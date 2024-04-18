WASP Highlights Advances in Healthcare 3D Printing at Italy’s Exposanità 2024

WASP takes center stage at Italy’s leading healthcare expo, Exposanità 2024, demonstrating the transformative impact of its advanced 3D printing technologies on the medical sector. Known for its line of industrial 3D printers and projects ranging from construction to energy, the company also leverages its expertise in the healthcare field. At the event, which runs from April 17 through 19 at the Bologna Fair, WASP will showcase how its specialized 3D printing capabilities are crucial for developing medical devices tailored to individual needs.

At the WASP booth during Exposanità 2024, visitors will have the opportunity to explore six case studies that demonstrate the practical applications of 3D printing technologies in healthcare. Among the highlights is the 3D Foot Design by Procosil, a company known for crafting personalized silicone prosthesis that closely matches the opposite healthy limb in appearance and function. By leveraging the Delta WASP 4070 PRO and Delta WASP 2040 printers, which are specifically engineered to create complex shapes and structures, the company crafted a foot model using plastics PLA and TPU. This combination allows for highly customized patient care by producing prosthetics that WASP says are accurate to the patient’s anatomical needs and comfortable for everyday wear.

Expanding on the theme of tailored healthcare solutions, another notable case to be showcased at the event is the Modular Postural Unit Koala, developed by Barbieri, known for pioneering solutions like the iBot—a self-balancing wheelchair capable of climbing stairs. Printed with the WASP 4070 ZX using the durable and adaptable thermoplastic polyester PETG, Koala is designed to support children from 4 months to 4 years old, accommodating their growth and developmental needs. Lightweight and constructed from breathable, antibacterial materials, this postural unit is easy for parents to handle and comfortable for children, minimizing sweat and promoting hygiene. Its adjustable, 3D printed structure is designed to aid in developing a more natural posture, ensuring it grows with the child while allowing them the freedom to explore their surroundings safely.

Further demonstrating the capabilities of 3D printing, the next collaborative effort that visitors will see at the event is the Anti-gravity Brace, designed to support the torso and spine by distributing weight away from problematic areas and reducing the load on the spine. Created with Ortopedia 3D’s Martina Leoncini and Francesco Ciriello, this brace is made of certified polypropylene (PP) plastic for medical use on the WASP 4070 FX and highlights the potential of 3D printing customized medical supports that can significantly enhance the quality of life for patients.

Similarly, the specialized Italian shop called Ortopedia Pessina has also used the same WASP 4070 FX and PP to produce a Leg Brace designed to support, stabilize, or immobilize a leg that has been injured or needs additional support. Thanks to WASP’s 3D printing capabilities, the shop can tailor its product to patient requirements.

Moreover, WASP’s own innovation, an Orthopedic Seat printed with the WASP 60100 HDP in TPE, offers bespoke seating solutions that prioritize patient comfort and support.

Completing the lineup is the Transtibial Socket Fitting, engineered by Italian prosthetics and rehabilitation institute Inail Prosthetic Center and the center’s Applied Research Manager, Andrea Cutti. This fitting connects a below-knee prosthetic limb to the wearer’s leg. The piece is crafted from Nylon Carbon using the WASP 4070 ZX to ensure a secure, comfortable, customized fit.

Each project on display will provide a glimpse into medical treatment and care possibilities, making WASP’s booth a key feature of Exposanità 2024. Furthermore, visitors will not only see these applications up close but also witness two of the brand’s major industrial 3D printers in action: the WASP 4070 FX and WASP 60100 HDP. These machines represent the forefront of 3D printing technology, designed specifically for medical applications. The WASP 4070 FX excels in ultra-precise filament printing, making it ideal for creating flexible medical components with materials like TPU, TPE, and PP. Meanwhile, the WASP 60100 HDP allows for high-definition printing directly from thermoplastic pellets and can handle both flexible and non-flexible materials.

WASP’s display of advanced 3D printing technologies promises to be a cornerstone of the event. By presenting real-world uses, WASP highlights the important role of 3D printing in medical treatments and patient care. Visitors can find WASP at Hall 21, Stand C78 of Exposanità.

