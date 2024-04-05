Roboze Brings Performance Polymer 3D Printing to SoCal via New Partnership

High-performance polymer 3D printing firm Roboze has been steadily working to expand its global footprint, with a firm eye on distributed manufacturing, particularly with regard to the oil and gas, aerospace, and defense. The latest development brings the company to Southern California, where CAD/CAM CONSULTING SERVICES, INC. (CCCS) has signed on as a Roboze reseller.

CCCS was founded in 1993 and has established itself as a provider of manufacturing software and hardware sales, service, support, and training. With representatives and offices in Anaheim, Newbury Park, and San Diego, the company serves the broader region and gives Roboze a foothold in what is becoming an increasingly active market for additive manufacturing (AM).

The partnership brings to the market the Roboze Plus PRO and the Roboze Production Series (ARGO 500/1000), along with a suite of polymer-based materials, a browser-based software for slicing, and Roboze’s model of service, support, and training. These offerings are poised to revolutionize production processes for manufacturers, promising significant time and cost savings.

Levi Smith, Global Director of Channel at Roboze: “At Roboze, we look for strategic partners who can extend our values and world class technical service and customer support. That is why I am extremely excited to announce our partnership with CAD/CAM CONSULTING SERVICES, INC. CCCS’ extensive knowledge in subtractive and metal additive manufacturing is well aligned to help customers navigate agnostic solutions to engineering problems. CCCS represents our first reseller in the Southern California market and their focus on localized manufacturing innovation is perfectly aligned with Roboze and our cutting-edge additive manufacturing solutions.” Patrick Shelar, President of CCCS: “As we continue to look for new products that drive innovation that can be delivered to our customers, partnering with Roboze was an obvious choice. Their material portfolio and ability to print highly accurate large parts is a welcome solution for many companies that are trying to find new ways to lightweight their designs, cut down on lead times, and manufacture parts that simply cannot be traditionally machined. Additionally, their success overseas and vision for the future, along with their partnerships with high profile, high performing companies, ensures their trajectory as a disruptor in additive manufacturing. We are excited to be on this journey with them.”

California is obviously considered at the forefront of tech in the U.S., and, while there are significant AM activities in the state, it hasn’t quite established itself as the 3D printing hub that places like Ohio, Michigan, Texas, and North Carolina have. That is beginning to change as more firms seek to establish resellers in the region, if not dedicated facilities.

In this case, Southern California is an ideal spot for Roboze’s markets. Due to the high performance of the firm’s machines and materials, it will serve not only the myriad defense contractors in the region, but also the oil and gas operations. While SoCal’s oil production has declined from its peak, it remains a considerable activity there, with operations both onshore and offshore.

The offshore oil fields in the Santa Barbara Channel and the onshore fields in Los Angeles and surrounding counties continue to produce oil, albeit at reduced volumes compared to other major producing regions in the US. Southern California is also home to significant oil refineries and a network of pipelines and storage facilities that are crucial for the distribution of petroleum products in the state and across the Western United States. The refineries process crude oil from both domestic and international sources, serving a vast market due to California’s substantial demand for gasoline and other petroleum products. With that in mind, Roboze’s activities in the area complement its operations in Texas and the Middle East, as well as its newer activities in Nigeria and Guayana.

