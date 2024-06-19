3D Systems Bets on Pellet-Extrusion as the Future of 3D Printing with EXT 800 Titan

US additive manufacturing (AM) industry pioneer 3D Systems has announced its latest product release, the EXT 800 Titan Pellet. The third member in the EXT Titan Pellet lineup, the 800 is billed as 3D Systems’ “entry-level extrusion 3D printer”, with compactness and a lower price tag being its two biggest selling points.

3D Systems will debut the EXT 800 at RAPID + TCT 2024 in Los Angeles (June 25-27), giving attendees the opportunity to see the new machine for themselves, at booth 2401. The company’s president & CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, will also be giving a keynote address at 8:30 AM on June 25, on the main stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

3D Systems entered the pellet extrusion market in February 2022, with the acquisition of Titan Robotics. That looks to have been a wise decision, as market interest in the advantages of pellet extrusion — including the uniquely low cost and recyclability of feedstock, as well as high throughput — has steadily increased over the last couple of years.

The EXT 800 Titan Pellet is available for order immediately, with 3D Systems expecting to deliver the first printers in Q3 of this year.

In a press release about the launch, VP of Titan at 3D Systems Rahul Kasat said, “With the addition of the EXT 800 Titan Pellet to our industry-leading family of pellet extrusion systems, we are able to bring this technology to a broader set of manufacturers to enhance their products and innovation. For manufacturers seeking speed and sustainability, our EXT Titan Pellet systems are a game-changer. They combine high-speed printing with cost-effective pellets, making the technology ideal for a wide range of applications. “Over the years, the customers have asked us for a solution to meet their needs of producing smaller parts with a reasonable production cost. The introduction of the EXT 800 Titan Pellet is designed for manufacturers that are looking for these benefits, but do not need the very large build capacity of our existing systems. We believe the combination of high-speed, high-quality printing with a smaller footprint and lower upfront investment cost will make the EXT 800 Titan Pellet an attractive solution for a variety of industrial applications. This is yet one more example of how 3D Systems develops innovative solutions that empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve.”

I think 3D Systems knocked it out of the park with this release: it hits the right angles in the right market segment at precisely the right time. Additionally, while the lower upfront investment and smaller size should certainly make the EXT 800 appealing to new customers, it is easy to see the system appealing to existing users of the large-format Titan machines, as well.

Above all, I think that any enterprise that is already using the Titan ecosystem, and is looking to build up distributed manufacturing networks, is a good candidate to add the EXT 800. For instance, local operations can design and print small-scale prototypes, then send files to central hubs who can turn out end-use parts. The versatility that the EXT 800 brings to the table unlocks the potential for all sorts of strategies along those same lines.

