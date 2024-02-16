AM Energy

3D Printing Unpeeled: Gradient Electronics, Navigational Aids and CORE Business

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

The US Coast Guard spends around $20 million a year repairing navigational aids. Now the USCG’s Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center’s Waterways Operations Product Line (SILC-WOPL) and the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Intelligence Service Center’s Electronics Repair Facility (C5ISC-ERF) have saved $650,000 using 3D Printing to repair 164 components total. The repaired parts include a rotating light and emergency switch covers. 

CORE Industrial Partners, has now landed $685 million for CORE Industrial Partners Fund III, L.P. (Fund III) and $202 million for CORE Industrial Services Fund I, L.P. (Services Fund I). What will the firm do with its new funds? It’s a nice time to go on a shopping spree

Iowa State´s Ethan Secor, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, has gotten a National Science Foundation CAREER Award of $621,008 to work on graded electronics manufacturing using aerosol jet. This could be a hugely important new frontier for the industry and probably is something that has been happening extensively in secret for a long time already. 

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Farsoon Expands U.S. 3D Printing Presence with Additive Plus Partnership on the West Coast

Exentis Group Preps for IPO with Novel Metal 3D Printing Tech—We Have Questions

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Rem3dy Wants to 3D Print Medicines and Supplements

As a concept, 3D printed food is obviously an interesting one. Not only because it’s difficult to wrap one’s head around what 3D printing food might even look like, but...

February 5, 2020

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
AMUG
AM Energy
FacFox
HP
Formnext Germany
3DXTECH
Flashforge
EOS FDR
AMR Military
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides