High Stakes, High Speed: KVG Acquires 15 Nexa3D HSE 3D Printers to Boost Military Tech

As 3D printing increasingly intersects with defense and military logistics, a new partnership between Nexa3D and mission support logistics firm KVG stresses the growing importance of this technology in strategic applications. KVG has acquired 15 High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) series 3D printers from Nexa3D. These printers, originally developed by Essentium—now a subsidiary of Nexa3D—will boost KVG’s ability to quickly produce essential, reliable military components right where they are needed. This capability is crucial for adapting to changing needs in military operations.

A seasoned player in providing logistical and mission support, KVG plans to deploy these printers at strategic locations worldwide, making sure there is quick production of critical components directly in the field. With over a decade of experience in complex program management, troop, exercise, and mission support, KVG has chosen the HSE 180 and HSE 280i models for their unparalleled speed and precision. These printers will bolster KVG’s capability to deliver cutting-edge and efficient support solutions in the demanding and rugged environments where they operate, enhancing their ability to produce crucial components on demand in the field. This is particularly important in regions where traditional supply lines are too slow to respond to urgent needs.

This collaboration follows Nexa3D’s acquisition of Essentium in late 2023, a move that expanded its portfolio, particularly in high-speed extrusion printing technology—a field in which Essentium was quite an innovator. Essentium had carved a niche in the 3D printing market with its technologies that promise faster production times and lower costs, highly useful for industrial and defense sectors that produce high-performance parts under demanding conditions.

Essentium’s involvement in the defense sector isn’t new; it has previously partnered with the U.S. military, providing its HSE platform for exercises and enhancing operational efficiency in critical defense applications. These collaborations included participating in the U.S. Navy‘s Replicating Exploitation Training (REPTX) exercises and outfitting the Maine Air National Guard with essential technology.

KVG’s experience with HSE printers extends back to the Fall of 2023 when they successfully used these printers in Ukraine for the on-demand production of critical parts in conflict zones. Building on this success, KVG is now expanding its fleet with an additional 15 printers, aiming to enhance its operational capabilities not just in the U.S. but also with allied nations, delivering support exactly where it’s most needed.

“We are excited to add additional Nexa3D’s HSE series 3D printers to our portfolio and integrate these systems into our operations,” said John Boyer, Founder and CEO of KVG. “Collaboration and agile platforms are key to maintaining a strategic advantage. The speed, precision, and versatility of these printers will greatly enhance our capabilities and support our commitment to exceptional service in mission-critical situations.”

Boyer also added on a LinkedIn post, “Empowering the next generation of MacGyvers to be creative where it matters most…is important to KVG.”

The partners hope this collaboration will help set new standards and further adoption of rapid production and supply chain efficiency, especially in defense and industrial manufacturing sectors.

With the new printers being deployed to KVG, Nexa3D’s Elisa Teipel sees this move as a game-changer for the industry. Teipel says there is plenty of potential to revolutionize how quickly and efficiently critical components are produced, particularly in demanding sectors. She believes this technology will significantly elevate the company’s ability to innovate and respond to needs efficiently.

Deploying printers to KVG reflects a broader trend of leveraging advanced technologies to meet military demands. This shift to quicker, more effective manufacturing in military logistics aims to boost readiness, reduce downtime, and make it easier for military personnel to handle tough challenges.

