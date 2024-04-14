3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 14, 2024

We’re starting off the week’s 3D printing webinars and events at ASTM AMCOE’s 11th Snapshot Workshop and MACH Exhibition. Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, SME is holding a virtual Additive Manufacturing Coffee Chat, AddUp is offering a webinar on 3D printed heat exchangers, 3DPrint.com and America Makes will co-host a TRX webinar on 3D printing/AM data, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

April 15: ASTM AMCOE’s 11th Snapshot Workshop

On Monday, April 15th, at The Ohio State University, Blackwell Inn & Conference Center, the 11th ASTM Snapshot Workshop will be held in conjunction with the ASTM F42 / ISO TC261 meeting. The workshop, with a theme of “Emerging Trends in Materials and Processes in Advanced Metal Additive Manufacturing,” will offer a comprehensive overview of the subject, with topics including advanced materials, applications in the semiconductor industry, cross-sector harmonization in AM, and more. Attendees can glean insights from industry experts and foster new collaborations, and earn a digital Verification of Completion Certificate. Plus, those interested in receiving .55 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) should complete a CEU application form.

“The 11th Snapshot Workshop covers the standardization needs in advanced materials and processes in additive manufacturing while incorporating recent developments. AM CoE’s research programs and other initiatives with its partners in filling the standardization gaps will be another focus of the discussion.”

You can register for the workshop here.

April 15 – 18: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses this week with offerings at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. First, from April 15-17, “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation” will be held for customers of its 3D printing systems. Then, “SAF Advanced Operations Training” for customers of Stratasys H350 3D printers will be held from April 17-18.

“Check out the latest class schedule for all of our 3D printing platforms!”

These courses will be offered at both locations on future dates, so keep an eye on the Stratasys training page.

April 15 – 19: MACH 2024 Exhibition

MACH 2024, held in Birmingham April 15-19, is the UK’s national event for inspiring, innovating, and connecting manufacturing and engineering, offering a vast display of working machinery in one venue so users can see with their own eyes before investing. Over 500 exhibitors will be onsite to showcase their latest services and products, and many will offer live demonstrations of how their technologies combine to create complete systems that can be deployed by manufacturers. The technologies on display will include cutting tools, metal forming, specialist software, metrology equipment, robotics and automation, additive manufacturing, and more. Just some of the AM companies exhibiting include 3DPRINTUK, Additive Industries, Markforged, and more.

“MACH 2024 is the perfect platform to discover cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and solutions, providing you with an opportunity to experience the latest advancements in the industry.”

You can register for MACH 2024 here.

April 16: Radiation Shielding with Rapid 3DShield’s Tungsten

Rapid 3DShield was established as a joint venture between The Virtual Foundry (TVF) and Vulcan Global Manufacturing Solutions with a goal of providing 3D printable radiation shielding materials. To learn more, join TVF this Tuesday, April 16th, at 12 pm EST for a webinar on “Radiation Shielding with Rapid 3DShield Tungsten Filament.” It’s the most dense material that TVF manufactures, and provides radiation shielding in its green state, so no sintering or debinding is required to print customized radiation shields. Attendees will learn about the technology behind Rapid 3DShield’s tungsten filament, as well as a basic understanding of FFF 3D printing with TVF’s metal Filamet materials, applications for the non-toxic tungsten filament, and more.

“Rapid 3DShield Tungsten Filament is also well suited for other high-density applications, such as counter weight and anti-vibration in many technical applications. Rapid 3DShield can be printed on a traditional 3D printer using a hardened steel nozzle. This filament comes in 1.75mm or 2.85mm diameter.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 16: SME’s Additive Manufacturing Coffee Chat

SME invites you to a virtual “Additive Manufacturing Coffee Chat: Recent Innovations” at 2 pm EST on the 16th. Attendees will connect with industry experts, enthusiasts, and life-long learners to explore the latest advances in AM that are revolutionizing traditional manufacturing methods, investigate current AM obstacles and learn how industry leaders are overcoming them, and hear about the many opportunities the technology offers entrepreneurs and businesses, like on-demand production and cost-effective prototyping.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with fellow enthusiasts, expand your knowledge, and stay ahead of the curve in the dynamic world of additive manufacturing. Register now!”

You can register for the Coffee Chat here.

April 17: HP Binder Jetting Success for Legor

At 10:30 am EST on Wednesday, April 17th, learn all about “Legor: A Binder Jetting Success Story – The path to commercial production with HP Metal Jet,” organized by Metal AM. Attendees will learn about the benefits of HP‘s Metal Binder Jet 3D printing, including design flexibility and production efficiency, through the presentation of a successful case history from the Legor 3D Metal Hub on 3D printed jewelry. Legor embraced Metal Jet to revolutionize production, and will discuss its “Beyond Extraordinary” workshop, which explores the potential of 3D printing in jewelry manufacturing and other industries, like industrial design, aerospace, fashion accessories, and more.

