One Click Metal Brings Low-cost Metal 3D Printing to India via Altem Technologies

One Click Metal has partnered with Altem Technologies to bring its inexpensive laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) solution to India. Here, we see two powerful trends in 3D printing collide: the growth of low-cost systems and the rise of emerging markets such as Turkey and India. These markets harbor vast ambitions for their manufacturing industries and global competitiveness. With limited capital but abundant ambition, these regions and their agile companies understand they must hustle to catch up with—and stay ahead of—China. Low-cost LPBF systems can play a role across manufacturing, electronics, automotive, capital goods, and general industry. For now, much of the focus remains on Chinese LPBF companies, but One Click represents a German alternative where value engineering meets innovation.

Martin Heller, Global Sales Director at One Click Metal, said, “Collaborating with Altem Technologies aligns with our mission to democratize metal 3D printing. Their deep understanding of the Indian market and commitment to customer success make them an ideal partner as we expand our global footprint.” Abhishek Kalra, Associate Vice President at Altem Technologies stated, “Partnering with One Click Metal enables us to offer cuttingedge metal 3D printing solutions to our clients. This collaboration will empower Indian manufacturers to innovate and enhance their production capabilities, keeping pace with global advancements in additive manufacturing.”

One Click’s BOLDseries 3D printers are designed for ease of operation, maintenance, and use. With just a tenth of the purchase cost, significantly lower installation expenses, and a much lower total cost of ownership overall, these printers are accessible to far more companies than the M290s of the world. While greater preset configurations limit versatility, the primary advantage of low-cost systems is their ability to enable a wide range of business cases that wouldn’t be viable otherwise. After all, UPS wouldn’t work in a world where only Ferraris exist.

The target customers are Indian small to medium businesses. Altem is well positioned to reach this audience, as it already serves as a reseller for Stratasys and Concorde in India and also offers Geomagic and Artec scanning solutions. The company additionally sells Catia and other software. With over 15 years of experience in CAD, the firm is sure to have a relevant base of customers and prospects aligned with One Click’s offerings.

One issue that I do see is that supporting LPBF machines is significantly more involved and challenging than supporting CAD. The company will need to invest considerably in building the capability to support installations and respond effectively to customer needs. The Indian market includes tens of thousands of relevant manufacturing businesses that may benefit from LPBF, but identifying which ones could apply the technology effectively—and guiding them to the right solution—will be the real challenge. Still, the breadth and depth of the market make this a substantial opportunity for both Altem and One Click.

Started as a part of Trumpf and now a subsidiary of CNC firm INDEX Werke, One Click is backed by a German manufacturer with $500 million in revenue, 2,000 employees, and over 100 years of experience in CNC, grinding, chipping, and turning machines. While it still baffles me that Trumpf sold One Click, INDEX could be the perfect owner for the firm. With sufficient resources and a long-term perspective, the company may have the strategic patience to nurture sustained growth in additive. Its global network and manufacturing expertise should enhance the product and enable scaling in the event of significant growth.

I’m an unabashed fan of One Click. Only about 1,000 companies can invest the $10 million or more and take the two years required to adopt metal 3D printing. This number is constrained by the career and company risk involved in embracing additive. Until now, this hasn’t been a technology for casual manufacturing—you had to truly need it, or you’d simply walk away and use a service. Those for whom 3D printing isn’t essential have largely moved on. One Click changes the calculus and enables a cost-effective path to LPBF adoption for those who are less determined or less wealthy. This could expand the pool of adopters from 1,000 to 100,000 companies—something that could truly take 3D printing to the next level.

