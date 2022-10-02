3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 2, 2022

In today’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, Markforged and Stratasys both continue their tours, but are also holding additional webinars this week. Desktop Metal is holding a webinar about its Live Sinter software, Sinterit will discuss optimizing AM costs with powder management, HP is holding a webinar in addition to a tour of its MJF technology in San Diego, and more. Read on for all the details!

October 3 – 5: Roboze at SPE-ATCE

First up, the SPE ATCE 2022 conference is taking place in Houston, Texas from October 3rd through the 5th. This is one of the premier events for the oil and gas and energy industries, so while it’s not strictly 3D printing-related, we have been seeing more applications in this sector recently. Roboze will be at the conference to discuss its professional and industrial AM solutions for producing non-metallic parts in regulated industries, and Evonik will be there as well, in addition to several universities and research institutes that have used AM in the past, like the USC Viterbi School of Engineering.

“ATCE 2022 under the theme ‘Empower Progress. Empower Energy’, will highlight how innovation and technology can lead the industry to develop sustainable solutions to achieve growth.”

You can register for the SPE ATCE 2022 conference here.

October 3, 5, 6, & 7: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

This week the Experience Stratasys Tour continues across the U.S., first in Wichita, Kansas on Monday the 3rd at Dave and Busters, hosted by CATI. There’s nothing on the 4th, but the tour moves to Colorado for the rest of the week, with a PADT-hosted stop at Northrop Grumman in Colorado Springs on the 5th. The tour remains in Colorado Springs on the 6th, with a stop at Topgolf hosted by CATI, and the week finishes out at Warren Tech North, hosted by HCTC, in Arvada on the 7th.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

October 4 – 7: Forged Tour Part Deux

The Americas and APAC portions of the global Forged Tour Part Deux tour are complete, but Markforged continues across the EMEA this week with the Digital Forge, pints, and snacks. The company joins Additive-X in Barnsley, United Kingdom at 11 am BST on the 4th, and also stops in Lyon, France on the 4th at 8:30 am CEST with Visiativ. Other stops on the 4th will be with CREAT3D in Milton Keynes-Bedford, UK starting at 9:30 am BST, and with Sicnova in Madrid, Spain at 10:30 am CEST. On the 5th, the tour heads to Dublin, Ireland with 3D Technology at 11 am IST, and to Bishops Stortford in the UK with CREAT3D at 9:30 am BST. On the 6th, Markforged heads to Galway, Ireland with 3D Technology at 11 am IST; to Paterna, Valencia, Spain with Sicnova at 10:30 am CEST; to Duxford in the UK at 9:30 am BST with Mark3D; and to Bern, Switzerland with URMA at 10 am MESZ. Finally, things wrap up for the week back in the UK, specifically to Cardiff with Innova at 10 am BST.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

October 3 – 7: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, October 3rd, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

October 4: Markforged Introduces Smooth TPU 95A

Markforged recently launched its signature Smooth TPU 95A material for flexible 3D printed parts, and you can learn all about it during the company’s webinar, “Introducing Smooth TPU 95A: Flexible Elastomeric Polyurethane,” at 10 am EST on Tuesday, October 4th. TPU beta customer Charles Renegar, 3M Manufacturing Technology Engineer, and Charles Lu, Markforged Senior Application Engineer, will discuss differences from existing TPU printers on the market, tips and tricks for starting out with the new signature material, key manufacturing use cases for flexible 3D printed parts, and more.

“TPU, thermoplastic polyurethane, is a rubberlike material used in parts where flexibility, compressibility, and impact absorption are needed — bumpers, belts, pads, gaskets, and protective coverings. “It is also notoriously finicky and difficult to use with most 3D printers. Smooth TPU 95A, the newest addition to the Digital Forge, delivers the benefits of flexible materials without the frequent adjustments, stringing, and blobs common to most TPUs available today.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 4: Desktop Metal’s Live Sinter Software Solutions

Desktop Metal is holding a webinar at 11 am EST on the 4th about “Manufacturing Preparation Software for Successful Sintering of Binder Jet 3D-Printed Metal Parts.” Its Live Sinter software helps customers successfully produce binder jet powder metal sintered parts. During the webinar, attendees will learn about the causes of sintering distortion, explore models of sintering behavior that simulate shrinkage and generate negative offset geometries to print parts with tight tolerances, review a scan adjustment workflow that complements predictive scanning to help manufacturers achieve consistent parts that match required specifications, and more from speakers Andy Roberts, Desktop Metal Technical Fellow; Soniya Patel, Desktop Metal Technical Marketing Manager, and Neil Glazebrook, ABCorp‘s VP of 3D Solutions.