“It will be a journey through innovation, with the fundamental aim of stimulating a mindset change through the concept of “Beyond Extraordinary“: an invitation to think outside the box, an encouragement to reimagine the entire production process by revolutionizing it in every single step, both in the concrete realization of objects and in the creative flow of concepts and designs. Thanks to the expertise of Legor and HP, the webinar promotes a revolution in comparison to conventional production and creative approaches, allowing for a complete exploration of the potential of additive manufacturing in various sectors, from jewelry to industrial design, to automotive and aerospace.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 17: AM Heat Exchangers for Future Aircraft

Also on the 17th, but at 11 am EST, AddUp will hold “AM Heat Exchanger: A Solution for the Future Aircraft,” a webinar about how additive manufacturing can be used to enable a more complex, yet efficient design for heat exchangers, which can lead to a safer, more sustainable future for aircraft. To show how important AM is in the aerospace industry, and particularly in heat exchanger development, AddUp will be joined by experts from Sogeclair, which supplies high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, and PrintSky—a joint venture by Sogeclair and AddUp dedicated to incubating industrial production projects in metal AM for the aeronautics, defense, and space industries.

“In the world of aerospace engineering, thermal management for fluidic applications is crucial. Additive manufacturing offers important technological advances in the development and performance of heat exchangers which will greatly benefit the next generation aircraft.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 17: 3DPrint.com, AM Research, & America Makes

The last April 17th webinar is by 3DPrint.com and America Makes, “3DP/AM Market Data and Forecasting: 2023 Review & 2024 Preview,” at 2 pm EST. Part of the TRX webinar series, this will be co-presented by 3DPrint.com Macro Analyst Matt Kremenetsky and Scott Dunham, Executive VP of Research for AM Research, which has tracked and forecasted the AM/3D printing industry markets for over a decade. Together with Project Engineer Jason Thomas, they will discuss AM Research’s findings, outlook, and methodology on the industry.

“In 2022, the 3DP/AM industry grew 23%. How did the industry perform in 2023? What is the outlook for 2024? From metals to polymers, from PBF to DED to ME (and more), and by industry, which area is growing fastest? And, just how does AM Research measure the market? What aspects of 3DP/AM are included or excluded?”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 18 – 19: 3D Printing Expo at BCCC

Join the inaugural 3D Printing Expo at Bucks County Community College (BCCC) in Newtown, Pennsylvania from April 18-19! The two-day expo invites enthusiasts, industry leaders, and experts to inspire and spark your passion for innovation at this event, which will feature two exciting panel discussions. Some of the panelists include Dave Jankowski, Vice President- Global Sales for Xact Metal; Jesse Roitenberg, Stratasys National Education Manager; and Mike Gorski, Owner and Founder of Filament Innovations.

“Discover a world of endless imagination where the future is built layer by layer at the 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing Expo!”

You can register for the expo for free here. Onsite registration is just $25.

April 18: Advantages of Pellet Extrusion

At 10 am EST on Thursday, April 18th, 3D Systems will hold a webinar about “The Advantages of Pellet Extrusion.” This technology, also called fused granulate fabrication (FGF), is gaining momentum with manufacturers looking to increase production and reduce costs, in applications including tooling, jigs and fixtures, full-scale prototypes, and more. Attendees will hear from 3D Systems applications engineer André Metzger about the benefits of pellet extrusion AM, explore applications and real customer use cases, and learn about the company’s large-format EXT Titan Pellet systems.

“With a tenfold increase in printing speed and a tenfold decrease in material costs compared to filament-based printing (FFF, FDM), as well as a material catalog of high-performance materials, this technology is revolutionizing production practices and supplanting conventional processes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 18: The Digital Forge with GSC

Also on the 18th, but at 3 pm EST, learn more about Markforged in a webinar on the “Capabilities & Advantages of the Digital Forge,” hosted by GSC, which provides comprehensive engineering solutions for every aspect of product development, including design, simulation, and 3D printing. 3D Printing Field Engineer Aaron Niedermann is presenting, and will discuss the impact of leveraging the Digital Forge Complete. Eiger features, such as Roles-Based Access Control (RBAC), Custom Analytics, and Markforged University training, will also be covered.

“During this webinar, you’ll learn how to access the full suite of capabilities within Eiger and your Markforged equipment. Unlocking the full potential of the digital forge.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 19 – 20: RSNA Medical 3D Printing Course

Finally, from April 19-20, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) will hold a course in Chicago on “Medical 3D Printing in Practice.” The two-day CME course gives attendees the opportunity to connect with experts and leaders in the field, engage with a variety of exhibitors, learn the essentials of 3D printing, and gain exposure to the breadth and scope of AM applications in personalized medicine. There will be product demos, educational and scientific abstract presentations, exhibitors, and a networking reception. This course was organized by members of the RSNA 3D Printing Special Interest Group (SIG), which promotes 3D printing for medical applications through research, collaboration, and education.

“The robust course program includes hands-on experiences, expert-led demonstrations, lectures with real-world experiences, abstract presentations and posters—providing attendees with the opportunity to learn about the latest research and innovations, explore clinical applications by subspecialty and discuss the pearls and pitfalls of integrating printing in a hospital setting.”

You can register for the course here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

