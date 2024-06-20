3D Printing News Unpeeled: Concrete Printing Course & New Medium Format 3D Printers

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printing
RAPID

Alquist3D and a local community college are to develop a self-paced 30 hour certificate course in concrete 3D printing this summer. The course will be $250 and is sorely needed as no one understands 3D printing for construction. 

3D Systems has released the  EXT 800 Titan Pellet printer with a 800 x 600 x 800 mm build volume aimed at the functional prototypes, tooling and prosthetics components. 

Big Rep has also released a medium format system, this 1000 mm x 500 mm x 500mm filament printer the VIIO 250 can print materials up to 350C and has a dry box.

