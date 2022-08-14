3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 14, 2022

This week, you can catch Markforged and Stratasys on the road, and ASTM continues its personnel certificate course. America Makes is celebrating its 10th anniversary and holding MMX, and Nexa3D will give a live demonstration of its XiP 3D printer. For details on all of these events and more, keep on reading!

August 15 – 18: Forged Tour Part Deux

Markforged continues its global Forged Tour Part Deux this week, featuring the Digital Forge, pints, and snacks across the APAC region and the U.S. First, Markforged and Centralian will be at the Northern Festival Centre in Adelaide, Port Pirie, Australia, Monday, August 15th through Friday, August 19th, from 9 am until 6 pm ACST. On the 16th, the gerenga (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Markforged will be in Khet Huai Khwang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand from 3-6 pm ICT. The tour continues in India on the 17th, with a stop at the Savoy Suites, Sector 1, Imt Manesa, Gurugram, Haryana from 2-5:30 pm IST with Adroitec, and then at the Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings in Focal Point, Ludhiana from 2:30-5:30 pm IST with TechNova. Finishing in India on the 18th, Markforged will join Phillips Machine Tools Pvt Ltd. at the Nashik Engineering Cluster C-10, Ambad MIDC, Nashik, MH from 10 am until 5 pm IST.

On the U.S. part of the tour, the 16th will be a busy day, as Markforged makes stops at transform GSO in Greensboro, North Carolina with 3DOLOGiE from 9-11 am EST; Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, Virginia with Hawk Ridge Systems from 3-6 pm EST; WISEACRE Brewing Company OG in Memphis, Tennessee with Phillips from 3:30-6:30 pm CDT; Beltway Brewing Co. in Sterling, Virginia with Phillips from 3:30-6:30 pm EST; and Tampa Bay Brewing Company in Tampa Bay, Florida with Access Manufacturing Systems from 4-7 pm EST. On the 17th, Markforged joins Hawk Ridge Systems again, but up in Cleveland, Ohio at the Collision Bend Brewing Company from 3-6 pm EST. Finally, the week ends on the 18th with Phillips at Elation Brewing in Norfolk, Virginia from 3:30-6:30 pm EST. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 15 – 19: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Recently, our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top 5 most exciting news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all interesting and impactful in their own ways.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled will be this Monday, August 15th, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. Sign up on LinkedIn now, and you’ll receive handy notifications reminding you to sign on and watch the livestream. You don’t want to miss it!

August 15, 16, 17, & 19: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys tour heads to Michigan this week, with its first stop at Gippers in Grand Rapids hosted by GoEngineer on the 15th. On the 16th, CATI will host the tour at Dave & Buster’s in Kentwood, as well as the stop at Topgolf in Auburn Hills on the 17th. Finally, the tour stays in Auburn Hills on the 19th, but GoEngineer will host the stop at Hub Stadium.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 15: ASTM’s Virtual Certificate Course Continues

Starting on Monday the 15th, ASTM international’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) continues its month-long virtual Additive Manufacturing General Personnel Certificate Course. The comprehensive course covers the entire AM process chain and is made up of of eight modules over four weeks, with the first two modules covering AM Process Overview & Terminology and Design & Simulation, and the third and fourth modules focused on Feedstock and Metrology & Post-Processing. The two modules covered this week will be AM Safety, taught by Francois Richard with P&W Canada, and Non-Destructive Inspection, taught by Don Roth, Roth Technical Consulting. At the end of the four-week course, there will be a multiple-choice exam, and attendees will earn a General AM Certificate.

“Join us for this unique certificate course designed and taught by 18 industry experts to better equip the workforce to support the rapid growth of AM with core technical knowledge related to AM best practices.”

You can register for the course here.

August 16 – 18: America Makes 10th Anniversary & MMX 2022

From August 16-18 in Youngstown, Ohio, America Makes will be holding its Members Meeting & Exchange (MMX) 2022, at the same time it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary! MMX is its premier gathering of members and industry leaders for the purposes of networking, planning, and exchanging ideas. This year, things will kick off with a Community Day on Tuesday the 16th to celebrate the 10th anniversary of America Makes, with tours of nearby AM industry businesses and an Open House of the newly renovated America Makes facility from 1-5 pm EST, followed by the 10 Year Celebration. Then, starting at 7 am on the 17th and 18th, the annual MMX event itself will take place at the Covelli Centre downtown.

