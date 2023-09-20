Bambu Lab Launches Low-cost AI Mini 3D Printer with Four-Filament Capabilities

Bambu Lab has been a game-changer in the desktop 3D printing community. With a comprehensive software suite, continuous testing, and vibration reduction, the team has developed an exceptionally fast, fully featured printer at an excellent price point. Its entrance into the market has been nothing short of revolutionary, compelling other manufacturers to think more ambitiously and innovate with feature-rich, high-performing 3D printers.

Despite the obvious impact, there’s still some skepticism when I discuss the transformative role of Bambu Lab 3D printers. Many wonder what the excitement is really about. To put it clearly, the market was previously growing through hardware value engineering and incremental improvements. Bambu Lab, however, has demonstrated that deep software integration and sophisticated hardware can bring a superior desktop consumer 3D printing experience within reach for a wider audience. This has ignited a race for enhanced performance and user experiences across the board. While the jury is still out on its long-term reliability, it’s clear that Bambu Lab has redefined the playing field for everyone.

The AI Mini

Now, the release of the company’s new entry-level system, the AI Mini, is poised to make another significant impact. At first glance, this system reminds me of a fusion between a Printrbot and a Monoprice Select, but with a more subdued design language. It features an automatic material system (AMS) that enables four-color filament 3D printing. The AI Mini comes auto-calibrated and offers an 18 by 18 by 18 cm build volume. One standout feature is its active noise cancellation motor, making it ideal for desktop use. Right out of the box, the printer is ready to go. It’s equipped with automatic calibration functionalities, covering Z-offset, bed leveling, and even “X & Y axis vibration resonance.”

Adding to its sophistication, the printer is loaded with various sensors designed to manage and control the material flow. For ease of use, it features a touchscreen and integrates seamlessly with Bambu’s MakerWorld Thingiverse/Management tool and Bambu Studio.

While the company appears to be exploring offline capabilities, this device is primarily cloud-tethered. The firm seems to consider this a strength, as it allows control over user experience and data collection. However, this could turn into a vulnerability if users are unable or unwilling to use cloud-based devices, or if they grow skeptical of Bambu Labs for any reason. The device consistently “phones home,” making data gathering crucial for optimizing settings and performance, though this feature might raise concerns for some. Having access to comprehensive settings, complete 3D print, and sensor data could ultimately give the company a competitive edge, as it allows for highly tailored optimization for each print job and situation.

The system includes an RFID sensor for filament identification, although it’s also compatible with other filaments. Its all-metal chassis features linear bearings, and the company has chosen to encase the screw rods. The printer can measure filament speed, presence, and motion, allowing it to compensate for any feeding issues. This results in improved outcomes through flow rate adjustments. Sensors also gauge ambient temperature and fine-tune settings, which could significantly influence the print quality for some users. Active noise cancellation functions on both the X and Y axes. The printer boasts a top speed of 500mm/s and peak acceleration is claimed to be 10,000 mm/s^2. It also comes with a quick-swap hot end.

As for pricing, the AMS Light unit is listed at $249 and the A1 Mini at $299. Bundling them together costs $459. Based on these features and pricing, it seems to be an exceptionally well-equipped and cost-effective 3D printer. While we await testing and performance evaluations, if the printer maintains the repeatability and reliability of the company’s other systems, it will undoubtedly make a significant impact in the 3D printing world.

Bambu in the Larger Market

I genuinely wonder how the company is turning a profit with such aggressive pricing. Bambu Lab’s endgame clearly isn’t just to sell you one 3D printer; it aims to dominate the entire market. The scale of the firm’s ambition is staggering. Should this launch go as planned, the company will secure a significant advantage over other manufacturers. While Bambu Lab’s X1 system, priced between $1,200 and $1,500, was already a strong competitor due to its full feature set and high-quality output, the introduction of the P1S and P1P in the $600 to $800 range indicated a move toward more affordable options. Now, with the Mini, the firm is targeting the lowest-priced 3D printers on the market.

However, it’s worth noting that the company has faced component issues and a highly publicized outage of its cloud services. A completely controlled user experience has proven effective for companies like Formlabs in the professional sector, but it may meet resistance in the maker and desktop space. There’s also a vocal group of critics who have expressed strong dislike for Bambu Lab. Despite these hurdles, the company shows no signs of slowing down and is pushing the entire industry to accelerate its pace.