“Sintering is a key step in the metal binder jet 3D printing workflow. However, many parts experience warpage in the furnace that can lead to unsatisfactory final results. Rather than fight the effects of gravity, friction, shrinkage, and distortion, Desktop Metal Live Sinter software embraces the natural forces at work during sintering and provides advanced simulation to predict and correct for errors when sintering printed parts using binder jetting systems.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 4: Covestro & Stratasys for Transportation Applications

Two weeks ago, Stratasys began a new series of webinars focused on its validated material ecosystem. The first was about Kimya’s PC-FR material, and the second, held this Tuesday the 4th at 12 pm EST, will focus on “Covestro Transforming the Transportation Industry.” Covestro’s Addigy PA6/66 GF-20 LS FR material was developed for small, replacement, and obsolete parts in passenger and commercial rail applications, and features a great surface finish right off the print bed. Attendees will learn about the Stratasys Validated Materials Program, key benefits and applications of the material, and more from speakers Andrew Graves, Partnership Manager at Covestro, and Nathaniel Claussen, Senior Material Product Manager at Stratasys.

“Addigy® PA6/66-GF20 FR LS is a 20% glass-filled nylon developed by Covestro that provides superior strength and stiffness while complying with fire, smoke, and toxicity (FST) regulations such as EN 45545-2, NFPA 130, and SMP 800-C.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 4: AM for Robotics & Automation

HP is sponsoring a webinar at 2 pm EST on the 4th called “Additive Manufacturing for Robotics & Automation 101” by the A3 Association for Advancing Automation. As industrial AM technologies have advanced over the last several years, more robotics and automation machine builders, system integrators, and component suppliers are using 3D printing to solve tough design challenges. During this webinar, attendees will learn how to identify components that are a good fit for AM, how to select the right material and approach design of 3D printed parts, supply chain and sustainability benefits, and more from HP 3D Printing speakers Claudia Galdini, Industrial Segment Manager, and Liz Stortstrom, Application Engineer.

“3D printed components have gotten stronger, cheaper, and can hold tight tolerances suitable for many industrial applications. In this 1-hour webinar, we will cover all the basics including: how to identify components that are a good fit for additive manufacturing, how to approach the design of a 3D printed part, how to select the right material, how to optimize the printing process & minimize part cost, options for post-processing and secondary operations, and the supply chain and sustainability benefits. Throughout the webinar, we will reference dozens of real-world use cases.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 5: GE Additive on the Benefits of Large Joint 3D Printing

GE Additive and Orchid Orthopedic Solutions recently held the first of two webinars focused on AM solutions for large joint implants, like femoral components and tibia baseplates. The second one, “Realize the Benefits of Large Joint Additive Manufacturing with Zero Compromise,” will be held at 10 am EST this Wednesday, October 5th. AM efficiencies can offer opportunities to expand margins, but how do you ensure the product equivalency of 3D printed large joint implants while transitioning to additive? In addition to pondering this question, attendees will also learn about the effects of 3D printing material properties, cleanliness, and strength, the 510(k) path for 3D printed large joint implants, and more, from GE Additive Advanced Lead Engineer Dan Frydryk and Joseph Farinella, Quality Director, Orchid Orthopedic Solutions.

“Join this webinar, hosted by GE Additive and Orchid, to learn about the materials, testing, manufacturing operations and regulatory path of additively manufactured large joints implants. The session will also explore how today’s technologies allow you to leverage the benefits of AM without sacrificing quality or performance and unlock efficiency with zero compromise.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 5: Sinterit Optimizing Costs with Powder Management

Also at 10 am EST on the 5th, Sinterit will hold a webinar on “How to optimize 3D printing costs through powder management.” The speakers will be Sinterit’s SLS advisor Katarzyna Wcisło and Support Specialist Grzegorz Konwalinko, who’s also responsible for the company’s training sessions. Attendees will learn the differences in post-processing across popular AM technologies, how to save money and time post-processing, SLS powder safety, why and how to use the Powder Handling Station (PHS), essentials of refreshing printing powder, and more. There will also be a Q&A session at the end of the webinar.

