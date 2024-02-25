3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 25, 2024

It’s another busy week of webinars and events in the AM industry, including Silicone Expo Europe in Amsterdam, an open house for Massivit in North America, and the AM for Aerospace, Defence, & Space conference in the UK. In addition to continuing its advanced training courses, Stratasys is holding an additional webinar this week, and Materialise, AddUp, and Protolabs are also offering webinars. Plus, 3DXTECH is partnering with 3DPrint.com for a webinar about its innovative Pellet to Parts program. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

February 27 – 28: AM for Aerospace, Defence & Space

The 10th annual Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace, Defence & Space conference by Defence IQ and the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) will be held in a new location this year, coming to the aerospace cluster of Bristol, U.K. from February 27-28. This is Europe’s leading forum to address the latest AM developments and trends in these sectors, and the key themes include sustainability, testing and qualification, post-production quality, procurement, and more. Over 150 technology directors, R&D heads, senior engineers, and innovation leads from the AM industry are expected to attend this year’s event, which will feature more interactive sessions and panel discussions, a pre-event site visit to the GKN Aerospace Global Technology Centre, and much more.

“The conference is designed to bring together industry experts to accelerate the digitalisation of additive manufacturing and promote sustainability in AM processes. This conference will also address the current roadblocks in testing and qualification of parts made from materials designed additively.”

You can purchase tickets for the conference here.

February 27 – 29: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses in the U.S. and EMEA, and this week there is one in-person offering at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota facility. The company is offering training in “Stereolithography Advanced Operations” from February 27-29 for customers looking to gain deeper knowledge of the whole SLA 3D printing workflow on the Stratasys Neo 3D printer family.

“Learners will be introduced to topics such as materials consideration, working in Materialise Magics software, printing operations, best practices and parts finishing techniques.”

To register for this course, email training.us@stratasys.com. It will also be held in March, April, May, and June.

February 27 – 29: DRIVE AM Introduction to AM Workflow

Also from the 27th through the 29th, the W.M. Keck Center For 3D Innovation at UTEP continues its DRIVE AM training with an in-person session, “Introduction to Additive Manufacturing Workflow.” This course will teach attendees the seven AM process categories, how to recognize the limitations of each, how to to design parts with CAD and prepare them for printing with slicing software, and more.

“The DRIVE AM program trains at three levels of proficiency, each targeting soldiers, technicians, operators, engineers, DoD support personnel, personnel transitioning from the military, or veterans that are (1) in active roles in the military or DoD, or (2) in support of DoD through the defense manufacturing supply chain (including new AM-focused businesses created as a result of DRIVE AM and DRIVE 3D).”

You can register for the course here. It is provided through DRIVE AM funding, and there is no fee for DoD participants.

February 27: Personalized TMJ Implants with Materialise

Recently, Materialise introduced an end-to-end, personalized temporomandibular joint (TMJ) total arthroplasty system to digitize jaw surgery, and this Tuesday, February 27th, at 10 am EST, the company will hold the latest offering in its quarterly CMF webinar series, “How to Enhance Surgical Precision with Personalized TMJ Implants.” Attendees will hear insights into how personalized implants and a digitalized workflow help improve TMJ patient outcomes, success stories with personalized 3TMJ implants, answers to frequently asked questions, such as who the right patient is for a personalized TMJ implants, and more.

“Did you know that, for example, personalized knee implants are used many times more than personalized solutions for the temporomandibular joint? Follow this webinar to hear from CMF surgeons about the reasons to choose personalized TMJ implants, such as the TMJ Total Arthroplasty System from Materialise, in order to enhance patient outcomes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 28 – 29: Silicone Expo Europe

The second Silicone Expo Europe takes place in Amsterdam from February 28th through the 29th, co-located with the Tape & Functional Film Expo (TFF) Europe. Distributors, manufacturers, buyers, and key distributors from the silicone supply chain will attend the trade show to see the latest technologies, materials, products, and other innovations. In addition to distinguished keynote speakers, attendees can visit with over 100 exhibiting companies, including AM industry names like Evonik, BASF, and Lynxter, attend a drinks reception, and enjoy a wide variety of technical conference sessions, like one about how 3D printing is reshaping industries.

“Silicone Expo is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to explore the dynamic and innovative world of silicone. As the central hub for the silicone industry and its extensive supply chains, this event provides a unique opportunity to connect, network, and unlock new business opportunities. It’s where manufacturers, distributors, buyers, and industry experts converge to showcase the latest advancements and solutions, exchange ideas, and foster collaborations.”

You can purchase tickets for Silicone Expo Europe here.

February 28: Massivit’s North America Open House

If you’re interested in seeing giant, industrial 3D printing systems up close and personal, you won’t want to miss this special Open House event at Massivit’s Americas Experience Center in Alpharetta, Georgia. Starting at 9:30 am EST on February 29th, attendees will get to see live demonstrations of the company’s high-speed 3D printers, handle all kinds of parts and molds printed on the Massivit 10000, learn about the company’s engineering-grade materials, and learn how to automate tooling and speed up custom manufacturing. Plus, you can ask the technical experts all of your questions, and also enjoy drinks and snacks in addition to the 3D printer demos.

“Explore the mechanical properties of a range of printing materials and learn through case studies how manufacturers are significantly shortening their production lead times for end-use parts, molds, and prototypes – in the automotive, railway, marine and theming industries.”

You can register to attend the Open House here.

