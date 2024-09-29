3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 29, 2024

Things are a little bit lighter in this week’s roundup, with a few trade shows, continued tours by Stratasys and Würth Additive Group, and a happy hour in Illinois. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

September 29 – October 2: Euro PM2024

From September 29-October 2, the annual European Powder Metallurgy Congress will be held in Malmö, Sweden. Organized by the European Powder Metallurgy Association (EPMA), this event is great for the international PM community to meet suppliers, producers, and end-users, and to learn about the latest trends and innovations in state-of-the-art PM technology. In addition to a three-day technical program, there will also be plenary presentations and Keynote papers on important strategic issues, an exhibition, Special Interest Seminars, networking opportunities, and more.

“Running in parallel to the technical sessions, the Euro PM2024 Exhibition is one of the largest dedicated powder metallurgy industry exhibitions in 2024 with representatives from across the world joining the international Exhibition in Malmö. “The Euro PM2024 social programme will give delegates additional opportunities to network and will include a Welcome reception, a Posters reception and a Congress dinner.”

You can register for Euro PM2024 here.

September 30 – October 2: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. The truck stops first at Wood & Irons and Hidden Still Spirits in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 30th, and then moves on to The Manufacturing Association in York, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, on Wednesday, October 2nd, the tour will visit the Rutgers University Makerspace in Piscataway, New Jersey.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

October 2 – 3: CDFAM 2024

In New York City from October 2-3, Bits to Atoms will present the CDFAM computational design event. The event is organized around the ‘Scales of Design’ and ‘Dimensions of Execution’ foundational frameworks, which will give attendees insights into how computational design principles and methodologies traverse across different scales and various execution contexts. The two-day program will cover computational design at all scales in over 30 presentations by representatives from HP, Sandia National Labs, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Autodesk, nTop, Penn State, and the University of Edinburgh, to name just a few.

“CDFAM computational design symposium provides a unique opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technologies and techniques, and to network with leading academics and industry professionals in design, engineering and architecture at in person, two day events held around the world.”

You can register for the event here.

October 2 – 24: Manufacturing World Osaka

This week, Manufacturing World Osaka returns for its 27th edition from October 2-4. With an expected attendance of 35,000 visitors, this year’s exhibition is shaping up to be larger than the one held in 2023. The event actually consists of 10 concurrent shows, each focusing on a specific aspect of the manufacturing industry, including the Manufacturing DX Expo, Medical Device Development Expo, Measure/Test/Sensor Expo, Additive Manufacturing Expo, and more. There will also be 25 presentations by a lineup of excellent speakers, more than 1,250 exhibitors, and more.

“In Osaka show, exhibitors from around the world showcasing Digital Transformation (DX) products, mechanical components, factory equipment, various devices, and measurement products will be present. “Professionals from the design, development, manufacturing, production technology, procurement, and information systems departments of the manufacturing industry will engage in active business discussions.”

You can register for the event here.

October 2: Würth Additive Group Demo Days 2024

Würth Additive Group (WAG) continues Demo Days 2024, an exclusive journey across key locations in North America. At these events, attendees can witness product demos, have a Q&A session with application experts, get a Demo Days t-shirt, and eat, drink, and network with the local 3D printing community. On Wednesday, October 2nd, the tour heads to Houston, Texas, stopping at 11 Below Brewing from 4-7 pm CDT.

“Join us at one of our 3D tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Würth Additive Group preferred printers, materials, digital inventory software, and additive solutions, including Raise3D printers – the DF2, RMF500, Pro3 Plus and Loctite’s new resin materials featuring PRO417.”

You can register for the event here.

October 2: GSC Manufacturing Happy Hour & Networking Event

Also on Wednesday the 2nd, GSC – An Ellison Technologies Company, will hold a Manufacturing Happy Hour & Networking Event at Top Golf in Naperville, Illinois from 3:30-6:30 pm CDT. Tee off with your fellow manufacturing professionals, and enjoy complimentary beer, wine, soda, and heavy appetizers while you discuss the latest manufacturing innovations and trends. Attendees can engage with various sponsors, and get a firsthand look at breakthrough manufacturing solutions and technologies.

“Play a round while discussing industry trends, forging new connections, and exploring potential collaborations. With each swing, unlock opportunities for business growth and personal development. Don’t miss this chance to combine business with leisure in a setting tailor-made for industrious minds!”

You can register for the happy hour event and networking here.

