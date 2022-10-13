Velo3D CEO Benny Buller Announced as Opening Keynote for AMS 2023

In less than four months, our 6th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit for 3D printing stakeholders returns to New York City. From February 7-9, 2023, 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis will welcome attendees to join us for three days of business networking, expert seminars and panels, and keynote presentations covering three critically important vertical AM topics each day, including metal, medicine and dentistry, transportation, post-processing, contract manufacturing, and more.

We are thrilled to announce that Benny Buller, the Founder and CEO of Diamond Sponsor Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), will deliver the opening keynote. The company is one of the leading providers of advanced metal 3D printing solutions, which engineers rely on to create complex, mission-critical parts, and in the last two years has grown exponentially, going public in 2021 and opening a new European tech center for metal AM this summer. Buller has been there to manage it all, so we’re excited to hear from him on the morning of February 7th.

AMS Speaker Lineup is Growing

The number of speakers for AMS 2023 continues to grow, and at last count, we have over 55 industry experts signed on to give presentations and participate in panels on everything from Polymer Post-Processing and Innovations for AM in the Spare Part Market to Large Format Machines in Construction, The Future of DED and WAAM, Micro 3D Printing for Medical Devices, and more. We are also continuing to fine-tune the programming of the summit in order to offer optimal industry coverage.

We also continue to announce new sponsors that have committed to AMS 2023, with a total of six Platinum Sponsors and Six Gold Sponsors to date. There are only a couple of Platinum sponsorships left, so if you’re interested, let us know. We’ve also added some new Media Partners as well, with a total of 13 to date.

In other AMS news, Networking Sponsor AM Ventures will be hosting a special cocktail reception at the end of the first day, and the New York chapter of Media Sponsor Women in 3D Printing will host a happy hour event near the venue on the second evening. We have other special events in the works as well, so stay tuned!

Rates for AMS 2023 will increase every few weeks, so you should definitely register early to save. Space for online attendance is limited, as we are emphasizing in-person attendance for the event, and all speakers will be in-person as well. We are also offering a 50% discount on registration for attendees who purchase SmarTech Analysis reports and consulting services, and all registrations will receive a 20% discount on SmarTech Research through February 28, 2023.

We hope to see you in New York for Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2023 from February 7-9!

