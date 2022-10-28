AM Investment Strategies
3D Printing News Unpeeled: UpNano High Temperature 2PP Material, Electoinks Works with Fujifilm

9 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

UpNano and Cubicure demonstrate a 2PP material with an HDT of 300C for electronics. Electoinks and Fujifilm to work together on inkjet inks for IC packaging. And Bauhaus University demonstrates a cable 3D printer for concrete.