“One of the reasons why companies choose 3D printing is to optimize costs. There are different ways to do so, and better powder management could be a game changer.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 5: 3D Systems on New AM Innovations for Spine Surgery

3D Systems will hold a webinar about how to “Gain the Additive Advantage with New Innovations for Spine Surgeries” at 11 am EST on the 5th. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions during the interview-style panel discussion in order to address current challenges, discover new trends in AM for orthopaedic spine surgeries, spark additional dialogue, and more. Highlighted applications will include the Kumovis R1 platform for 3D printing PEEK interbody cages with biphasic calcium phosphate for enhanced cell attachment and proliferation, patient-specific titanium interbody devices, carbon fiber-reinforced PEEK (CFR-PEEK) bone plates, and more. The speakers will be Stefan Leonhardt, Director, Medical Devices at Kumovis GmbH, a 3D Systems company; Zachary Wilczynski, Manager, Product Development, Healthcare at 3D Systems; Jeph Ruppert, Director, 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group; and Benjamin Johnson, Vice President of Portfolio & Regulatory, 3D Systems.

“With more than 1.6 million patients seeking treatment for adult spinal deformities, the market for interbody cages is growing. To help meet the demand, spine companies have adopted 3D-printed titanium implants. “Additive manufacturing or 3D printing enables the design of porous scaffolds and intricate lattice structures that have been shown to optimize bone ingrowth. Additionally, with ongoing productivity improvements, such as multi-layer print platforms, direct metal printing offers a more cost-effective alternative to traditionally manufactured devices.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 5: Top Considerations in AM for 2023

Also at 11 am EST on the 5th, Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, will discuss the “Top Considerations in Additive Manufacturing for 2023.” Terry Wohlers, Head of Advisory Services & Market Intelligence, will guide attendees through questions like the most interesting trends in the AM industry, whether pricing of machines, materials, and services will decline, which obstacles companies need to overcome to scale into production, and more.

“Join us for this free informational webinar on the current trends in the AM industry and what to expect in the coming year including some of the most interesting trends and obstacles within the industry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 5: 3D Systems & ASME on Accelerating Carbon Capture with AM

In its second webinar of the week, 3D Systems will team up with ASME to discuss “Accelerating Carbon Capture with Additive Manufacturing” at 1 pm EST on Wednesday the 5th. It’s more important than ever to keep fighting climate change, and carbon negative infrastructure is what’s needed. Direct Air Capture (DAC), which enables the separation of CO 2 from air to create necessary products for the economy, is one of the most scalable, efficient, and effective methods to lower emissions, and the design optimization capability of 3D printing can increase the efficiency even more. Scott Green, 3D Systems’ Principal Solutions Leader, will discuss AM applications within DAC equipment, how to successfully integrate AM, and more.

“Removing carbon from the atmosphere requires filters, heat exchangers, condensers, gas separators, and compressors. Many of these complex parts require geometries that are well-suited to production with additive manufacturing, which can be done more efficiently and cost-effectively than using traditional fabrication methods. Additive manufacturing enables freedom of design to express the novel architecture required to efficiently capture and process carbon from the atmosphere and do something useful with it. The design optimization capability of additive manufacturing toward these carbon capture and utilization systems can dramatically boost the efficiency of these technologies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 5: HP’s San Diego MJF Experience Tour

HP has started its MJF Experience Tour, and the next stop will be at the HP San Diego Experience Center in California this Wednesday the 5th, starting at 6 pm EST. Attendees will learn about HP’s latest Multi Jet Fusion developments in industry segments, such as medical and automotive, from speakers Fernando Grego, HP 3D Printing Application Engineer; Ken Burns, VP – Commercial, Forecast 3D; and Brent Denston, Director of Sales, and David Fonseca, 3D Printing Inside Sales Rep, Hawk Ridge Systems. There will also be a tour of the HP 3D printing lab, a Q&A session, and time for networking.

“Learn about industry advancements and how MJF is reshaping how businesses approach digital transformation.”

You can register for the tour here.

October 6: 3DHEALS on Post-Processing for Healthcare AM

Finally, at 11 am EST on Thursday, October 6th, 3DHEALS will hold a webinar about “Post Processing for Healthcare 3D Printing,” followed by virtual networking opportunities, on Zoom. The webinar session will be moderated by Dr. Jenny Chen, the Founder and CEO of 3DHEALS. Dr. Chen is trained as a neuroradiologist, and is also an angel investor who invests in Pitch3D startup companies.

The speakers in this webinar will be Craig Rosenblum, the Vice President and General Manager of Himed, which collaborates with dental and medical device manufacturers to provide innovative biomaterial solutions, and Pau Sarsanedas Millet, President & CEO at GPA Innova | DLyte, a technology platform for electropolishing solutions based in Barcelona. They will be joined by Snehashis Pal, a researcher at the University of Maribor in Slovenia, and Founder and Managing Director of Indian educational hub GAFI, which encourages young researchers to pursue cutting-edge research, along with co-moderator Dr. Pásztor Zsolt, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Hungarian MedTech company PREMET.

You can register for the webinar here.

