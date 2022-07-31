3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 31, 2022

We’ve got another week full of interesting webinars, events, and online courses for you in today’s roundup, starting with the Summer 2022 Project Call announcements by America Makes. Stratasys and Markforged are both continuing their tours, and ASTM starts its virtual certificate course. Desktop Metal discusses its FreeFoam, Roboze talks about its PRO series, Stratasys will hold webinars about its latest material, and much more!

August 1: America Makes Summer Project Calls

First up, at 2 pm EST on Monday, August 1st, America Makes is holding its “Summer 2022 Project Call Announcements,” a webinar to kick off its Open Project Call, Rapid Innovation Call, and a unique project called GAMAT, or Generation of Additive Material Allowables for Ti-6AI-4V. All together, these projects will be worth a total of $4.6 million, and you can learn more about each one, including the specific RFP for each Project Call, here.

“Though this webinar is kicking off all three, these are three unique opportunities in additive with three unique sets of parameters surrounding each project.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 2, 3, & 5: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

This week, the Experience Stratasys tour is heading first to Pennsylvania, with a stop at the TriMech office in Horsham on Tuesday the 2nd and another one, hosted by CATI, at Topgolf in Philadelphia on Wednesday the 3rd. Then the tour picks up and heads to Virginia on Friday the 5th, as TriMech hosts at the Highmark Brewery in Fredricksburg.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 2 – 30: ASTM’s Virtual Certificate Course

Starting this Tuesday, August, 2nd, ASTM international is holding its virtual Additive Manufacturing General Personnel Certificate Course, which was designed by 18 industry experts and consists of eight modules taught over the next four weeks. The idea is to better equip the AM workforce to support the industry’s continuing fast growth by offering comprehensive, technical training that covers the entire process chain, and each of the modules is taught by AM experts from academia, industry, national labs, and regulatory bodies. Two modules will be held this week: AM Process Overview & Terminology, taught by Francisco Medina, University of Texas at El Paso, and David Bourell, University of Texas at Austin; and Design & Simulation, taught by Eujin Pei, Brunel University, and David W. Rosen, Georgia Tech.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course here.

August 2: Roboze PRO Series Webinar

Also on Tuesday the 2nd, at 11 am EST, Roboze is holding an introductory webinar, “New Roboze PRO Series: face the present and anticipate the future.” Result-oriented production was the goal behind the new PRO Series, which features versatile, professional AM solutions that use new materials and proprietary Prometheus software to increase digital transition opportunities. Attendees will get an overview of the series, learn about its advantages and application cases, compare new materials with existing ones, and participate in an interactive question and answer section with Roboze speakers Michele Marchesan and Davide Schiena.

“The machines offer quick and cost-effective access to the production of parts with well-defined technical and industrial requirements, as they can support the validation of AM finished parts with super polymers and technical materials (PEEK, TPU, ABS …), and, with the same solution, accelerate the research and development of new applications and the digitization of the warehouse of tools and spare parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 2: Stratasys & Carbon Fiber for Soft Jaw Application

The last August 2nd webinar, “Explore the spectrum of carbon fiber composite material for Soft Jaw application,” is by Stratasys, at 2 pm EST. As part designs become more complex, it’s necessary to create soft jaws that can hold the pieces for machining operations, which is a tricky, time-consuming process. During this webinar, Stratasys Application Engineer Jeremy Hui will be joined by Tim Geraghty, a Manufacturing Engineer with Gosiger’s Engineered Systems Division, to discuss the potential of using FDM 3D printers for this application, along with strong, carbon fiber-reinforced materials like ABS CF10, Nylon 12CF, and Nylon CF10. There will also be a live Q&A session.

