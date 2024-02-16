3D Printing Unpeeled: Gradient Electronics, Navigational Aids and CORE Business

The US Coast Guard spends around $20 million a year repairing navigational aids. Now the USCG’s Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center’s Waterways Operations Product Line (SILC-WOPL) and the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Intelligence Service Center’s Electronics Repair Facility (C5ISC-ERF) have saved $650,000 using 3D Printing to repair 164 components total. The repaired parts include a rotating light and emergency switch covers.
CORE Industrial Partners, has now landed $685 million for CORE Industrial Partners Fund III, L.P. (Fund III) and $202 million for CORE Industrial Services Fund I, L.P. (Services Fund I). What will the firm do with its new funds? It’s a nice time to go on a shopping spree.
Iowa State´s Ethan Secor, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, has gotten a National Science Foundation CAREER Award of $621,008 to work on graded electronics manufacturing using aerosol jet. This could be a hugely important new frontier for the industry and probably is something that has been happening extensively in secret for a long time already.
