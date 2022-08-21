3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 21, 2022

We’ve got another interesting round of webinars and events coming up this week! 3D Systems is attending an investment casting expo, ASTM International has reached the end of its virtual certificate course, and both Markforged and Stratasys are continuing their tours. America Makes is discussing the use of machine learning to improve the optimization of AM process parameters, Formlabs will focus on 3D scanning in product development, SprintRay will hold a webinar about 3D printed night guards, and more. Read on for all the details!

August 22 – 23: Investment Casting World Conference & Equipment Expo

First up, the Investment Casting World Conference & Equipment Expo 2022 is taking place at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California from August 22-23. The event will feature a few sessions with a focus on 3D printing, and 3D Systems will be attending the event at booth #533 to showcase its latest 3D printing solutions for investment casting, which can help quickly deliver complex patterns and reduce both costs and lead times.

“Enabling the creation of the Digital Foundry, 3D Systems’ technology yields competitive advantages for those adopting digital processes, powered by 3D printing.”

You can register for the expo here.

August 22 – 26: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top 5 most exciting news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all interesting and impactful in their own ways.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, August 22nd, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

August 22: ASTM’s Virtual Certificate Course Ends

Starting on Monday the 22nd, ASTM international’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) will complete its month-long virtual Additive Manufacturing General Personnel Certificate Course. The first two modules of the comprehensive course, designed and taught by 18 industry experts, covered AM Process Overview & Terminology and Design & Simulation, while the third and fourth modules focused on Feedstock and Metrology & Post-Processing, and the fifth and sixth modules were about AM Safety and Non-Destructive Inspection. The final two modules will be about Mechanical Testing, taught by Nima Shamsaei with Auburn University, and Rachael Andrulonis and Royal Lovingfoss from WSU-NIAR, and a two-part module on Qualification and Certification. The first part will be taught by the FDA’s Matthew Di Prima, David Hwang, Phillip Pontikos, Daniel Porter, and Anne Talley, and the second part by NASA’s Douglas Wells and Michael Gorelik with the FAA.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course here.

August 23: Live 3D Printer Demo by Divide By Zero Technologies

Indian 3D printing company Divide By Zero Technologies is holding a webinar at 3 pm IST (5:30 am) on Tuesday the 23rd about “Winning Strategies with High-Speed 3D Printing,” which will include a live demo of its AION 500 MK2 3D printer. The company will demonstrate the system’s best-in-class features that enable the development of new products 5 times faster, with 80% time and cost savings for tooling and end-use applications. Some of these features include anti-clogging filament sensors, a super-fast slicer, liquid cooling mechanism, intuitive filament sensor, and more. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions about how they can use the AION 500 MK2 to accelerate on-demand manufacturing.

“Do you want to truly accelerate your design-to-production cycles to a matter of days rather than weeks or months? Are you finding yourself constrained by the tools available with your vendors? “Now use the power of accurate and versatile 3D printing on AION 500 MK2 to produce your sheet metal forming tools, packaging tools (vacuum forming & pulp packaging), casting patterns and jig fixtures.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 24 & 26: Forged Tour Part Deux

Markforged continues its global Forged Tour Part Deux this week, featuring the Digital Forge, pints, and snacks across the APAC region. First, on Wednesday the 24th, Markforged will join up with Adroitec at the Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Panjub, India at 11 am IST. Then, on Friday the 26th, the Markforged tour will head to the Chemtron Pte Ltd Showroom in Henderson Industrial Park, Singapore, at 10 am SST.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 24 – 26: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

Stratasys takes its Experience Stratasys tour to New York this week, with its first stop at the Tri-Main Center in Buffalo, hosted by CATI, on the 24th. The tour stays in Buffalo on the 25th, but will set up shop at Resurgence Brewing, hosted by TriMech. Finally, on the 26th, Stratasys heads to the RIT Inn in Henrietta, hosted by Allegheny.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 24: Outperform the Competition with Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal is holding a special two-hour live event this Wednesday the 24th at 2 pm EST on “How Your Business Can Outperform the Competition During the Supply Chain and Labor Crisis with 3D Printing.” We don’t know how long the current combination of labor and supply chain issues will last, but Desktop Metal believes that its technology can help your business solve these challenges and perform better than the competition. Attendees will learn how to use AM to ease supply chain disruptions, how to identify parts in your inventory that could benefit from 3D printing, which printers and materials are available for plug and play adoption, and more. Special presenters will be Azoth 3D, discussing its Take One Make One digital inventory strategy, and Lumafield, with details on scanning to digitize part data for 3D printing.

“During this webinar, Desktop Metal assembles both company and industry experts to share up-to-date forecasts on the supply chain and labor crisis and show how machine shops and other manufacturers are carving out an advantage during this time with agile, turnkey digital manufacturing tools. “We’ll show examples of big and small manufacturers successfully using scanners and additive manufacturing tools for metal, polymers and castings to step ahead of the crisis. Then, we’ll show you step-by-step how it’s done.”

Register for the live event here.

August 24: Improving Process Parameter Optimization with ML

Also at 2 pm EST on the 24th, America Makes is holding a TRX webinar about “Improved Process Parameter Optimization using Machine Learning.” Presented by Senvol’s Zach Simkin and Tayelor McKay with Northrop Grumman, this will be a briefing on the technical results of a recently completed America Makes program that was focused on a demonstrating a machine learning (ML) approach to developing and optimizing AM process parameters. The two companies demonstrated that the ML-enabled approach was much more sophisticated and accurate than a traditional approach, and the presenters will explain to attendees how the approach was different from traditional ones, detail the program’s technical results, and explain the steps that users can take to quickly find optimal parameters while decreasing data generation time and costs.

