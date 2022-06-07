PEEK 3D Printed Oil and Gas Valves Now Available via 3ntr and Valland

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingEnergy
Inkbit

Share this Article

Italian industrial 3D printer manufacturer 3ntr has partnered with custom industrial valve company Valland SpA to 3D print PEEK oil and gas valves. Using 3ntr’s Smart Power A4SP 3D printer, Valland has made PEEK components for internal usage and is now transitioning to making PEEK end products for oil and gas companies.

Valves have been a focus area for very few people in the 3D printing set. However, given their vast numbers and the high degree of differentiation of custom valve designs, the sector is ripe for additive manufacturing (AM). Many valves are unique, low-volume, or are now out of production. At the same time, valve companies, national oil companies, or private oil majors have to warehouse a large number of these components, tying up capital. If a particular valve can’t be found or made quickly, the costs can be very high in the oil business. These factors contribute to making an ever stronger, and perhaps surprising, case for metal and polymer valves made with 3D printing.

Particolare stampat0 in 3D da 3nter
PEEK, and other similar materials in the PAEK family, is very strong and chemically resistant. Its stiffness, low weight, and inherent flame retardancy makes well suited to oil and gas. The PAEK family of materials are already widely used in oil and gas for seals and valves manufactured with conventional manufacturing techniques. PEEK, therefore, is not as exotic to an oil and gas company as it may be to many fields.
However, PEEK is notoriously difficult to process with AM. Often, poorly printed parts can turn to a rather expensive glass-like brown structure that has none of the strength that you need it to have. Problems with temperature control can also lead to the appearance of black specs on parts. It’s a good sign that 3ntr´s printers can process this material well for an industrial client.

¨Since 2020, the company has decided to create an internal department dedicated to Additive Manufacturing, officially established at the beginning of 2022, and to make the definitive leap in quality, it was decided to focus on 3ntr’s A4SP. Since the first tests performed, the printer has given extremely positive feedback both in terms of the quality of printing superpolymers such as PEEK, and in terms of precision and repeatability. Having a printer of this level in house has enabled us to definitely accelerate our research and development processes, giving us an important competitive advantage….Also, thanks to the flexibility of 3D printing, we can respond even more punctually and quickly to the special needs of our customers,” said Gianluca Acquistapace, Additive Manufacturing Engineer at Valland.

Valland went from outsourcing its PEEK parts from a service to internal prototype printing to making their own tooling before venturing into 3D printing commercial products. Recently, it got the first order for its PEEK 3D printed valves.
3ntr previously made very well built industrial AM machines with reliability and repeatability in mind. By moving into higher temperature 3D printing, they’ve had to up their game with nozzle temperatures of over 400°C and built plate and build chamber temperatures of around 200°C. This is not enough, however. The company will have had to improve their thermal management in order to coherently print these parts. If 3ntr is successfully able to port its reliability and repeatability to high-temperature materials, then the likes of Roboze, miniFactory, 3DGence, Vshaper and AON3D will have a tough competitor on their hands.
This is good for the industry. I really believe that if you can 3D print high-temperature materials well, then you will automatically make an excellent 3D printer for other materials, as well. So, I applaud any progress in this arena specifically. I also really believe that the oil and gas sector, and the energy sector more broadly, is an exciting area for AM.
Energy components may often be critical. When they’re out of service, unavailable, or fail, the costs are very high. Part libraries in these industries are enormous and they are geographically very spread out. By their very nature, oil and gas installations can be found all over the world, often in places very far away from your nearest city or transport hub. The high cost of part failure and the remoteness of installations also makes the energy industry an extremely good candidate for adopting AM.
Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Seurat Plans to Multiply Metal 3D Printing Workforce Tenfold by 2025

3D Printed Hypercar to Be Distributed by Czinger Vehicles Global Dealer Network

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
AutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

$160M Drives 3D Printed Hypercar Startup Divergent in Series C Round

Coming off the heels of an exciting presence at the 2022 AMUG Conference, Divergent Technologies has announced a successful Series C round totaling $160 million in funding. The investment will...

April 26, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured Stories

3D Printing Camaraderie Returns in Full Force at AMUG 2022

Within the 3D printing industry, the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference is like no other. As the group’s motto goes, it is “for users, by users.” That results in...

April 8, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

A Man, a Plan, a 3D Printed Hypercar: A Talk with Divergent 3D’s Kevin Czinger

As founder of Divergent Technologies, Kevin Czinger belongs to that new generation of CEOs. That is, his vision for his company and the technology that it produces isn’t limited by...

March 14, 2022
Featured
Automotive 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesTransportation

3D Printed Car Company Local Motors Shuts Down

Multiple automotive and tech news sites have reported that Local Motors (LM), the manufacturer of the Olli 3D printed shuttle, has ceased operations. The main source of information comes from...

January 17, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
GE Additive
ExOne
Flashforge
Nano Dimension
Desktop Metal
EOS
Velo3D
3d systems
HP
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides