3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 16, 2023

It’s another busy week of events and webinars in the 3D printing industry! Stratasys continues its cross-country tour of the U.S., while Markforged will hold a few demonstration events and the 4th International Conference on 3D Construction Printing will take place in Singapore. Webinar topics run the gamut from automated PolyJet post-processing and printing wearable electronics to choosing the right SLA resin, 3D printing definitive ceramic crowns, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

July 18, 19, & 20: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour is taking its mobile showroom across the U.S. and giving designers, educators, and manufacturers a convenient way to see the company’s latest materials, 3D printers, and solutions. The tour is making several stops this week, starting with Schaumburg, Illinois on Tuesday, July 18th, hosted by GoEngineer at TopGolf. The truck stops twice at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on the 19th, with the first stop hosted by GoEngineer and the second hosted by H2I. The final stop will be in Germantown, Wisconsin, hosted by AdvancedTek at J.W. Speaker Corporation the 20th.

“Speak with 3D printing experts from Stratasys and our partners to find out how your organization can benefit from 3D printing – whether it’s bringing a printer in-house or utilizing additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct. Let us show you how Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

July 18 & 20: SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks Training Sessions

HCL CAMWorks will continue its free “SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks Training & Webinar Series” for Europe this week. The first, “SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks – Getting Started,” will focus on how to use the integrated SOLIDWORKS CAM Standard CNC programming system, covering topics like feature recognition and toolpath creation, as well as a brief introduction to the Technology Database (TechDB), which can be used to automate CNC programming. This webinar will be held on the 18th at 10 am CEST. The second training session, “SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks: Getting Started with TechDB,” will teach attendees how to use TechDB, including topics like how to create a machine and a standard set of tools for a machine, how to save machining strategies back to the TechDB for later use, and more. This webinar will be held on the 20th at 10 am CEST.

“Sharpen your CAM skills and learn the advanced technologies in SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks to boost your manufacturing operations, such as integrated CAD/CAM, automatic feature recognition, and knowledge-based machining.”

July 18 & 21: AWP & Markforged Demo Days

Markforged continues its Demo Day open houses at Advanced World Products (AWP) in Fremont, California this week. The events, on July 18th and 21st, will feature Markforged’s large-format FX20 carbon fiber 3D printer, and there will be demonstrations of this printer, along with Smooth TPU 95A flexible filament, the latest versions of the X7, Mark Two, and Onyx Series, and new Metal X updates, including 99.8% copper parts. Visitors will also hear about tips for identifying 3D printing opportunities, and customer applications that prove the ROI of these systems. The event is free, and attendees will also receive a Markforged t-shirt.

“Experience the NEW Markforged FX20 Carbon Fiber/Ultem 9085 Composite 3D Printer in action at the AWP/Markforged Open House and learn how quick and cost-effective parts can be designed and fabricated for manufacturing.”

There are one-hour time slots available from 8 am until 6 pm PT, and you can register for your preferred day and time slot here. One registered person can bring up to five guests with them.

July 18 & 21: Markforged Appetite for Additive and Make & Munch

Moving on to the U.K., Markforged and CREAT3D will host another “Appetite for Additive” workshop, starting at 9:30 am BST on Tuesday, July 18th. Attendees can feed their minds, and their stomachs, at this dedicated session in Berkshire, learning about the company’s industrial, metal, and composite 3D printers and various advanced uses and applications, getting free DfAM advice to optimize functional part designs for Markforged printers, exploring Markforged Digital Forge software, and more. The short session will be served over breakfast, and you can register here.

Markforged will also hold a Make & Munch session in Cambridge on Friday the 21st at 12 pm BST. During this lunch and learn by Visiativ, attendees will learn how quickly and cost-effectively they can design and print parts using Markforged technology, including the Digital Forge software and the Mark Two and X7 3D printers. They’ll also get a chance to see the technology and printers in action, and review some sample parts as well. You can register for the session here.

July 18: CASTOR & Materialise Optimizing AM Processes

At 10 am EST on the 18th, CASTOR and Materialise will hold a webinar, titled “From identifying AM parts to streamlining production: How to optimize AM processes and accelerate time to market.” Experts from CASTOR and Materialise CO-AM will explain to attendees how they can overcome challenges encountered when qualifying parts for AM, and how they can earn success on the factory floor by streamlining operations across supply chain partners and internal teams, while also reducing costs, material usage, and time. They’ll learn how to automatically choose the optimal parts for 3D printing with CASTOR’s integrated software, how to enhance collaboration and communication through data transfer and real-time tracking with the CO-AM software platform, and more.

