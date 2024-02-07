3DXTECH Launches “Pellet to Part” Program for 3D Printing Materials

Always looking to shake up the material extrusion segment of 3D printing, Michigan-based 3DXTECH has introduced a novel initiative named the “Pellet to Part” program. To further drive collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the program invites OEMs to work with 3DXTECH on the development of unique, application-specific materials.

By working in close partnership with OEMs, 3DXTECH engages directly with their engineering teams to identify and understand the specific material requirements of the OEMs. The process involves a thorough analysis and expert consultation, ensuring the identification of the precise material properties necessary for achieving excellence in 3D printing. With the Pellet to Part program, OEMs can work with 3DXTECH to further their material goals in two ways:

Custom Filament Supply: 3DXTECH provides OEMs with custom-made filament, compatible with their existing Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printers. This approach empowers teams to utilize bespoke materials in their current setups, enhancing their manufacturing capabilities. Advanced Printing Solution: Alternatively, 3DXTECH offers a more comprehensive solution by supplying OEMs with the HT2 Ultra-Polymer 3D printer. This printer is designed to accommodate the new material, with a profile pre-loaded into the Gearbox HT2. This option allows OEMs to commence production immediately, streamlining the process from material development to part creation.

The ‘Pellet to Part’ program is unique not just in its end product but in the journey it offers. The process encompasses everything from material formulation to extrusion, ensuring that OEMs receive exactly what they need for their specific projects. Moreover, it equips them with the best tools and materials for future FFF projects.

3DXTECH is hosting a free webinar on February 28, 2024 to delve deeper into this groundbreaking initiative. The event will feature speakers like Matt Howlett, the President & Chief Innovation Officer of 3DXTECH, and Brandon Funke, Product Manager at 3DXTECH. This event is an excellent opportunity for professionals in the field to learn more about the ‘Pellet to Part’ program and how it could revolutionize the way they approach 3D printing and material development.

For those interested in exploring this innovative approach to materials development for additive manufacturing, more information about the Pellet to Part program can be found on the 3DXTECH website and through the upcoming webinar.