February 28: 3DXTECH & 3DPrint.com Discuss ‘Pellet to Part’ Program

At 2 pm EST on Wednesday the 28th, join 3DPrint.com for a free webinar with 3DXTECH, “From Pellets to Parts: Application Specific 3D Printing Filament Development.” 3DXTECH recently launched its ‘Pellet to Part’ program, which redefines how OEMs approach the development of 3D printing filament for their specific applications. The company works closely with OEMs to determine the optimal material properties needed to achieve superior 3D printing results, and either supplies them with custom filament to use with their existing FFF 3D printers, or a Gearbox HT2 Ultra-Polymer printer with the pre-loaded profile for their novel material. 3DXTECH President and Chief Innovation Officer Matt Howlett, and Product Manager Brandon Funke, will discuss the program further during the 3DPrint.com webinar.

“What sets ‘Pellet to Part’ apart is the comprehensive journey it offers. We take these requirements and embark on a journey of material formulation and extrusion. At the end of this program, your team has the exact material you need to complete your current project and the best equipment to tackle any FFF projects in the future.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 29: Automated Fixture & Mold Generation for AM

At 9 am CST(10 am EST) on Thursday, February 29th, join Stratasys and Cognitive Design Systems (CDS) for a webinar about how to “Automate the Daily Grind: Let CDS Handle DfAM Checks, Fixture, and Mold Generation for 3D Printing.” If you’re tired of daily DfAM checks, you can learn how CDS tools integrated with GrabCAD Print Pro make it possible to automate repetitive design and manufacturability analysis for fixture and mold generation. Attendees will see how these CDS tools enable you to streamline creation of 3D textures, lattices, and TPMS structures for enhanced part performance, as well as easily perform orientation, cost estimation, and printability analysis for correct prints the first time.

“SSYS and CDS are joining forces to present a webinar on how our combined solutions streamline additive manufacturing workflows. Our experts will demonstrate how our tools, integrated with GrabCAD Print Pro, automate repetitive design tasks and manufacturability analysis checks, helping you achieve first-time-right printing and enhance part performance.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 29: Next-Level Quality Assurance with AddUp

Also on the 29th, at 11 am EST, AddUp Inc. will focus on QA in 3D printing with its webinar on “Cutting Costs and Boosting Performance with Next-Level Quality Assurance.” In some applications, the costs of quality assurance, Non-Destructive Evaluation, can be over 50% of the final expense, which can majorly impact overall performance and lead times. During the webinar, Mathieu Roche, Marketing & Technology Manager at AddUp, and Thomas Rydell, Product Development Director at Interspectral, will unveil and present an exciting monitoring solution for additive manufacturing QA.

“Explore how AddUp’s state-of-the-art process monitoring suite not only analyzes production issues but also predicts and corrects flaws as it goes. Don’t miss this opportunity to revolutionize your manufacturing process and achieve unparalleled efficiency.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 29: 3D Printed Medical Product Development

The name of the game is product development for the medical sector in a live panel discussion at 2 pm CST (3 pm EST) on the 29th. “Revolutionizing Medical Product Development with Additive Manufacturing” welcomes host Sean Fenske, Editor-in-Chief of Medical Product Outsourcing, and panelists Chloe Vollaro, Protolabs application engineer, and Bryan Patrick, CEO of Midwest Interventional Systems. They will discuss the unique benefits AM brings to the early stages of product development, the crucial role AM plays in the medical development process, why you should consider diversifying manufacturing processes, and more.

“Bryan and Chloe explore the unique value additive manufacturing brings during early stages of product development, the “right” time to move on to a different manufacturing process, and the value in diversifying manufacturing processes for a final product. They will also cover unique options for additive in the manufacturing process and how unlocking the full potential of additive manufacturing in the medical field has the potential to improve patient outcomes and transform the healthcare industry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 25, February 23 – March 3, & March 1 – 10: Costco Wholesale Roadshow with FitMyFoot

Custom 3D printed insoles and sandals from FitMyFoot (FMF) are being featured at Costco warehouses across the Pacific Northwest, Los Angeles, and Southwest regions through March. These Wholesale Roadshows are staffed by FMF personnel who can help members with the foot scanning process at the stores. The FMF products are special order at the Costco Roadshows, and members will receive their custom product within two weeks. Today is the last day FMF will be at the Tustin Ranch store in California, and personnel will be at the Costco in Woodinville, Washington through March 3rd. FMF then heads to the Tustin, California Costco from March 1st through the 10th.

“Come visit us and one of our specialists will get you set up with 3D printed Custom Insoles made for your feet.”

Stay tuned here for further dates and locations! But, if members don’t feel like coming to the warehouse, they can also scan their feet at home using the FMF app, and order their 3D printed insoles and sandals that way.

May 8 – 10: AM Coalition’s 2nd Annual DC Fly-In

After last year’s success, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition will hold its 2024 DC Fly-In from May 8-10, 2024. These three days will be your chance to join other AM advocates and meet with agency and Congressional officials to educate them about additive manufacturing, and what economic and national security needs it can help address. The AM Coalition is a 501(c)(6) Trade Association, and as such is allowed to lobby Congress, and Congress and the Federal Agencies on AM. Stay tuned for more information over the next few months!

“Join us for a very special opportunity to come to DC to meet with public policy leaders in Congress and the Federal Agencies to discuss additive manufacturing and the importance of strong public policies to advance the utilization of AM for both our National economy and our National Defense.”

Register today for the 2nd Annual DC Legislative Fly-In. Early bird rates end at 5 pm EST this Friday, March 1st.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.