“The qualification of additive manufacturing (AM) parts can be a lengthy and time-consuming process. Evaluating which parts can be profitable and selecting the most suitable materials require expertise and extensive analysis, involving both design and financial considerations. Once parts have been identified for 3D printing, a collaboration between internal customers, supply chain teams, and AM champions can become complex. Without a proper AM operating system, streamlining requirements definition and getting visibility of the concept-to-production cycle may lead to delays and miscommunication.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 18: Automated PolyJet Post-Processing

PostProcess Technologies will hold one of its ‘How it Works’ webinars at 10 am EST on the 18th. This one will focus on “Automated PolyJet Post-Processing,” and includes a demonstration of the company’s automated PolyJet support removal solutions, with the solutions running on its proprietary AUTOMAT3D platform. Plus, attendees can engage with the speakers in a live Q&A session.

“​Conducted by one of our engineering experts broadcasting from our lab, you will get a close-up view of how software, hardware, and chemistry work together for transformative end part results.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 19 – 21: International Conference on 3D Construction Printing

The 4th International Conference on 3D Construction Printing will take place this week, July 19-21 at Nanyang Technological University Singapore. Organized by the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP), the conference welcomes architects, engineers, researchers, and other industry professionals to come together and talk about the latest developments in 3D construction printing, and its applications in the greater construction industry. There are 12 event sponsors, including Mitsubishi Electric, COBOD International, and Witteveen Bos, and 87 research abstracts were received; all accepted papers will be published in a special Issue by Springer titled “3D Printing in Building & Construction.”

“The Scope of the conference covers all aspects of Construction 3D Printing, to include established technology, modeling, simulation, materials, recycled materials and concrete, geopolymer, fiber reinforcement and composite materials, testing and standards, applications, Building Information Modeling (BIM), design, optimization, structural and intelligent monitoring, robotics and automation.”

You can register for the conference here.

July 19: Fine Detail Resolution 3D Printing with EOS & 1zu1

Do you have an application that needs a strong technological approach and tolerances down to 40 microns? You’ll want to tune in to a webinar by EOS, “Small Things Create Big Differences: Unleash the Power of Fine Detail Resolution 3D Printing,” held on Wednesday, July 19th at 9 am and 4 pm CEST (3 am and 10 am EST). Attendees will learn all about FDR technology from EOS application expert Sebastian Frank and Markus Schrittwieser, with first FDR pilot customer 1zu1. They’ll discuss the benefits of FDR, design guidelines to consider, the best application fields for the technology, and more.

“This one-of-a-kind FDR technology enables you to diversify your portfolio. With the razor-sharp CO-laser, you can now 3D print end-use components that are ultra-thin, highly accurate, delicate, and complex. In this webinar, we will explain which design rules should be considered when leveraging the full potential of FDR, as well as application examples and best practices for your FDR production.”

You can register for the webinar, and choose your preferred time, here.

July 19: Design & Engineering Tech Showcase

Also on the 19th, TriMech Enterprise Solutions and Kinetic Vision are holding a Design & Engineering Technology Showcase in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hosted at Kinetic Vision’s office from 2-5 pm EST, the event will support attendees in addressing business challenges in the engineering and manufacturing sectors, and showcase how new technologies can drive positive change in this competitive landscape. Topics will include designing in the age of experience, driving innovation and democratization through advanced simulation, manufacturing digitization through robotics, digital twins, and virtual reality, and more. The afternoon will end with a happy hour.

“With new technologies and solutions emerging each day, it can be difficult to decide what to invest in, which to adopt, which are a passing trend, and how to remain profitable, whilst going through the inevitable change that Industry 4.0 is driving. During this afternoon session, our team of industry experts will walk you through the changing design and engineering landscape, the new technologies that are available to enhance efficiencies, and provide some ways that you can stay ahead of the game.”

You can register for the free event here.

July 20: ImplementAM Comes to Denver

Thursday the 20th will be a busy day! First, the latest interactive learning workshop by ImplementAM comes to Denver, Colorado. At the Grange Food Hall in Greenwood Village, attendees will enjoy a day of learning, collaboration, and networking with local advanced manufacturing professionals. Group activities are designed to create a more interactive experience while learning about industrial 3D printing technologies, and a networking lunch and happy hour are also included. Plus, you’ll get to vote on which nominated local school will win a 3D printer package and training from MatterHackers!

“Expand your knowledge about the foundational 3D printing technologies and learn about the business cases behind additive manufacturing. We will enjoy small group workshops and application-focused speakers from Materialise, Xometry, Shure, HP, Fortius Metals, and TRUMPF.”

You can register for the workshop here; bring a friend and get 40% off their registration.