“America Makes Members Meeting & Exchange (MMX) is our annual event bringing together the AM community for two days of high-level conversations, presentations, and panels. MMX focuses on the state of the industry and where it is headed. The goal of MMX is to unite the community, encourage collaboration and build a comprehensive and globally competitive American additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem.”

You can register for the 10 Year Celebration and MX 2022 here.

August 16: Materialise Mimics Innovation Course in Australia

Materialise is holding an Advanced Mimics Innovation Course for the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia at Griffith University, Southport on Tuesday, August 16th. Attendees will learn about what’s new in Mimics Innovation Suite 25, designing for patient-specific instrumentation (PSI) for orthopedic applications, how to import DICOM data from CT and CRI and convert the images into a 3D model, an instruction to Mimics Viewer and Virtual Reality, and more. The trainer will be Sasha Selvanayagam, Materialise Application Engineer – Medical for Australia and New Zealand.

“Medical image data serves as a powerful basis for engineers and researchers striving for solutions that will lead to safer and more predictable patient outcomes. “The Mimics Innovation Suite was designed to make using that medical image data for all your engineering on anatomy purposes as easy and efficient as possible. During the Mimics Innovation Course you will experience all of the suites latest enhancements, features and benefits and learn how you too can benefit from such a versatile toolbox.”

You can register for the in-person course here.

August 17: Markforged’s Continuous Fiber Reinforcement

At 10 am EST on Wednesday the 17th, Markforged is holding a webinar on “Utilizing Continuous Fiber Reinforcement,” and attendees will learn how continuous fibers make it possible for the company’s composite 3D printers to fabricate metal-strength parts. Hosted by Cat Pomorski, Markforged Customer Success Engineer, the webinar will teach attendees what each type of continuous fiber is used for, how to path fiber in Eiger, where to place CFR for the best mechanical properties, and more.

“Markforged Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR) can be incredibly strong, but how do we use it to make a part as strong as aluminum, without overengineering your part?”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 18: Nexa3D’s Live XiP Demonstration

According to Nexa3D, its XiP resin system is the world’s first ultrafast desktop 3D printer, with its proprietary LSPc industrial light engine speeding up the already fast mSLA technology. If you need some convincing, you’ll want to join the company’s live Zoom event, “CAD to Part with XiP in 30 minutes or less,” at 1 pm EST this Thursday, August 18th. Instructor Rob Wiggins, Nexa3D’s Head of Creative Services, will virtually welcome attendees into his studio for a live demonstration of the XiP, starting with bringing a CAD file into NexaX print preparation software, setting up the print job, and starting the print. While the part is printing, he’ll provide an overview of the XiP’s features, and then remove the build plate with the finished part.

“Sure, 3D printing overnight and coming in to find your completed print is fun but wouldn’t it be more fun if you could do that and multiple other projects all within one day? “If that still sounds like hyperbole and marketing speak, well, you’ll just have to see it for yourself.”

You can register for the live demo here.

August 18: Modernizing Data Management with 3DEXPERIENCE

Also at 1 pm EST on the 18th, Dassault Systèmes is holding a 45-minute webinar about how to “Modernize Your Data Management Practices with the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.” Steve Fick, Industry Process Consultant and Certified SOLIDWORKS Expert, will teach attendees how to move beyond Windows File folders, using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to modernize the product development process through flexibility, powerful tools for managing SOLIDWORKS data, and fast deployment through SaaS infrastructure.

“Getting a handle on your engineering design data and modernizing your product development process can feel overwhelming. You know the importance of managing file references, working on the right revisions, understanding the impact of design changes, and ensuring tight collaboration. But the thought of embarking on a lengthy implementation and securing IT infrastructure can be daunting, to say the least.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 18: Carbon Using AM to Take Ideas to Production

Finally, at 2 pm EST on Thursday, August 18th, the latest in the ASME webinar series will be on “How to Take an Idea to Production with Additive Manufacturing.” Jason Lopes, Technical Director at Carbon, pioneered the use of AM in Hollywood at Legacy Effects, working for A-list brands like Fox and giant blockbuster movies like Avatar and Iron Man. During this webinar, he’ll explain how supply chain issues make the use of additive manufacturing necessary and bring about transformative designs resulting in better products, as well as how traditional products are embracing newer technologies to produce innovative designs, and more. He’ll look at some real world parts and discuss how cool ideas can get from one part to production at scale through design and production expertise partnerships.

“Join Jason as he describes the process of taking an idea to production with additive manufacturing, and how additive manufacturing technology can support your company’s needs today and well into the future.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

