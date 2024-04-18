Meltio and Accufacture Unveil Robotic Metal 3D 3D Printer Made in the US

8 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaRobotics
IMTS

Share this Article

Meltio has partnered with Michigan-based robotics firm Accufacture to introduce Alchemist 1, a robotic cell designed for wire-laser metal 3D printing made in the US. This new system represents a step forward in the field of additive manufacturing and is particularly suited to producing and repairing metal parts across industries like automotive, aerospace, mining, and oil and gas.

Alchemist 1 stands out with its capability to deposit metal at a rate of up to 1 kilogram per hour, thanks to the integration of a robotic arm equipped with Meltio’s specialized Wire-Laser Metal Deposition (W-LMD) technology, a Directed Energy Deposition (DED) process that functions by precisely stacking weld beads on top of one another in wire form when introduced into the laser generated melt pool. This advanced technique uses metal wire as feedstock and a precise laser beam to melt and deposit the wire directly where needed, leveraging Meltio’s head. Its use of affordable welding wire as feedstock not only helps in reducing material costs but also maintains part quality and density.

According to the companies, the combination of the robotic arm and W-LMD technology allows for rapid, precise metal placement, making it ideal for producing complex parts that are also quite large. To support the production of such large-scale components, the Alchemist 1 is designed with a spacious build volume of 3.2 feet by 6.5 feet by 3.2 feet, totaling 66.56 cubic feet. The size of the build area is comparable to that of a large refrigerator, enabling the machine to accommodate significant components, which is crucial for industries such as automotive and aerospace.

Inside Alchemist 1 cell by Meltio and Accufacture. Image courtesy of Meltio.

The system is designed for quick integration into existing production lines. It comes fully assembled with a six-axis FANUC robot, a leading Japanese-headquartered robotics firm, and a two-axis positioner enclosed in a safe, laser-proof cabinet. This configuration enables rapid setup times and immediate start of production, cutting down the usual waiting time for such advanced installations. Furthermore, the system comes complete with a complimentary Meltio Space robotic slicer license, though customers have the flexibility to use other slicer technologies as well.

On the materials front, Meltio offers a wide range of possibilities, including stainless steel, carbon steel, nickel alloys, titanium alloys, copper alloys, and more. These range from third-party material choices to Meltio’s own materials, ranging from alloys to superalloys. While specific details about the availability of these materials with the Alchemist 1 system have not been disclosed, the versatility of Meltio’s material options suggests that users may have a broad selection to choose from, enhancing the system’s adaptability and utility across various sectors.

“Our Alchemist 1 Cell marks the culmination of our extensive relationship with Meltio and FANUC, aimed at expanding the horizons of large format metal 3D printing,” says Xavier Fajardo, CEO of Accufacture. “By offering a standardized, preconfigured solution, we aim to streamline the adoption process for our customers, thereby accelerating innovation across diverse industries.”

A peek inside the Alchemist 1 cell by Meltio and Accufacture. Image courtesy of Meltio.

In fact, Alchemist 1 was designed to meet the heavy demands of industries engaged in large-scale metal fabrication. For example, automotive and aerospace manufacturers can make durable parts that demand reliability, while other sectors like mining and oil and gas could benefit from the machine’s ability to produce bespoke, heavy-duty components on demand, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing dependence on supply chains.

Overall, FANUC America’s Executive Sales Director Michael Sharpe points out that the DED print quality coupled with the FANUC Robot motion allows for Accufacture to combine the best of both companies’ technologies into a complete Class 1 laser package. The Alchemist 1 solution simplifies W-LMD 3D printing so customers can concentrate on production.

As companies continue to seek more innovative manufacturing solutions, the introduction of Alchemist 1 by Meltio, Accufacture, and FANUC could help with production capabilities, offering high-quality, cost-effective solutions that streamline manufacturing processes across several critical sectors.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Profiling a Construction 3D Printing Pioneer: US Army Corps of Engineers’ Megan Kreiger

Is Recycled 3D Printer Filament the Key to Sustainable Development?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingSocial Issues

Open Source Everything: Assist in Everything with 3D Printing

In a previous post in this series, we looked at the opportunities related to open source assistive devices, often small and novel objects that can be 3D printed cheaply. Unique...

July 14, 2023
3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

Open Source Everything: 3D Print Your Own Assistive Device

Professors Joshua Pearce and Jacob Reeves worked with student Anita So to make an open source walker. It’s a customizable device, whereby the joints are 3D printed on desktop machines...

July 10, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsEducationFeatured StoriesSocial Issues

Open Source 3D Printing: Set up Your Open Hardware Development So Everyone Can Participate

Josef Průša, the founder and CEO of Prusa Research, published an important and thought provoking article titled “The state of open-source in 3D printing in 2023” where he called for...

April 4, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesLegalSocial Issues

The State of Open-source 3D Printing: How to Preemptively Quash Patent Parasites and Trolls

Josef Průša, the founder and CEO of Prusa Research, published an important and thought provoking article titled “The state of open-source in 3D printing in 2023” where he called for...

April 3, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec https://3dprint.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/endeavor3d.jpeg
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
3D Systems
Formnet Germany
HP
Craftcloud
EOS
SME/RAPID
AM Energy
AMR Military
FacFox
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides