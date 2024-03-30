3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 30, 2024

Things are slowing down a little this week, but there are still several interesting 3D printing webinars and events for you to attend. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

April 1 – 5: SIMTOS 2024

Korea’s largest production and manufacturing technology exhibition, SIMTOS 2024, will take place in Goyang from April 1-5. This is the 20th SIMTOS Seoul International Manufacturing Technology Show, an international trade fair for manufacturing in South Korea organized by the Korea Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (KOMMA). There will be six pavilions at the event, including Toolings & Measuring Tech, Metal Cutting & Die Mold Tech, M.A.D.E. in SIMTOS (Robot & Digital Manufacturing Tech), and more. Over 100,000 buyers and visitors are expected to attend, along with about 1,200 companies from 35 countries, including 3D Systems, KUKA Robotics Korea Co, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, and more.

“SIMTOS is an international meeting place for leading machine manufacturers. National and international exhibitors present the latest technologies in the industry as well as all types of industrial machinery. Products represented include cutting machines, cutting, welding and metal forming machines, as well as components and materials, machine controls, measuring devices, robots, production automation, software for production technology and much more.”

You can register for SIMTOS 2024 here.

April 2 – 4: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses this week. While there aren’t any classes for EMEA users this week, the company will hold “PolyJet Advanced Operations” at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota facility from April 2-4. The course is designed specifically for customers of its high-end PolyJet 3D printing systems.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com. This course will also be offered in the U.S. in May, June, July, August, and September of this year.

April 3 – 4: 2024 Innovation Conference

On April 3rd and 4th this week, the 2024 Innovation Conference, all about the latest technologies for improving productivity within the automotive industry, will be held at the Nissan North America Plant in Canton, Mississippi. This free, annual event is co-hosted by Nissan, the Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA), Mississippi State University’s Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems Extension (CAVSE), the Mississippi Manufacturers Association – Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MMA-MEP), and the Mississippi Development Authority. There will be a Demonstration Area for more detailed information on select products, along with several technical sessions. Several AM industry companies will be exhibiting, including Raise3D, Creaform, and 3DOLOGiE.

“Join us and over 50 exhibitors for technical sessions and product displays that illustrate emerging technologies to provide you with a competitive edge. Thousands of people have attended previous Innovation Conferences and gained valuable insight regarding innovative technologies to improve the quality of their products.”

You can learn more about the conference here.

April 3: Details on Stratasys F3300 Throughput

Ahead of formnext 2023, Stratasys unveiled its latest FDM 3D printer, the F3300. If you’re interested in learning more about the company’s “new MVP,” you should attend its webinar this Wednesday, April 3rd, at 11 am EST, about the “F3300: Game Changing Throughput.” Stratasys AM specialists will share details on parts produced using the F3300, as well as how and why the printer offers double the throughput of comparable FDM systems, resulting in up to 45% lower cost per part.

“Experience the future of additive printing technology with the groundbreaking Stratasys F3300, the latest addition to the Industrial FDM family from Stratasys. Designed for manufacturing, this system lowers part costs, boosts productivity, reduces labor, and increases uptime.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 4: SPE on Polypropylene

Is polypropylene (PP) really a “commodity resin,” or not? If you want to learn more about this versatile thermoplastic, you’ll want to tune in to this webinar by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) at 11 am EST on Thursday, April 4th: “Polypropylene: Commodity Resin, I Don’t Think So.” This material is used in many applications, like automotive, electrical, and healthcare, due to its attractive properties, including good chemical resistance, relatively low coefficient of friction, low cost, and flexural strength and modulus. Attendees will learn about the general properties and diversity of PP, as well as gain more insight into how its molecular structure determines its performance properties.

“The implication of the interchangeability of polypropylene resins does a disservice to the complexity of this material and the plastic industry in general. The properties of polypropylene are highly dependent on molecular weight and molecular weight distribution, crystallinity, type and proportion of comonomer, and tacticity.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 4: 3DHEALS Panel on MELT-Electrowriting

The latest online panel by 3DHEALS is this Thursday the 4th at 5 pm EST, all about “Melt-Electrowriting And/Or 3D Printing.” MELT electrowriting (MEW) printing uses electric fields to enable the controlled deposition of molten polymer fibers, building intricate structures with precision and high resolution at the micro- and nanoscale. A panel of leading experts, moderated by the 3DHEALS Founder and CEO Dr. Jenny Chen, will discuss the challenges and future of MEW printing, and how it could revolutionize medtech innovation.

“In healthcare, MELT electrowriting has significant potential for various applications. For instance, it can be used to produce scaffolds for tissue engineering, where the precise arrangement of fibers can mimic the native tissue architecture and support cell growth and differentiation. Additionally, this technology can aid in developing drug delivery systems by creating microscale capsules or fibers capable of controlled release of therapeutic agents. Furthermore, MELT electrowriting has been explored to fabricate biosensors and diagnostic devices, offering a versatile and adaptable platform for advancing healthcare technologies.”

You can register for the virtual panel here.

May 8 – 10: AM Coalition’s Second Annual DC Fly-In

The second annual Additive Manufacturing Coalition DC Fly-In is scheduled for May 8-10. This event, which counts RICOH as a platinum sponsor, is a great chance to advocate on Capitol Hill in support of AM. But if you’re interested, don’t delay—the discounted rate on the block of rooms at the historic Hotel Washington will end on April 10th. Many of the activities during this three-day event will take place at the hotel, or nearby, so it’s a great place to stay if you’re planning on participating.

“Join us for a very special opportunity to come to DC to meet with public policy leaders in Congress and the Federal Agencies to discuss additive manufacturing and the importance of strong public policies to advance the utilization of AM for both our National economy and our National Defense.”

You can purchase tickets for AM Coalition’s second annual DC Fly-In here. Rates go up on Friday, April 26th.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.