Manufacturing World Osaka 2024 Returns with Exciting New Additions

Following its Tokyo leg last June, Manufacturing World Osaka is set to return for its 27th edition from October 2-4, 2024, at INTEX Osaka, Japan. This year’s exhibition is shaping up to be larger than the previous year, with over 1,250 exhibitors and an expected attendance of 35,000 visitors.

One of the most significant additions to this year’s event is the Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo. With cyber threats growing increasingly sophisticated, the need for robust security measures in the manufacturing sector has never been more critical. This new expo will feature OT & IT products and solutions designed to enhance cyber security, offering invaluable insights and tools to protect sensitive data and operations.

Manufacturing World Osaka is known for its diverse array of 10 concurrent shows, each focusing on a specific aspect of the manufacturing industry. This year’s line-up includes:

Additive Manufacturing Expo: Displaying 3D printers, materials, and contract moulding services.

Design Manufacturing Solutions Expo: Showcasing IT solutions like CAD, CAE, ERP, and production management systems.

Medical Device Development Expo: Concentrating on medical and healthcare equipment development.

Mechanical Components & Technology Expo: Featuring motors, bearings, mechanical components, and processing technologies.

Factory Facilities & Equipment Expo: Highlighting energy-saving products, logistics equipment, and safety solutions for factories.

Industrial AI/IoT Expo: Presenting IoT platforms, AI solutions, and communication devices.

Measure/Test/Sensor Expo: Offering measuring, inspection, testing machines, sensors, and cameras.

Manufacturing DX Expo: Featuring IT products and services designed to drive digital transformation.

Industrial ODM/EMS Expo: Focusing on the development and manufacturing of ODM/EMS and outsourcing services.

NEW! Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo: Addressing essential security measures in the manufacturing industry.

In addition to the impressive line-up of exhibitions, Manufacturing World Osaka 2024 will offer a dynamic program of conferences and seminars. These sessions will dive into crucial topics like Digital Transformation (DX), Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT solutions, factory automation, motion control, mechanical components, and factory facilities/equipment. Attendees will gain valuable insights from case studies and industry leaders, equipping them with the knowledge they need to navigate the future of manufacturing.

Manufacturing World Osaka is an essential event for industry professionals looking to expand their business networks and stay at the forefront of technological advancements. This event provides a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions, share expertise, and build meaningful connections within the manufacturing community.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of Manufacturing World Osaka 2024. For more information and to pre-register, visit the official Manufacturing Word Osaka 2024 website.

