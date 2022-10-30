3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 30, 2022

We’re ramping up again in this week’s roundup, with several events taking place, including ICAM 2022, DEVELOP3D Live, ASME’s AM Medical Summit, and more. In terms of webinars, Stratasys and 3D Systems each have two this week, Nexa3D will talk about developing its XiP printer, 3DHEALS welcomes panelists to discuss point-of-care 3D printing, and more.

October 31 – November 4: ASTM ICAM 2022

The 7th annual ASTM International Conference on Additive Manufacturing (ICAM 2022), sponsored by ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE), will be held in-person from October 31st to November 4th in Orlando, Florida. Related to certification, standardization, and qualification, with an emphasis on industry-specific requirements that address the full AM process chain, ICAM will welcome experts from around the world for keynote speeches, panel discussions, technical presentations, sponsored exhibits, networking receptions, and more. Additionally, the Student Presentation Competition, Young Professional in AM awards, and ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Awards of Excellence in Education, Research, and Standardization will take place. 3DPrint.com was at ICAM last year, and we’re back again for 2022!

“As AM technologies are adopted by various industries, establishing feedstock-process-structure-property-performance relationships becomes essential for qualification and certification of parts in safety critical applications. This conference addresses application specific requirements of various industry sectors in addition to covering the fundamentals of AM process chain.”

You can register for ICAM 2022 here.

October 31 – November 4: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, October 31st, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

November 1 – 3: ASME’s AM Medical Summit

The AM Medical Summit, powered by ASME, returns to Minnesota November 1-3 to address the AM industry’s biggest medical challenges through collaboration and case study technical sessions. The summit is co-located at the Minneapolis Convention Center with the Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis and VisualizeMED events, and its themes will include medical devices, orthopedics, medical modeling, point-of-care manufacturing, and more. Plus, attendees have the option to tour the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.

“The AM Medical Summit, powered by ASME, is the only event dedicated to medical additive manufacturing and 3D printing – growing applications in medical device, point-of-care manufacturing, dental, orthopedics, biofabrication, verification and validation, medical modeling and more.”

You can register for the summit here.

November 1: DEVELOP3D Live

On Tuesday, November 1st, DEVELOP3D, a publication with its own voice dedicated to product development, design, and CAD, will host its DEVELOP3D Live event in the UK. The event itself will be held at the University of Sheffield, and all of the main stage presentations will be streamed live for audiences around the world, covering topics related to the future of design and manufacturing, from audio products and robots to sports cars and more.

“We’ll have over 60 of the leading product development technology firms, giving you the unique opportunity to get hands on with the latest innovations all in one place. “And our free multi stream conference will give you incredible insight into how leading design, engineering and manufacturing firms are implementing innovative new technologies and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

You can register for the in-person event here and the livestream version here.

November 2 – 3: TriMech’s Global Technology Event

TriMech is holding a free Global Technology Event and SOLIDWORKS 2023 Launch on November 2nd and 3rd, offering the latest in 3D design, cloud collaboration, and manufacturing. There will be over 25 virtual expert-led sessions, and attendees can get their questions answered by the experts and exhibitors, explore the event to win prizes, interact with the global SOLIDWORKS community, and more. Sessions will run from 9 am to 1 pm EST, and then again from 1 to 5 pm EST.

“The agenda features two tracks of content that will run at the same time, you can jump in and out of these tracks at any time to attend the sessions most relevant to you. Additionally, all sessions will also be available on-demand for 30 days after the event.”

You can register for the event here.

November 2 – 3: Advanced Engineering 2022

Also from November 2nd to the 3rd, Advanced Engineering 2022, the UK’s leading gathering of OEMs and engineering supply chain professionals, will be held in Birmingham. The event celebrates collaboration, innovation, and sustainability within the engineering and manufacturing industries, and is free to attend. Show zones include composites engineering, advanced metals, space and satellite, testing and quality control, and more.

“Engineering professionals from all sectors can network, learn and discover innovative new solutions and suppliers from the engineering supply chain across two action-packed days.”

You can register for the event here.

November 2: Copper Additive Manufacturing

Featuring technical experts from 3D Systems, NASA, and Elementum 3D, Deep-Tech Showcase is holding a webinar on “Pushing the Limits of Copper in Additive Manufacturing” on Wednesday, November 2nd at 11 am EST. Presentations by these specialists will focus on the potential copper offers when designed and produced in an additive manufacturing environment, and attendees will hear valuable real-world insights about the material’s growing capabilities in the AM market, as well as its impact on thermal management and rocket propulsion applications, and have the chance to ask questions as well.