“In the program, there were 219,856 different possible parameter combinations to choose from. The project team used a ML approach to optimally select which parameter sets to use to best achieve multiple different performance requirements. “The project culminated in a validation build, where it was demonstrated that the ML-enabled approach successfully selected parameter sets that met all performance requirements, whereas the traditional approach led to the selection of parameter sets that failed to meet the performance requirements.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 25: Supporting Product Development with 3D Scanning

Formlabs is starting a new webinar series on product development, and the first webinar, “How 3D Scanning Supports the Modern Product Development Process,” will be held this Thursday, August 25th at 11 am EST. Formlabs will be joined by Peel 3D during the webinar to learn all about 3D scanners and how to integrate them into the 3D printing workflow to elevate product development. Featured presenters Dan Kirchgessner, Partnerships Manager at Formlabs, and Jose-Roberto Calderon, Technical Support and 3D Metrology Expert at Creaform, will provide an in-depth introduction to 3D scanning and a workflow demo on turning 3D scans into 3D prints, with time for questions at the end.

“Interested in exploring new technologies to integrate into your 3D printing workflow that will elevate your product development process? Join us for the first webinar in our Modern Product Development series, where we’re partnering with Peel 3D to learn all about 3D scanners.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 25: Stratasys Completes AM in Automotive Series

Stratasys will wrap up its four-part webinar series on “The Future of Automotive: Shifting from Traditional to Additive Manufacturing” at 2 pm EST on the 25th. The first session focused on transportation 3D printing applications, while the second one was about how the company’s FDM printers can accomplish cost-efficient, large, and customizable automotive parts and prototypes. The third session was about Stratasys’ SAF technology and H350 printer, and this final session will focus on the company’s P3 technology, which powers the Origin One—a printer capable of fabricating challenging overhangs, connectors, and small features while also offering excellent surface finish. Attendees can chat directly with expert Application Engineers after the presentation about how to boost their own automotive applications.

“Many of the top automotive manufacturers are utilizing Stratasys technology to help them innovate inside their companies. Stratasys has curated a webinar series that outlines current applications in automotive and provides a look into the near future at what 3D printing in automotive will become.”

If you haven’t already registered for the series, you can do so here.

August 25: NASA Using Generative Design & Digital Manufacturing

Also at 2 pm EST on the 25th, the latest ASME webinar will focus on “Generative Design x Digital Manufacturing at NASA for AM & CNC” for the rapid development of lightweight structures for spaceflight. NASA uses both technologies for AM and CNC machining, including design, fabrication, analysis, and testing of prototypes. Attendees will hear about how AI and cloud computing have enabled a design process paradigm shift, the differences between AM and subtractive technologies like automated CNC milling, barriers to adoption of these technologies and how to overcome them, and more. Speakers will be NASA Research Engineer Ryan McClelland; Greg Thompson, Global Product Director – CNC Machining for Protolabs; and Autodesk’s Mike Smell, Sr. Product Manager Fusion 360 – Generative Design.

“This webinar will discuss the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) applications of generative design and digital manufacturing for both additive manufacturing and CNC machining, including design, analysis, fabrication, and testing of prototype hardware for NASA missions.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 25: 3D Printing Night Guards with SprintRay

For those interested in dental AM applications, you’ll want to tune in to the latest SprintRay webinar, “3D Printing Night Guards,” at 6 pm EST on Thursday, August 25th. Dr. Nomi Mujahid, DMD will discuss how to print night guards in-office using SprintRay’s ecosystem and materials, and achieve an immediate ROI, elevate patient care, and save time as well. He will provide an overview of SprintRay’s scan-to-print workflow, demonstrate how its 3D printing ecosystem can help dentists deliver custom night guards for less money and lead times, and review the current options for design and materials, including its SprintRay Cloud Design. Participants who attend the full webinar will be awarded CE Credit.

“Treating occlusal issues has become more important than ever with grinding and clenching issues on the rise. In this webinar, Dr. Nomi Mujahid will show you how to 3D print night guards in your practice using resins like NightGuard Flex from SprintRay. He will demonstrate how using SprintRay 3D printing can save time, money, and elevate the patient experience. Tune in to learn how to implement this workflow in your office.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 26: Roboze & Immensa Talk Localized Manufacturing in MENA

Finally, at 10 am EST on Friday the 26th, Roboze will host “The power of localized manufacturing in MENA region: a chat with Immensa.” The two companies are working together to localize on-demand production of advanced non-metallic additive manufacturing in the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region. Led by Roboze Energy Business Developer Arash Shadravan and Fahmi Al-Shawwa, CEO of Immensa, the webinar will cover topics such as trends in the energy sector, the challenges of the MENA region and the global supply chain, and how the Roboze Distributed Manufacturing model and metal replacement can generate new competitive advantages. There will be time for questions at the end.

“Roboze and Immensa have established a partnership aimed at accelerating the production and supply of customized non-metallic components on demand and locally in the MENA region. “But how do distributed manufacturing and enabling technologies, such as Roboze 3D printing, create opportunities to rebuild a stronger commercial ecosystem?”

You can register for the webinar here.

