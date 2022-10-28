FUJIFILM to Manufacture Conductive Materials from Electroninks

Electroninks, an Austin-based maker/supplier of advanced manufacturing materials, announced that the company has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants Inc., a division under the umbrella of Japanese optics conglomerate FUJIFILM. Per the agreement, select silver inks from Electroninks’ portfolio of particle-free, conductive printable metals will be manufactured at Imaging Colorants Inc.’s New Castle, Delaware facility, one of the largest inkjet manufacturing facilities in the world.
Electroninks has rapidly established a niche for itself within the increasingly important electronics printing market segment of the additive manufacturing (AM) sector. As the company points out in the press release concerning its agreement with FUJIFILM, the future for that market segment was also recently bolstered by the CHIPS and Science Act, which the Biden administration signed into law this past August. That act set into motion over $50 billion in federal funding towards domestic semiconductor R&D and manufacturing.
Given how recently it was that Electroninks’ latest products hit the market — the company only made its inks available at production-scale about 6 months ago — the speed with which it has reached a contract agreement with a globally-consequential manufacturer is notable. Particularly, the achievement is noteworthy given the similar newness of electronics printing applications, when compared to the rest of the AM sector.
Additionally, the idea of that specific scale-up happening sooner rather than later dovetails with other current developments in the AM sector, in a way that starts to raise questions about the potential linkups between all the various trajectories. As has also come to light from at least a couple of announcements over the last few months, the scale-up of the market for AM metal powders seems to be accelerating ahead of next year. Therefore, the possibility to combine different printed end-use parts into larger wholes is becoming a more and more realistic concept.
Along those lines, beyond potentially marking the beginning of the AM sector’s debut in earnest, 2023 could also evolve into a real-time experiment in the formation of an entire AM-centered, advanced manufacturing economy. Much of it likely won’t be very pretty, and many companies that have established names for themselves thus far may not be holding up very well by 2024. On the other hand, companies that have created unique, coherent visions for themselves, and worked diligently to ensure that they have a purpose in the broader economy, could be household names in less than two years. It is of course too early to tell, but as of right now Electroninks seems to be safely within the latter category.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Unpeeled: New Capillary Braiding 3D Printing Technology
Capillary Braiding is a new 3D printing technology that could be used to make micro wires, electronics and new structures. Meanwhile Orbex raises another $47 million to play with. And...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Riven, AddUp and a New 3D Printing Technology for Metals
Two students at CalTech have developed a technique to print metal parts using vat polymerization that may be better than Slurry SLA. Max A. Saccone and Rebecca A. Gallivan have developed...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: KraussMaffei Enters 3D Printing Market, Mosquito Repellent 3D Printed
A team at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg has published a paper in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics where they showcase a 3D printed mosquito repellent ring. This could be a future path...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 23, 2022
This week is a lot less busy in terms of 3D printing webinars and roundups! There are still some conferences and summits to attend, and Stratasys and Markforged are each...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.