3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 7, 2022

Things are picking up a little in terms of 3D printing webinars and events this week! Fortify will be at the SmallSat Conference, ASTM is continuing its virtual certificate course, and both Markforged and Stratasys are continuing their tours. Nexa3D will offer a closer look at the QLS 820, 3DHEALS will focus on dental 3D printing in a roundtable webinar, and Formlabs will discuss the differences between SLA and SLS 3D printing. For details on all of these events and more, keep reading!

August 6 – 11: SmallSat Conference

First up, the 36th annual Small Satellite Conference began yesterday, August 6th, and will last until Thursday the 11th, at Utah State University, and Fortify will be attending. Small satellites, or smallsats, are definitely a 3D printing application, and it looks like there will be at least two technical sessions at the conference focused on the technology. Additionally, there will be poster sessions, short talks by NASA, time for networking, a student competition, and something called “swifties,” which are three-minute flash talks on topics relevant to developing smallsats. If you can’t make it to Utah, you can watch the live stream of the conference as well.

“During the 36th Annual Small Satellite Conference, we will explore the realm of the possible and investigate key advancements for small satellite missions to truly become transformational scientific discovery tools beyond low Earth orbit.”

You can register for the conference here, and for a meeting with Fortify here.

August 8: ASTM’s Virtual Certificate Course

Last week, ASTM international’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) began its month-long virtual Additive Manufacturing General Personnel Certificate Course. Designed by industry experts, the comprehensive course covers the entire AM process chain and is made up of of eight modules, the first two of which were held last week. This week, starting on August 8th, the next two modules will be covered: Feedstock, taught by Tony Thornton of Micromeritics and Louis-Philippe Lefebvre, NRC Canada; and Metrology and Post-Processing, taught by Richard Leach, University of Nottingham, and Olaf Diegel, Wohlers Associates and University of Auckland. At the end of the four-week course, there will be a multiple-choice exam, and attendees will earn a General AM Certificate.

“This course will feature 18 experts across the field of additive manufacturing to provide a comprehensive course covering all of the general concepts of the AM process chain to its attendees. Attendees will be given virtual access to two modules per week for self learning and then a live Q&A session with course instructors will be held the following week to review content.”

You can register for the course here.

August 9 – 10: Materialise Magics Fundamentals

Materialise offers online and in-person training courses throughout the year for its customers in Europe, North America, and Asia, and its latest one is this week. On August 9th and 10th, the company’s North American customers can take Magics Fundamentals Training. The course topics include an introduction to the Magics interface, how to fix part files and edit, position, and nest parts, support generation, and more. There are two available training formats, with the first one online, featuring 8 hours of live instruction, 30 tutorial videos, and various assignments, all of which can be completed within three weeks. The second one will be over two days this week at the company’s Plymouth location, facilitated by Materialise experts and including food and refreshments.

“Optimize your use of Magics, explore its features, and learn effective workflows with Materialise experts. Opt for our online option or join us in person for a two-day workshop to get to know Magics.”

You can reserve your seat here.

August 4: Forged Tour Part Deux

Markforged is continuing its global Forged Tour Part Deux this week, featuring printers, pints, and snacks across North America, as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. First up, Markforged joins the TechNova team at the Oterra Hotel in Bengaluru at 4 pm IST (6:30 am EST) on the 9th. Also on the 9th, you can meet Phillips and Markforged at Straight to Ale in Huntsville, Alabama at 3:30 pm CDT (4:30 pm EST), and in North Carolina at 3:30 pm EST at Clouds Brewing Raleigh. On the 10th, Markforged will join GS Technology at 3D&I in Kontich, Belgium at 9:30 am CEST (3:30 am EST). Markforged will also be at Waypoint Spirits in Bloomfield, Connecticut on the 10th at 4 pm EST. The company will stop in Rupperswil, Switzerland to visit URMA headquarters at 10 am CEST (4 am EST) on the 11th. The 11th will be a very busy day for Markforged back in the U.S. with four stops! The company joins 3DOLOGiE at The Grand Reserve • 903 Venues in Lexington, Kentucky at 9 am EST, and then Hawk Ridge Systems at Blue Cat Brewing Company in Quad Cities, Illinois at 3 pm CDT (4 pm EST). Finally, Markforged and Phillips will host two stops at 3:30 pm EST that day, one at the Tap House & Empyreal Brewing Co. in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the other in Charlotte, North Carolina at Brewers at 4001 Yancey.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

3D Systems: Customer Innovation Center Open House

In its first of two events this week, 3D Systems is hosting an open house at its Littleton Customer Innovation Center in Colorado on Wednesday, August 10th, from 10 am to 7 pm MST (12 pm to 9 pm EST). At the center, which the company says is one of the largest metal additive manufacturing locations in the country, attendees will get a tour of the facility, see lots of sample parts from a variety of industries, and have the chance to speak with 3D Systems experts to discuss AM challenges, solutions, and best practices. The day will end with a reception.

“From metals to plastics, software, processes, and techniques supporting DMP, SLS, SLA, MJP, DLP and the latest and top-rated pellet extrusion, this unique day will enable you uncover and expand capabilities.”

You can RSVP for the open house here.

August 10 & 11: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys tour continues in Pennsylvania this week, first with a stop at Topgolf Pittsburgh in Bridgeville on the 10th, hosted by TriMech. On the 11th, the tour heads to the Dave & Busters in Homestead, with CATI hosting the stop.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 10: Inside Nexa3D’s QLS 820

For a sneak peek at Nexa3D’s latest 3D printer, you’ll want to join “Insider’s Look at the QLS 820 Powder Bed Printer from Nexa3D” on Zoom at 1 pm EST on the 10th. The powder bed fusion printer is geared for serial production, and is said to be capable of printing up to 8L an hour at 20% packing density. Attendees will get an overview of the QLS 820 platform, as well as its powerful software, automation, and productivity tools, from Nexa3D speakers Kristin Mulherin, General Manager of Powder Bed Solutions, and Kuba Graczyk, Head of Product of Powder Bed Solutions and the co-inventor of the company’s QLS technology.

