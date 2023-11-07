EPlus3D

Toyota is First Customer for New Stratasys F3300 3D Printer

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMENANorth America
Electronics
Metal AM Markets

Share this Article

Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) has unveiled its latest material extrusion 3D printer, the F3300, just in time for Formnext, targeting the aerospace, defense, and service bureau markets. The first customer for the new system is Japanese automotive giant Toyota.

Set to hit the market in 2024, the F3300 not only operates with greater speed and agility but also surpasses its predecessors by 25% in print speed. Stratasys also asserts that this system will cut costs dramatically, by approximately 25-45%. Featuring a build volume of 600 mm x 600 mm x 800 mm, the printer includes a tool changer and utilizes a unique filament diameter, distinguishing it from other Stratasys systems.

“Rising global supply chain challenges, conventional capacity limitations, and application complexity are placing incredible stress on manufacturing. The F3300 will empower customers to accelerate product development, allowing them to innovate faster, overcome production challenges, be quicker to market, and maximize their return on investment,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Unit Officer for Stratasys. “This next-generation additive manufacturing system empowers customers to scale production and reduce the need to compromise between additive and traditional manufacturing solutions. Rising global supply chain challenges, conventional capacity limitations, and application complexity are placing incredible stress on manufacturing. The F3300 will empower customers to accelerate product development, allowing them to innovate faster, overcome production challenges, be quicker to market, and maximize their return on investment.”

Stratasys is generating buzz with the promise that the F3300 will deliver cost savings of 25-45% compared to other systems, heralding the potential for more viable business models and applications. Slated to join the lineup that features the top-tier F900, the F3300 is marketed as a production system offering a lower cost per part and designed for high connectivity with enhanced data output capabilities for increased part production. In contrast, the F900 maintains its role as a more independent system, compatible with existing Stratasys equipment through shared filament diameters, build sheets, and other features.

The F3300 distinguishes itself with differently sized build sheets, spools, and a unique filament diameter. A noteworthy upgrade includes completely redesigned extruders that deposit more material efficiently. The inclusion of a tool changer facilitates swift transitions between materials without the need for cooling and reheating nozzles, enhancing the capability to switch colors rapidly. Equipped with four material bays and filament pre-drying, the system is optimized for speed with a travel speed significantly faster than previous models. This model features an extruder that moves vertically, streamlining the transition to new layers, complemented by advanced automatic calibration features.

“Having the opportunity to incorporate the F3300 3D printer into our Additive operations represents a great leap forward towards achieving our corporate goals,” said Eduardo Guzman, Advanced Technologies Manager at Toyota. “The new printer capabilities will help us accelerate the introduction of new additive manufacturing opportunities across our manufacturing operations”

Initially, the F3300 will be compatible with materials such as ASA, polycarbonate, polyamide 12 CF, and ULTEM 9085, the latter being particularly favored in aerospace applications for parts ranging from drone wing segments to general aviation interior assemblies. ASA is commended for its durability, particularly for outdoor applications, often yielding better results than the similar ABS. The PA 12 CF stands out as a robust manufacturing material, already in extensive use for end-use parts by machine builders.

While the company plans to introduce soluble and breakaway supports, the system will not support open materials, a point of contention for those who advocate for more flexibility and cost reduction in manufacturing. Despite this limitation, the new system has sparked enthusiasm, especially given Stratasys’s recent focus on rebranding and tailoring software across its range to suit specific market segments, like dental, rather than on introducing new material extrusion technology.

With its shift towards a multiple nozzle setup and moving nozzles rather than the plate, Stratasys has reignited interest in its technological advancements. There is an eagerness to explore how this system will perform in high-volume production and its potential to transform manufacturing efficiencies.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

1000Kelvin’s AI-Powered Autocorrect for 3D Printing Now Commercially Available

“Hardware at the Speed of Software”: Inkbit’s CEO on the Future of Materials in 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsAutomationMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

HP Announces End-to-End Metal 3D Printing Partnerships Ahead of Formnext 2023

In time for Formnext 2023 (November 7-10 in Frankfurt, Germany), HP, the pioneer in metal binder jetting (MBJ) additive manufacturing (AM), announced several major partnerships surrounding its Metal Jet S100...

11 hours
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsBusinessFeatured StoriesNorth America

Nexa3D’s Acquisition of Essentium Explained by CEOs Avi Reichental and Blake Teipel

It’s no secret that the business environment in the last few years has made mergers and acquisitions (M&As) tricky, a theme that has been rather visibly on display in the...

November 6, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 5, 2023

Happy Formnext week! But don’t worry, if you can’t make it to Germany this week, there are still several other in-person and online webinar and event options in the industry....

November 5, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSustainability

Metal 3D Printing Company 6K Additive Acquires Global Metal Powders

6K Additive, the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer of metal powders for additive manufacturing (AM), has acquired Global Metal Powders (GMP), a supplier of metal powders based in the Pittsburgh suburb of New...

November 3, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
6K webinar
HP
BASF/Forward AM
3D Systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS FDR
Velo3D
Formnext
Flashforge
Arburg
HP
FacFox
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides