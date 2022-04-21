Rapid

Markforged’s Larger, Faster 3D Printer Lands with First Customer, Phillips Corporation

4 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusiness
It’s been a little under a year since Markforged announced the latest update to its continuous composite 3D printer line, the FX20. The system was described as the largest, quickest, and “most sophisticated” 3D printer yet produced by the company. The systems are now shipping and the first unit has landed with its first customer, Phillips Corporation.

Maryland-based Phillips Corporation is a manufacturing services company that supplies a variety of production technologies. More recently, this has come to include a growing additive division that includes the sale of EOS metal 3D printers and Markforged equipment. As a Haas distributor, it also partnered with Haas and Meltio, to develop a hybrid directed energy deposition and CNC machine platform. Additionally, Phillips Corporation’s is involved in a number of projects with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The FX20 3D printer by Markforged

The FX20 expands Phillips Corporation’s existing Markforged portfolio, which already includes its various composite and metal extrusion systems. It is five times larger than preceding composite 3D printers from the company, with a build volume of 525 mm x 400 mm x 400 mm. It is also eight times faster and extra-large spools make it possible to 3D print with four times the material without spool changeover.

Additionally, the system can 3D print with high-temperature filament, specifically UTLEM 9085. This SABIC brand of PEI features high strength and resistance to extreme heats and chemicals, making it ideal for oil and gas. Its qualification for aerospace, however, makes it the additive polymer of choice for aerospace applications. This pairs with flame retardant carbon fiber reinforcement from Markforged so that durable parts can be 3D printed for use in aircraft interiors.

While Markforged more or less invented 3D printing with continuous carbon fiber reinforcement, newer firms have since released their own versions of the technology. This duo of materials allows Markforged to remain competitive with the more recent market entrants.

Markforged FX20 3D printer.

Markforged FX20 3D printer. Image courtesy of Markforged.

To provide potential customers with a taste of the FX20 experience, Phillips Corporation is inviting manufacturers to see the system at its showroom in Colfax, North Carolina.

