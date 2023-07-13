3D Printing News Unpeeled: Oerlikon, 3D Systems, Contour3D, INCUS, HZG Group

3D Systems and Oerlikon AM have signed a cooperation agreement which led to the purchase of a fourth 500x500x500mm 3 laser DMP Factory 500 system. It will be used for a validated process chain production of aluminum components in the US as a service. Any guesses as to what the company wants to make with this?

Dubbo, Western NSW is the site of a 3D printed toilet block made by Contour3D. I’m very enthusiastic about infrastructure projects such as this one.

OHB System together with INCUS have showcased lunar slurry SLA processing using the Hammer Lab35 in a bid to let them use the system on the moon eventually.

HZG Group, which only recently invested in AIM3D has now invested in large format 3D printer manufacturer Q.Big 3D, popping in a €2 million Series A round together with MANZ AG. The money will be used for the Queen 1 “XXXL” 1700x1050x1050mm material extrusion system which uses pellets and can change nozzles to fine and fast modes.