July 20: 3D Systems’ Innovation Showcase

Also on the 20th, 3D Systems will host an exclusive Innovation Showcase for manufacturers at its Littleton, Colorado production facility starting at 8:15 am MDT. The event will be an opportunity for attendees to network and share ideas and information about dental and healthcare 3D printing with other industry leaders. There will be several presentations and panel discussions on topics such as the impact of additive manufacturing in healthcare, an overview of regulatory requirements and AM-specific challenges in healthcare, digital dentistry solutions, and more. Plus, there will be a guided tour of the AM facility, and breakfast, lunch, and cocktails will be served. The event is free to attend, but seats are limited, and the registration form must be filled out in full:

“Our facility manufacturers medical, dental and aerospace parts and we must comply with global trade compliance procedures. We will pre-clear our visitors for entrance to help expedite registration when you arrive. A valid government ID will be required on-site.”

You can register for the event here.

July 20: Printing Wearable Electronics with Voltera

Voltera believes that the future of electronics is additive, and you can learn why by attending its “Printing Wearable Electronics” webinar at 4 pm BST (11 am EST) on July 20th. During the webinar, attendees will learn about the workflows for Voltera’s modular NOVA printer for dispensing soft, stretchable, and conformable electronics. Topics will include calibrating a new material, dispensing on your substrate, and using the materials library. An overview of the machine will be given, printing on Celanese Intexar TE-11C TPU film using stretchable silver conductive Celanese Intexar PE874 ink, and there will also be a demonstration of NOVA’s software, and a sample of a completed, cured print.

“Are you integrating electronics into smart clothing/e-textiles? Are you developing wearables for health and fitness, or biomedical monitoring? Join our live webinar to learn more about how NOVA can help you easily print functional prototypes in a matter of hours.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 20: America Makes Education & Workforce Town Hall

Continuing with the July 20th webinars and events, America Makes will hold a Member Town Hall – Education & Workforce Development at 12 pm EST. Josh Cramer, the Director of Education & Workforce Development (EWD), and Membership Coordinator Laurie Wittkugle, will talk more about this great member benefit.

“Topic: Getting engaged with America Makes EWD – how to utilize, leverage, and contribute to the EWD portfolio within the institute to maximize your impact and be a part of AMNation!”

You can register for the meeting here.

July 20: Choosing the Right SLA Resin with Stratasys

If you need choosing the right stereolithography (SLA) resin for your customer’s parts, tune in to this Stratasys webinar on Thursday the 20th at 1 pm CDT (2 pm EST). You’ll hear all about the wide variety of SLA Somos resins by Covestro from Stratasys speakers Scott Nordlund, Sr. Account Manager, and Perry Hubbling, Project Engineer I.

“Presentation from Scott Nordlund from Covestro on capabilities of different Somos SLA resins and applications that they are best suited for.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 20: Rapid Material Characterization with Exum

Also at 2 pm EST on the 20th, Exum Instruments will hold a webinar about “Rapid Material Characterization Outside the Traditional Lab Environment.” Using rapid chemical characterization can help speed up new material development, final part failure analysis, and quality control processes for virgin and reused feedstock, and Exum’s new instrument combines dual-laser ionization source (laser ablation laser ionization) with time of flight (TOF) mass spectrometry. Exum’s CEO/CTO Jeff Williams will present the company’s new analytical technique, demonstrate its intuitive user interface, discuss the results of several case studies for metal powder quality control and build failure analysis

“Full chemical characterization for most additive manufacturing (AM) metals requires at least three different analytical techniques, specialized skills and significant time and lab space to properly execute. Instead, a new desktop instrument rapidly quantifies the metallic, trace and light elements in a matter of minutes. Its user interface is as easy as a smartphone so it does not require chemistry expertise to prepare a sample, analyze its components or create chemical maps.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 20: SprintRay 3D Printing Ceramic Crowns

Finally, at 7 pm EST on the 20th, you can learn all about “3D Printing Definitive Ceramic Crowns” from SprintRay. 3D printed ceramic crowns can now be reimbursed with newly available CDT codes, so attendees will learn all about the digital workflow for 3D printing definitive ceramic crowns in-office. Learning objective include understanding the many benefits of 3D printing definitive crowns, learning how to print crowns with ceramic dominant resins chairside, and more.

“In this webinar, Dr. Kyle Polasek will discuss 3D printing definitive ceramic crowns in-office. He will walk through the digital workflow from capturing patient data via intraoral scanning, designing, 3D printing, clinical preparation for patient delivery, and placement. “This year, the ADA opened the door for 3D printed ceramic crowns to be reimbursed using CDT codes previously reserved for zirconia and lithium disilicate.”

You can register for the webinar here. Attendees will receive 1 CE credit.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.