“What makes the QLS 820 different? In short, it’s a printer built from the ground up with production-scale printing in mind. The ‘820’ stands for 8L per hour and 20% average packing density. It is truly a high throughput printer, with 3-4 times the throughput of the majority of polymer PBF systems available today.”

You can register for the Zoom event here.

August 10: 3D Systems on Driving Transportation Innovation

Also at 1 pm EST on the 10th, 3D Systems is holding its second webinar of the week with Mechanical Engineering. Sponsored by ASME, “Driving Transportation Innovation with AM” will discuss how automotive manufacturers can use 3D printing for both product development and production to accelerate innovation and advance mobility for transportation applications. Attendees will hear about AM application areas within a vehicle, such as fluid flow/energy management systems and front bumpers, as well as how to increase productivity of model production, cut costs, and more. 3D Systems speakers will be Patrick Dunne, VP, Advanced Application Development; Niels Holmstock, Manager, Application Development, AIG; and Scott Cost, Segment Manager, Transportation & Motorsports.

“Automotive manufacturers need to accelerate innovation to advance mobility. Innovation without productivity is unrealistic for most manufacturers, while productivity without innovation can lead to low margins and economic pressures to evolve. By incorporating additive manufacturing technology into their product development and production strategies, automotive manufacturers can combine high-value transformative applications that advance the science of AM with high levels of productivity, giving them the ability to produce innovative parts and products while maintaining higher margins.”

You can register for webinar here.

August 10: America Makes on AM Data Management

The last webinar on Wednesday the 10th is by America Makes at 2 pm EST, “Demonstrating an AM Data Management Approach for America Makes.” Consulting company 3Degrees helps organizations maximize their investment in 3D printing, and is working with America Makes to build a functional proof of concept database that uses its TraceAM software, which collates 3D printing data according to its process workflows. The goal is to develop a searchable materials and process database for America Makes members to use in organizing and uploading project data. Mike Vasquez, the founder and CEO of 3Degrees, is the speaker for this webinar.

“Currently, when users log into the America Makes Digital Storefront they see a text-heavy dashboard listing historical projects, with project data that is stored in a variety of formats (e.g., Word, Excel, PDF). Although this is perfectly suitable for accessing certain types of data (e.g., project final reports, TRX PPT presentations), it makes it difficult for a member to see comparative data or trend analysis.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 11: 3DHEALS on Dental 3D Printing

The latest 3DHEALS webinar will be at 11 am EST this Thursday, August 11th, about “Dental 3D Printing: Pioneers and Rulebreakers.” Neuroradiologist Dr. Jenny Chen, the founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, will moderate the discussion about the current status and near future of dental 3D printing, including international clinicians, startup founders, and industry veterans. The speakers will be Dr. Gordon Lai, who works in private practice and also teaches part time as an assistant professor at UOP; Dr. Nabeel Cajee, Dental Ambassador of 3DHEALS, who is also in private practice; Mayra Torres Vasques, Founder of Innov3D and the Latin America Chair of Women in 3D Printing; and Ron Ellenbogen, the Director of Dental Products at Stratasys.

“Dentistry seems to be the potential breakthrough industry to manifest many 3D printing enthusiasts’ dream of mass customization, point of care delivery, and local manufacturing hub for dental professionals, reducing inefficiency and costs. Over the past several years, 3DHEALS has invited many different stakeholders to share their experiences, ranging from material innovation, software development, to new clinical workflows. Applications ranging from surgical guides, implants, dentures, night guards are among the new applications gaining increasing attention either in the startup world or the industry at large, in addition to the existing billion dollar market of dental aligners. The collective thought is that 3D printing can do more and more in parallel to the maturation of technologies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 11: SLS vs. SLA with Formlabs

Also at 11 am EST on the 11th, Formlabs will hold a webinar on “When to Choose SLS vs SLA 3D Printing Technology.” If you’re interested in additive technology but can’t decide if SLS or SLA is the right choice for your business, you’ll learn all about the differences between, and benefits of, these two solutions, and how to choose the right one to fit your needs. There will be a demonstration, and afterwards you can stick around for a Q&A session with Formlabs speakers Alex Pestana, Sales Engineer, and Maeli Latouche, Product Marketing Manager.

“We will give an overview of both forms of 3D Printing, explain what SLS and SLA are each best for, and discuss what use cases make sense to utilize each technology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 11: Stratasys Continues AM in Automotive Series

Finally, Stratasys continues its four-part webinar series on “The Future of Automotive: Shifting from Traditional to Additive Manufacturing” at 2 pm EST on the 11th. The first session focused on transportation 3D printing applications, while the second one was about how the company’s FDM printers can accomplish cost-efficient, large, and customizable automotive parts and prototypes. This week, the focus will be on Stratasys’ SAF technology, and how its H350 printer can produce consistent, geometrically accurate end-use automotive parts at scale. The final session at the end of August will cover P3 technology, and welcome special guests. Attendees can chat directly with expert Application Engineers after each presentation about how to boost their own automotive applications.

“Many of the top automotive manufacturers are utilizing Stratasys technology to help them innovate inside their companies. Stratasys has curated a webinar series that outlines current applications in automotive and provides a look into the near future at what 3D printing in automotive will become.”

If you haven’t already registered for the series, you can do so here.