“Additive manufacturing provides a lower cost and more efficient solution than other alternatives, allowing manufacturers to 3D print soft jaws for work holding applications in a fraction of the time. “Stratasys FDM 3D printers provide manufacturers with reliable, high-performance, and chemical-resistant thermoplastics to withstand the harshest manufacturing environments.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 3: Desktop Metal’s FreeFoam

Desktop Metal recently introduced its new FreeFoam expandable photopolymer resins, which contain heat-activated foaming agents that are printed with Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology. To learn more about these materials, tune in to the company’s webinar on August 3rd, at 2 pm EST, “FreeFoam – Manufacturing Closed Cell Foam without Tooling.” Presented by Walter Voit, the President and CEO of Adaptive3D, this webinar will teach attendees how the new 3D printable photopolymer resin allows manufacturers to print durable, dimensionally accurate foam parts without the tooling and waste that traditional foam production brings. Additional benefits include a high strength-to-weight ratio, improved product efficiency and reduced shipping costs, and more.

“This revolutionary expandable 3D printable resin was recently introduced at Foam Expo 2022. Now, we welcome you to learn more about FreeFoam in an upcoming special live webinar event. Register to learn more about the most exciting innovation to hit the foam and 3D printing industry!”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 4: 3D Systems & Titan Robotics on 3D Printing Patterns

In the world of pattern making, many challenges abound, including labor scarcity, long lead times for materials, and weekly increases of supply costs. 3D Systems is hosting a webinar at 5 am EST on the 4th about “Pattern Equipment Produced in Half the Time at Half the Cost,” on how a proven solution now exists to get past these obstacles; that solution, of course, is 3D printing. Marshall L. Miller, Applications Engineer with Titan Robotics, a 3D Systems Company, will present how the company’s pellet extrusion 3D printing of extruded polymers can produce core boxes and patterns in half the time, at half the cost of traditional manufacturing methods.

“Join us as we compare manufacturing pattern equipment using Titan Atlas Pellet Extrusion Printer to traditional pattern making for time, bench properties, and cost. The target is to produce patterns with equal or better quality and durability in half the time at half the cost.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 4: Forged Tour Part Deux

Markforged is continuing its global Forged Tour Part Deux this week, though things are slowing down a little for the moment. The tour is staying in the U.S. this week, headed to New Hampshire on Thursday, August 4th. The company will join Access Manufacturing Systems to host the stop at White Birch Brewing in Nashua at 4 pm EST.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 4: Stratasys RadioMatrix Material

Earlier this month, Stratasys launched the newest material for its Digital Anatomy 3D printers, and this Thursday the 4th at 11 am EST, the company will be officially “Introducing RadioMatrix – First of Its Kind 3D Printing Radiopaque Material” in a webinar. This material enables the customization of 3D printed models to look like real tissues under CT imaging and X-ray, which opens up more medical applications for the company. Ido Bitan, a Product Manager in the Stratasys Medical Solutions Department, will be the speaker during this webinar and Q&A session introducing RadioMatrix.

“3D printing applications for healthcare are rapidly expanding. The use of visual, functional, and diagnostic models is reshaping how surgeons plan for complex procedures, speeding up the medical device process for manufacturers, and expanded training and simulation methods.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 4: THREE-D-Print Project Training Presentation

Finally, the European Union-funded THREE-D-Print Project was designed to provide support for the training and educational challenges in teaching the future workforce the necessary skills for the additive manufacturing industry. This Thursday, August 4th, at 11 am EST, an hour-long “3D PRINTING TRAINING PROGRAMME” will be held on Zoom to present the results of this project. After the structure of this “multiplier event” is introduced, our own Editor-in-Chief, Michael Molitch-Hou, will be speaking about what 3D printing is, before the program moves on to the history and outputs of the project, the Introductory Guide to 3D Printing that was compiled by the project partners, and two other guides and an online training program. At the end, there will be a Q&A session about the uses of 3D printing and other related topics.

“Regarding the skills that will be needed by workers in new age technology fields, there are three basic skill fields. First, there are cognitive skills, which include digital literacy, as well as advanced problem-solving and creative and critical thinking skills. Second, there are social and behavioural skills like conscientiousness, grit, and openness to experience. Third, there are job- or occupation-specific technical skills, in this case related to robotics systems and 3D printing.”

Please complete the event registration form here; once you’ve registered, you will receive the Zoom meeting access link and agenda.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.