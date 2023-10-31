EPlus3D

Roboze Launches Hypermelt Technology for ARGO 1000 Pellet-based 3D Printer

6 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEnergyMENASustainability
Electronics
Metal AM Markets

Share this Article

Roboze, the Italian-US based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of additive manufacturing (AM) platforms for ultra-strong composites and super polymers, will be debuting a new heated build chamber/specialized extruder technology called Hypermelt at Formnext 2023. Roboze claims that, when paired with Hypermelt, the company’s ARGO 1000 3D printer is the largest pellet-based 3D printer in the world.

The ARGO 1000 with Hypermelt enables users to 3D print polymer parts capable of performing like metals with volumes up to 1 cubic meter, at rates as fast as 2 kg per hour. Roboze claims that this makes the ARGO 1000 ten times faster than filament-based methods, while simultaneously lowering production costs by as much as 60 percent.

Attendees of Formnext 2023 in Frankfurt (November 7-10) can see the ARGO 1000 with Hypermelt at Roboze’s booth (C21) in pavilion 11.1.

In a press release about the launch of Hypermelt at Formnext 2023, Roboze’s CEO, Alessio Lorusso, said, “Hypermelt technology offers our customers the possibility to produce large production batches competitively compared to traditional techniques and to obtain components up to 1 cubic meter at a cost far lower than current large-format filament technology, with up to 10 times the speed. This innovation marks a new era in 3D manufacturing with advanced materials.”

Simone Cuscito, chief R&D officer at Roboze, said, “Hypermelt technology represents an extraordinary revolution in [AM], with the potential to completely change the way the world produces large format parts in high-performance materials. We are proud of this important result achieved thanks to the commitment and vision of the Roboze team and to be at the forefront of this transformation. We believe that the combination of Hypermelt technology and ARGO 1000 is a turning point in the history of the manufacturing industry.”

Roboze’s activities provide some of the best evidence that, however much progress may be happening in all other classes of materials, polymers and composites are still at the forefront of innovation in the AM sector. As I mentioned in a recent post about the acceptance of Roboze’s 3D printed parts for the oil & gas supply chain in Nigeria, the continued acceleration of innovation in 3D printed polymers and composites has special implications, above all, for less industrialized areas of the global economy.

For one thing, this is because of the relatively great distance separating such markets from the central links in the global supply chains for finished metal parts. At the same time as they’re far-removed from metal parts hubs, though, such markets also tend to be important sources of fossil energy. From a long-term perspective, then, focusing on AM-driven production of parts made from high-performance polymers and composites could allow nations like Nigeria to not only make up for a lack of control over their source of metal goods. It could also allow them to become the key players in the next generation of polymer parts, by creating largely self-sustaining fossil fuel supply chains nearest to the points of need.

As with any remotely fundamental transformation to the total planetary manufacturing landscape, this would require constant effort on a long timeline and harmonization between a great multitude of moving pieces. Nevertheless, two developments that could do much to streamline that process — larger production batches and the feasibility of recycling the feedstocks used as material inputs — have been given a huge boost by Roboze’s combination of ARGO 1000 with Hypermelt.

Images courtesy of Roboze

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Ricoh & Siemens Collaborate on Aluminum Binder Jetting for 3D Printing Mass Production

3D Printing Financials: Materialise Releases Q3 Earnings Amid CEO Handover

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Restructuring to Save ~$50M by Q4 2024

In a year defined by wrestling for acquisition supremacy in the 3D printing universe, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) has just unveiled its next move: a restructuring initiative to streamline operations...

October 30, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 29, 2023

It looks like Stratasys may be wrapping up its North American roadshow this week; that’s first up in our 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup. ICAM 2023 will be in...

October 29, 2023
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Services3D SoftwareBusinessEuropeExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMedical 3D PrintingStocks

Exclusive: Materialise’s Outgoing and New CEOs Shed Light on Transition

As discussed in a separate article, Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) founder Fried Vancrean is retiring from his position as CEO, to be replaced by Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, who joined the company...

October 26, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Services3D SoftwareBusinessEuropeMedical 3D PrintingStocks

3D Printing Veteran Fried Vancrean Retires as Materialise CEO

Fried Vancrean is a luminary in the 3D printing world. After three decades leading Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS), we had the privilege of interviewing him and featuring him not once but...

October 26, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
6K webinar
Velo3D
Flashforge
EOS AMCM
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Arburg
HP
BASF/Forward AM
3D Systems
Formnext
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD
AM Investment Strategies 2023

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides