction with 3DHEALS

Finally, at 11 am EST on the 10th, 3DHEALS will hold its latest virtual panel discussion, this time about “3D Printing & Biofabrication for Breast Reconstruction.” Using advanced 3D printing and biocompatible materials, breast implants can be customized to match each patient’s unique anatomical features; plus, unlike traditional implants, bioprinted ones can more closely mimic natural tissue, which improves aesthetics and reduces complications. These technologies also enable the incorporation of living cells, which can help achieve the regeneration of breast tissue.

“Hosted by leading experts and pioneers in the field, this event promises to unveil the transformative potential of 3D microfabrication techniques in revolutionizing the landscape of medical device manufacturing.”

You can register for the panel discussion here. As always, there will be virtual networking opportunities on Zoom.