“In this live event join specialists for a briefing of the transformative advancements additive manufacturing (AM) is having on copper applications. The presentations will disclose the most current data and real-world solutions to copper material/printing process development and copper applications in the rocket propulsion and thermal management industries.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 2: Stratasys Offers FDM Product Update

Stratasys is hosting an online “FDM Product Update for Parts Providers” at 12 pm EST on the 2nd. The speakers will be Allen Kreemer, Senior Strategic Applications Engineer, and Perry Hubbing, Senior Project Engineer, both from Stratasys.

“Product update of new product offerings in FDM for parts providers. Covering F770, F370CR, and T40 slice thickness for Ultem9085 and N12CF.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 2: Discussion on EV Design & Manufacturing Advancements

Also on November 2nd at 12 pm EST, 3D Systems is co-sponsoring a roundtable discussion, along with Sandvik Coromant, about “Advancements in the design and manufacturing of electric vehicles.” Scott Cost, Segment Manager – Transportation & Motorsports, will be speaking on behalf of 3D Systems.

“Panelists will offer exclusive insights and discuss:

The state of electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle (AV) markets, including updates from the aerospace world, such as urban transport and drones

Identifying growth opportunities in eMobility

Strategies to balance production of traditional powertrain parts with eMobility components

Tools that can help manufacturers transition to the future of the mobility market

You can register for the webinar here.

November 2: End-Use Parts Production with Stratasys & Materialise

The final 12 pm EST webinar on Wednesday the 2nd will be focused on “Unlocking AM: The Future of End-Use Part Production,” a joint panel by Materialise and its CO-AM partner Stratasys. Panelists from Materialise and Stratasys, as well as Sikorsky, General Atomics, and ABI Research, will discuss digital manufacturing and how it enables end-use part production.

“Our panelists will delve into several topics surrounding end-use part production including part validation, predictive maintenance and build simulation. These core topics are vital for the future of additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 2: Developing Nexa3D’s XiP

Nexa3D engineers and Xometry experts will discuss the development of the XiP, a desktop 3D printer with industrial-level speed, and how it happened in just 18 months, in “From Sketch to SKU: Developing XiP, the World’s First Ultrafast Desktop 3D Printer,” this Wednesday at 2 pm EST. Attendees will learn about the product development and prototyping of the XiP, how the companies collaborated to reduce and offset the carbon footprint of their manufacturing efforts, and more.

“A project of this undertaking would normally have taken years to complete, but Nexa3D turned to Xometry to reduce the lead time from concept to commercial product. Xometry used AI-powered technologies, its diverse supplier network, and a dedicated team of subject matter experts to help the team at Nexa3D bring the XiP printer to market quickly and affordably.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 2: DfAM Event by HP & Altair

The last November 2nd webinar, held at 2 pm EST, will be a joint HP 3D Printing and Altair event all about design for additive manufacturing, or DfAM. The in-person event will be held at Automation Alley in Troy, Michigan, and will include discussions from Altair, HP, and Gonzalez Group experts, as well as a tour of the Gonzalez facilities to see how the company is using additive to consolidate parts, reduce weight, and shift some tooling on their manufacturing lines from metal to polymer.

“Advances in additive manufacturing technologies have introduced new challenges in design. Our ability to print complex geometries has outpaced our ability to design them. Hear from industry experts how new design methods are reshaping the future of innovation and digital transformation.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 3rd: Becoming an SLS Open Parameters Pro

Sinterit will discuss “How to become an SLS open parameters PRO” in a webinar at 11 am EST on Thursday, November 3rd. Attendees will hear from Sinterit experts Jakub Malec and Dominik Stasiak about how to become an SLS pro user and print vast numbers of printouts and moveable parts with high quality, the top parameters you need to know to become more flexible, and more.

“Becoming Sinterit’s SLS 3D printing solution user is extremely easy, as the printing process is as intuitive as possible. It is why we encourage you today to make another step and become a proficient user by learning how to use Sinterit’s open parameters. “While most compact SLS 3D printers on the market work in a plug&play mode,Lisa, Lisa PRO, and Lisa X are not an exception. But with open parameters, they go one step further, becoming cutting-edge devices and giving their users more options to explore.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 3: Point-of-Care 3D Printing Panel

Finally, also at 11 am EST on the 3rd, 3DHEALS wraps the week up with a virtual panel on “Point of Care 3D Printing.” At the end of 2021, the FDA published a discussion paper on the subject of POC 3D printing, and invited the public to submit comments in order to create more clarifying regulatory guidance. So for this panel, 3DHEALS invited several experts with both industrial and clinical experiences in POC 3D printing to discuss the exciting topic.

“Point of care 3D printing is becoming one of the biggest attractions in adopting 3D printing in healthcare systems because it demonstrates the ability to decentralize manufacturing personalized medical devices. The medical devices can range from anatomical modeling, and implants, to surgical guides based on the latest updates from all over the world. However, for companies interested in expanding markets either locally or regionally, understanding the complex relationships among different players and regulations are critical.”

You can register for the discussion here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events?

