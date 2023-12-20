Bambu Lab Disrupts Itself with A1 3D Printer

Bambu Lab made waves recently when the desktop 3D printer manufacturer unveiled its latest system, the A1. Hot on the heels of its A1 Mini release this fall, the A1’s rollout had a bit more fanfare than one would expect. Not only did Bambu promise consumers they could have it by Christmas, they also sent review models to a slew of popular YouTubers and makers to build hype for the release. All the reviews dropped over the last week and the response has been largely positive. That’s to say nothing of the slick ads that are all over YouTube, as well.
Notable improvements:
- Quality improvements to the Mini AMS
- Redesigned hotend with quick-swap nozzles
- Bed heats faster
- Increased build plate size from 180 to 256 mm
- Touchscreen with an improved user interface
- Calibration to reduce printing noise
Reviewers have also praised its speed of assembly and the quality of prints from the device with its stock settings. By all accounts, every effort seems to have been taken to smooth out any possible wrinkle a user could have have out of the box before they get printing. All of Bambu’s design talent seems to have gone into producing what is being lauded as “the first and only option for bed-slingers.”
Nonetheless, the company known for its significant attention to detail is under scrutiny once more. So, what’s the controversy?
Bambu’s A1 Mini was released just two months ago. Many printing enthusiasts have been lamenting that they’d already purchased an A1 mini (or two) since then, had only just placed their Christmas orders for one, or opted for a different printer with a large build volume altogether. Not just that, but with Black Friday & Cyber Monday in the rearview, many enthusiasts have already made their large purchases for the year. And that’s to say nothing of the retailers with a stock of A1 Minis that might be harder to move with the new and improved device sitting at at just $100 more.
While only the most brand-loyal consumers can find a way to spin rapid product releases negatively, someone getting ready to invest in an A1 might seriously have to ask, “Is this going to be improved on in a few months?” Because, as it stands Bambu is one of the few companies in the industry that can be expected to quickly iterate and improve upon fan-favorite products. As long as Bambu maintains its attention to user-experience and product rollouts in conjunction with popular creators, it should be able to win back any fans it loses with in-opportune product releases.
With forum users buzzing that Creality is soon to announce a new printer to join the K1 & K1 Max, we might be entering a new era of rapid release, high-speed printers aimed at the home user.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Printing Money Episode 12: Q3 2023 Earnings Reports with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald
Episode 12 of Printing Money brings with it a slightly different approach, as Alex Kingsbury sits this one out while Danny runs the show. Equity research analyst Troy Jensen, now of Cantor...
Desktop Metal Begins Shipping Digital Sheet Forming Machines
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) has announced that it has begun commercial shipments of its Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) machine, the Figur G15. The systems are destined for Saltworks Fab, an...
Ricoh Partners with Materialise to Enhance 3D Printing in Hospitals
Ricoh (TYO: 7752) announced a partnership with Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 event. This collaboration aims to make 3D printing more accessible and...
3D Printing News Briefs, November 25, 2023: Housing, Seed Funding, & More
We’re starting with additive construction news in this Thanksgiving weekend edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to seed funding and a Memorandum of Understanding. Finally, we’ll...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.