Logistics Firm Cave Holdings Joins Roboze Network to 3D Print Parts in Guyana

17 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessEnergySustainability
Roboze, a 3D printing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and materials supplier with headquarters in Italy and Texas, announced that Cave Holdings USA, of Virginia, has joined the Roboze 3D Parts Network. Cave will leverage its participation in the network to provide advanced polymer parts, printed on Roboze’s additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, locally in Guyana.

Cave Holdings is a management and investment firm specializing in logistics, with stakes in a portfolio of companies representing a variety of heavy industries. Cave’s partnership with Roboze in Guyana is most immediately tied to oil & gas. That sector has been pouring money into the small South American nation over the last couple of years, owing to some notable discoveries of deepwater reserves off of Guyana’s coasts.

In a press release announcing CAVE’s joining of the Roboze 3D Parts Network, Angela Kilic-Cave, the president of CAVE Holdings, commented, “With Roboze we intend to boost production capabilities in Guyana and offer qualified 3D printed spare parts such as pumps, valves, pipe supports, subsea services and more. I am sure this partnership will allow us to support not only the energy sector, but also to operate in the industrial, aerospace, medical and mobility sectors of the future.”

Roboze’s Global Business Development Director, Arash Shadravan, added, “Guyana is a country with a rapidly growing economy and a promising future. …Roboze and Cave Holdings USA recognize the potential for industrial [AM] to play a key role in supporting the growth and resilience of Guyana’s economy.”

Guyana is precisely the sort of market where a rapid buildup of advanced manufacturing supply chains could make a critical difference. Despite the increasing attention that investors from large industrialized economies are paying Guyana due to its fossil fuel reserves, those same investors are nonetheless also concerned about the nation’s infrastructure lagging behind its resource wealth.

3D printed parts could certainly help fill in infrastructural gaps in Guyana, as the nation simultaneously also undergoes a more gradual integration into broader, shifting global trade networks. At the same time, the fact that the nation is such a relatively “blank slate” — and also, despite its growing wealth, still a comparatively small market — provides stakeholders with a potential opportunity to test the results of going all in on AM-driven supply chains.

All of those factors make Roboze an optimal candidate to test out the waters for the possibly bright future of AM in Guyana. In that regard, Roboze’s grasp of the need for oil & gas companies to embrace a move towards circular supply chains is particularly promising. If oil & gas majors are as intent as they seem to be on reshaping one of their last untouched markets, the least they could do is try to keep their footprint as light as possible in the process.

