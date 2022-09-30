AM Investment Strategies
3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed MEMS, ASML and iCLIP

Formnext

Joseph deSimone develops iCLIP which locally injects resins inside a Vat Polymerization build. This lets you use multiple resins in the same print and may be used for multimaterial parts. ASML discloses that is is using 3D Printing extensively for key parts of its EUV machines.

