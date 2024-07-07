3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 7, 2024

Things are picking back up again in terms of 3D printing webinars and events! The Experience Stratasys tour makes a few stops this week, as Creat3D and Markforged wrap up their Additive Tour of the UK. Speaking of the UK, you could head to Nottingham this week for Additive International. If you’re stuck at home, you can watch webinars from HP, Xometry, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

July 8, 10, & 11: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour heads to the Pacific Northwest in the U.S. this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. On Monday, July 8th, the truck stops at OMSI in Portland, Oregon, and then heads to the BOMARC Campus in Everett, Washington on Wednesday the 10th. The tour stays in Washington on the 11th, stopping at the Museum of Flight in Tukwila.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

July 9, 10, & 11: SOLIDWORKS Masterclasses

Join a complimentary SOLIDWORKS masterclass in the U.K. this week, offered by Solid Print3D and Solid Solutions, both under the TriMech Group umbrella. These workshops will focus on various aspects of SOLIDWORKS, including hardware, tools, workflows, and features that can help speed up the design process. On Tuesday the 9th, you can attend classes in both Glasgow and London, both from 9 am until 4 pm BST. There’s also a class in Gatwick on Wednesday the 10th from 9 am through 4 pm, and another in Portsmouth from 9 am until 4 pm on the 11th.

“During each session of this live and in person workshop we will be teaching you about a particular aspect of improving productivity or performance, before getting you to apply this newfound knowledge in a series of practical tasks!”

You can register for the masterclasses here.

July 9: Automating SOLIDWORKS Designs with DriveWorks

Join TriMech for a webinar at 10 am EST on the 9th, called “Introduction to Using DriveWorks for Automating Your SOLIDWORKS Designs.” Attendees will hear from DriveWorks product experts about the software tools they can use to automate designs in SOLIDWORKS. In addition to having their specific questions answered, they’ll also learn how to capture and reuse design, manufacturing, and cost estimation knowledge to deliver more accurate custom products, more quickly.

“DriveWorks combines powerful SOLIDWORKS® part, assembly, and drawing automation with engaging 3D CPQ sales configurator features to enable manufacturers to implement a successful digital selling strategy, work smarter, reduce errors, and exceed customer expectations.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 10 – 11: Additive International Global Summit

At Albert Hall in Nottingham from the 10th through the 11th, join some of the industry’s leading researchers at Additive International, the global summit for additive manufacturing and 3D printing. Held in association with the University of Nottingham’s Centre for Additive Manufacturing (CFAM), this event will feature speakers from multiple sectors, including medical, process monitoring, and electronics, and showcase plenty of exciting AM applications and advances. Some of the exhibitors include Colibrium Additive, Addiguru, Mark3D, CFAM itself, and more, and there will be plenty of opportunities to network.

“As well as access to the two-day conference programme, you will get the chance to visit the supplementary exhibition, featuring some of the leading suppliers to the sector, as well as a place at the networking soirée on the first evening of the event and opportunity to visit the research facility at University of Nottingham.”

You can purchase tickets for the conference here. 3DPrint.com is a proud Media Partner for this event!

July 10: Markforged & CREAT3D Additive Tour

This week, the CREAT3D team completes its Additive Tour of the UK, taking Markforged equipment to numerous cities and towns. There are two final stops, both on Wednesday, July 10th at the Maidstone Innovation Centre in Kent, with one at 10 am and a second at 1 pm. Attendees can meet in-person with CREAT3D Markforged experts, see demonstrations of Markforged technology, learn how UK businesses are using AM for tooling and production applications, explore various material options, learn from customer testimonials, and more.

“Our informal yet informative 90 minute workshops are designed to foster innovation in your design, operation and production processes. Our 3D printing experts will be on hand to address the unique challenges you face and provide tailored Additive solutions that meet your specific goals.”

You can reserve your spot here.

July 10: Advancing Women in Manufacturing with Xometry

Also on the 10th, at 12 pm EST, Xometry is holding a webinar about “Advancing Women in Manufacturing,” which sounds awesome! Megan Conniff, Director of Content at Xometry, and Allison Grealis, President and founder of Women in Manufacturing, will first present their findings from the fourth annual Career Advancement in Manufacturing Report, including the fact that more than 80% of women recommend a career in manufacturing. Then, they will be joined for a discussion about lessons learned, and how manufacturing organizations can ensure greater representation, by panelists Joanna C. Cooper, General Manager, Daimler Truck North America; Jana Gessner, Global VP – Environmental, Health, and Safety, PepsiCo; and Sophia MacDonald, Chief People Officer, Xometry.

“Hear from women across the industry about lessons learned and the steps all organizations can take to ensure greater representation in manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 11: 3D Printed Porous Metals with HP

HP will hold a webinar at 10 am EST on Thursday, July 11th about “Opportunities for Innovation with 3D Printed Porous Metals.” Industry veteran Scott Hopkins will share his insights about the history and impact of using AM in industrial filtration, and discuss some of the latest opportunities. Sameed Jamil, HP Metal Jet Application Engineer, will also share his expertise and perspective with the attendees, who will get the chance to explore new opportunities and advancements, and directly ask their questions.

“Gain expert insights that will elevate your understanding of this transformative technology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 11: 3D Printing at the Point of Care with 3DHEALS

Finally, 3DHEALS will hold its latest virtual panel at 11 am EST on the 11th, all about “3D Printing At the Point of Care.” Clinical and technical experts from major institutions in the U.S., Singapore, and the EU will lead this event, which aims to update stakeholders all about point-of-care 3D printing in healthcare. The speakers, as well as the audience members, will have the chance to join the conversation on the present status, and future direction, of this new way of care delivery.

“From personalized surgical tools to anatomical models for preoperative planning, participants will discover how this technology is revolutionizing patient care by bringing manufacturing capabilities directly to the bedside.”

You can register for the panel here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

