Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Incus Closes Series A Round for Slurry SLA Metal 3D Printing

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing
HP

Share this Article

Austrian slurry stereolithography (SLA) company Incus has closed a series A round with AM Ventures and is bringing aboard ex-EOS CEO Adrian Keppler as a consultant, as well as investor. The company is now manufacturing its Hammer Lab35 3D printer and will use the money to industrialize its Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM) technology and become a solution-oriented business.

“The continued support of our investors underscores the potential of our technology and enables us to expand our operational and R&D capability. Our production-scale printer is symbolic of our future goals. In sinter-based AM, post processing and the manual work it entails is time-consuming and we are planning to provide new solutions to simplify these steps, especially for smaller parts,” said Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler, CEO of Incus.

In slurry SLA, photopolymer resin infused with metal particles is 3D printed as a green part. This is proceeded by such steps as cleaning. The smaller the part, the more cleaning is required, with Incus estimating that over 50 percent of total manufacturing cost is derived from the cleaning step, as a result of the manual labor involved. For this reason, the startup not only wants to increase the build volume of its system, but to automate post-processing, hopefully bringing down cost per part. Incus has a 16-person team and international resellers.

“Post-processing is one of the biggest pain points in additive manufacturing. We believe that with Incus and the LMM technology we have a manufacturing solution in our portfolio that can bring the industry closer to a practical solution for mass manufacturing,” Johann Oberhofer, Managing Partner at AM Ventures, contributed.

“Any new industrial AM solution has to prove additional value. The Incus LMM technology is competing with Metal Injection Moulding [MIM], Powder Metallurgy as well as Investment casting processes. We are working with world leading companies active in the Incus core industries to transform applications from traditional to additive manufacturing. These success stories are key for the further adoption of the LMM technology and development from niche to mainstream. I’m excited to join the Incus Team, help them bring their technology to the forefront of the industry and to profitably grow the business,” Keppler stated.

With AM Ventures also investing in Metshape and Lithoz, which use essentially the same technology as Incus, Team EOS and Friends is betting on slurry SLA in a big way. Admatec and HoloAM are also trying to industrialize slurry SLA processes. So, what’s the deal here? What can this do that casting with SLA can’t? Where is the flexibility that will see this outperform MIM and casting? And more importantly why is Team EOS betting on Slurry SLA to counter binder jet? Why not just make a binder jet machine?

Powered by Aniwaa

With the binder jet hype and the idea that it is the pathway from the $200 parts we currently make to the $3 components of the future, a lot will change. Laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) will become more efficient with faster print times and hopefully less recoating time. However, with a higher feedstock price, it will always struggle to compete with lower-cost processes that can use MIM powders. On the other hand, the issue with binder jet is that it is hard to make larger parts, a tricky process to dial-in. Moreover, it will be hard to make money from consumables if you only have the binder that you can really earn on. Binder jet-adjacent processes such as bound metal extrusion and, indeed, all inkjet implementations that we’ve seen before that require sintering, all suffer from the same problems. Sintering is hard and distorts parts, made up of multi step-processes that require a lot of handling.

Several players such as GE, Desktop Metal, HP and Digital Metal are trying to optimize binder jet and industrialize it for millions of parts. But, could we potentially have a light-based technology that is cost competitive? For some parts, I believe that it will be.

Especially if internal voids, surfaces, tubes or cavities need to be smooth or are difficult to finish, then slurry SLA is a sure-faced winner. But, even if it is not, then piggybacking off of developments in the laser and light sources, as well as additional possible breakthroughs in chemistry, could accelerate slurry SLA.

Indeed, slurry SLA will not win in all parts across all applications, but neither will binder jet. However, if it is fast enough and features an integrated, automated process, it may just take enough markets away from binder jet to decelerate that technology’s advance. That way powder bed fusion will stay relevant longer for more parts, more installations, and more revenue. Then, by developing less expensive powder bed systems, with more automation on powder bed, it can compete with some lower-cost parts, as well.

Meanwhile slurry SLA will take away large swaths of the market, especially in heat sinking, smooth components, and parts of a particular size that it will become the default technology for those items. By “segmenting” the market like this, EOS extends its hegemony. We must not forget that EOS tried to commercialize SLA first and turned to powder bed later. They say that you never forget your first love.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Women in 3D Printing Onboards New President

Fleet Space to Build Constellation of 3D Printed Satellites

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBusiness

GE and University of Sydney Launch Research Hub to Drive 3D Printing Innovation

In 2020, the University of Sydney (USYD) and GE subsidiary GE Additive announced the launch of a high-tech manufacturing hub on campus to establish capabilities and training in metal additive...

December 10, 2021
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Project Meeka: Developing Tech for 3D Printing Moon Habitats

Private teams are gearing up for lunar construction. Although this is not the first time in the last 50 years that we have heard of plans for lunar outposts, it...

December 7, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingEducationMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, November 27, 2021: Sustainability, Metal 3D Printing, & More

In this edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with stories from Aleph Farms and Orbex regarding their efforts to keep our planet healthy by, respectively, working towards net...

November 27, 2021
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingFeatured StoriesSpace 3D PrintingStocks

Redwire Acquires Space Bioprinting Firm Techshot to Scale In-Space Manufacturing

Space technology company Redwire has acquired Techshot, a commercial operator of microgravity manufacturing equipment, in a move designed to broaden the commercialization of in-space fabrication. Techshot devices have flown aboard...

November 3, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
FacFox
Protofab SLA 3D Printer
ExOne
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
Tronhoo3D
Forecast3D
Desktop Metal logo
HP
Artillery - Ultra-Stable 3D Printer
3d systems
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides