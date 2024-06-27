Stratasys Unveils New Digital Anatomy 3D Printer and PP for SAF

Stratasys is showcasing progress across multiple domains at RAPID + TCT 2024. In addition to partnering with AM Craft to produce aviation components, the company has also partnered with BASF on SAF and released a new digital anatomy printer. Previously, the firm enabled OpenAM to be included in the F900, allowing the use of materials from outside vendors on the large FDM machine. For example, the VICTREX AM 200, a PEAK compound by a leading PEEK firm, is now supported. The Somos NeXt material has also been made available for the workhorse NPS Vat Polymerization systems, and the F770 now offers more ABS colors.

Overall, Stratasys is pursuing four key strategies simultaneously. The firm is working to make its existing equipment more open for manufacturing by allowing the use of external materials and developing new machines such as the F3300. It is partnering with materials and other firms to create more application-centric offerings. It is developing more application-specific machines, such as the fashion and anatomy printers. Lastly, the company is expanding the capabilities of its existing systems and installed base to better serve its clients. This balanced approach could enable Stratasys to generate more revenue from existing clients, increase revenue from manufacturing, and gain more profit from specific solutions. However, this is a balancing act, and if not managed carefully, the company could risk cannibalizing its existing revenues while failing to move into higher-volume areas.

PP for SAF

One important area for Stratasys is its selective absorption fusion (SAF) technology. The Stratasys H350 could offer a cheaper way to manufacture polymer parts at scale, potentially being more efficient, faster, and cheaper than powder bed fusion alternatives. However, introducing a new technology to the 3D printing industry is often time-consuming and demands patience. The company is now partnering with BASF Forward AM to introduce polypropylene (PP) for SAF. Polypropylene, one of the most widely used materials globally, could find many applications in prototypes, industrial components, consumer products, and more. Stratasys hopes the material will be especially useful for automotive components like housings and ducting, orthotic devices, and consumer sports gear such as shin guards, as well as flexible pipes and intricate sensor mounts.

The idea of using PP for shin guards is appealing because it represents a high-volume application that could be lucrative. The use of PP for flexible pipes is an obvious choice, but it is an application that is often overlooked. Being lighter in weight than many TPUs and generally soft but durable, PP could become a widely used material in various industries.

“With superior nesting ability and a total turnaround time of less than 36 hours, SAF PP allows customers to produce hundreds of parts in a single build. This boosts productivity and cost efficiency, delivering high-quality parts at a lower cost,” said Neil Hopkinson, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing Technology atStratasys.

Lowering part costs is crucial for Stratasys. If it can demonstrably achieve this, it will drive adoption for SAF.

“The surface finish of SAF PP parts is unparalleled. The fine detail resolution and uniform appearance are far superior to any other PBF printed PP we have seen, significantly enhancing the visual appeal of our final products,” said Philipp Götz, CEO of beta customer Götz Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG.

That would be very good news indeed, as concerns have been raised about surface finish and part optics regarding SAF. If those fears prove to be unfounded, more people would likely consider SAF as an alternative to other powder bed technologies.