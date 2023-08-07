Former EOS CEO Adrian Keppler Joins Velo3D Board to Fortify European Ambitions in 3D Printing

In a significant step to fortify its international presence, Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) announced the appointment of 3D printing expert Adrian Keppler to its Board of Directors. With over a decade and a half of leadership experience at the highest ranks of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, Keppler is set to expand Velo3D’s reach, particularly in the European market and the broader global arena.

Benny Buller, the Founder, and CEO of Velo3D, shared his optimism on the new appointment, stating, “Dr. Keppler has a wealth of knowledge and connections in the additive manufacturing industry, and his experience will prove invaluable as Velo3D aims to become the largest manufacturer of laser powder bed fusion systems in the world. Our team at Velo3D continues to see growing adoption of our solution in Europe. With the addition of Dr. Keppler, who has spent his career building the additive manufacturing industry in the region, to the Board of Directors, I believe we can greatly accelerate that growth by relying on his experience in the region.”

Keppler is no stranger to the ever-evolving world of AM. At the helm of AM Scalation – a network of 3D printing insiders – he provides consultation to entities ranging from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to end-users, guiding them in scaling the production of 3D printed parts.

Furthermore, his role as Senior Advisor for Digital Manufacturing at H&Z, one of Europe’s leading management consultancies, emphasizes his reputation in the sector. Before these endeavors, Keppler played pivotal roles at the 3D printing leader EOS. While at the Germany-based pioneer, he went from managing director to CEO and then Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Furthermore, He also held positions at Siemens AG, where he was responsible for €400 million in revenue, leading a team of more than 250 consultants.

Looking back at Velo3D’s journey, Keppler commented, “Since coming to market in 2019, Velo3D has been a leader in the additive manufacturing industry and has greatly influenced the industry’s move to larger systems that can achieve high-volume, scalable production of mission-critical parts. I look forward to supporting the company in its mission of helping customers easily produce the parts they need using additive manufacturing technology and scaling the production of those parts across multiple printers.”

Beyond his primary roles, Keppler sits on advisory boards for 3D printing innovators such as metal AM firm Incus, 3D printing automation business AM-Flow, and industrial 3D printer manufacturer Roboze. He also provides strategic guidance to PartsCloud, a cloud-based logistics provider for spare parts, and holds a board position at Japanese 3D printing newcomer Sun Metalon. Regarding his academic background, Keppler has a Ph.D. from Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich, complemented by a business administration degree from the University of Zurich. Keppler’s extensive background promises that Velo3D’s newest incorporation to the board will be a valuable asset in the brand’s bold vision.

As part of Velo3D’s board, Keppler joins a group of industry leaders, including Chairman of the Board Carl Bass, who was formerly president and CEO at Autodesk until 2017; Velo3D CEO Benny Buller and CFO William McCombe; former VP of Advanced Technology at GE Global Research Michael Idelchik; Canoo Founder Stefan Krause; Senior Managing Director of FTI Consulting Ellen Smith; COO at Keystone Strategy Gabrielle Toledano, and CEO of JAWS Spitfire Matthew Walters.

